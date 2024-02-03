Palmer has been a really good signing which has gone under the radar this season. Likely have doubled his value by the end of the season.



Forced into a situation where they have to sell their one good player because they saddled themselves with a load of duds on long contracts? Yes please.Although tbf, I'm sure many of the players they brought in are actually fairly good. They just have no chance of fulfilling their potential at Chelsea because it's so dysfunctional and there was no plan or vision in place when said players were bought. They will be unlikely to fulfil their potential there, so Chelsea will be forced into making some hard choices - sell six players for a massive loss to free up their finances, or one or two good players for good money and carry on trying to juggle jigsaw pieces from a dozen different puzzles?There have to be some players there now who see the situation for what it is and would happily take a pay cut to get their careers back on track?