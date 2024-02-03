« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 148090 times)

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2200 on: February 3, 2024, 11:00:49 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on February  2, 2024, 10:47:48 pm
Lol. I have little love for Spurs, Rory, but they're three times the club your poxy little Chelsea are. I don't care how many European Cups you have.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3g3OBR0-kNA&amp;ab_channel=RoryJennings" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3g3OBR0-kNA&amp;ab_channel=RoryJennings</a>

Chelsea never had an essence, never had a soul. They've never had an identity.

This idea of managers having a bond with Chelsea is completely laughable, they've constantly switched them in and out all through the Abramovich years and ever since.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2201 on: February 3, 2024, 11:55:22 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on February  3, 2024, 11:00:49 am
Chelsea never had an essence, never had a soul. They've never had an identity.


Yeah they did, for years their identity was as a bunch of racist thugs, distinct from other racist thugs by coming from West London instead of elsewhere.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2202 on: February 3, 2024, 12:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on February  2, 2024, 01:48:02 pm
Arsenal love signing their shite, though.

I'm torn between wanting them to crash and burn and saving them with a derisory offer for "untouchable" Colwill.

I think that ship has sailed. Surely Quansah fills that role now?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2203 on: February 3, 2024, 01:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on February  3, 2024, 11:00:49 am
Chelsea never had an essence, never had a soul. They've never had an identity.

This idea of managers having a bond with Chelsea is completely laughable, they've constantly switched them in and out all through the Abramovich years and ever since.

I remember going to Stamford Bridge when Kenny got the winner for our first part of the double in 86 and after he scored the place clearing of any of their scummy fans.
He scored quite early on and I clearly remember the place emptying quite soon after to the joy of all the reds who were there.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2204 on: February 4, 2024, 03:44:30 pm »
 ;D ;D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2205 on: February 4, 2024, 04:22:57 pm »
Chelsea  fans chanting for Abramavich.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2206 on: February 4, 2024, 04:24:29 pm »
Banter club.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2207 on: February 4, 2024, 04:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February  4, 2024, 04:22:57 pm
Chelsea  fans chanting for Abramavich.
Their plastics know they are nothing without dodgy Russian money. This is normal for them and the media isn't surprised but their bandwagon fans don't know because they started supporting them in 2003.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2208 on: Yesterday at 02:04:34 am »
Boehly want's Xabi Alonso as the next manager.  ;D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2209 on: Yesterday at 02:08:44 am »
Boehly wants many things.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2210 on: Yesterday at 12:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:04:34 am
Boehly want's Xabi Alonso as the next manager.  ;D
could happen - not many managers get offered 8-year contracts.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2211 on: Yesterday at 05:45:57 pm »
90% wages to Turnover.

Definitely failing P&S.

They've made a loss 10 years in row and were bailed out by sales.

They are going to struggle in Summer with losses estimated to be over £200 million and what saleable assets besides Gallagher can they sell.

 ;D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2212 on: Yesterday at 06:54:06 pm »
£10m and they fail FFP.  ;D

Quote
Chelsea are concerned that sacking Mauricio Pochettino could put them in danger of breaching Premier League spending rules.

Ending Pochettino and his large backroom team's time at the club would cost Chelsea in excess of £10M.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2213 on: Yesterday at 07:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:54:06 pm
£10m and they fail FFP.  ;D
Their situation is a good case study. Whether or not they breach it, everyone know they are close to the limit now.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2214 on: Yesterday at 07:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:04:34 am
Boehly want's Xabi Alonso as the next manager.  ;D

He's off his tits.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2215 on: Yesterday at 07:12:43 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:45:57 pm
90% wages to Turnover.

Definitely failing P&S.

They've made a loss 10 years in row and were bailed out by sales.

They are going to struggle in Summer with losses estimated to be over £200 million and what saleable assets besides Gallagher can they sell.

 ;D
Palmer has been a really good signing which has gone under the radar this season. Likely have doubled his value by the end of the season.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2216 on: Yesterday at 07:29:16 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 07:12:43 pm
Palmer has been a really good signing which has gone under the radar this season. Likely have doubled his value by the end of the season.

Forced into a situation where they have to sell their one good player because they saddled themselves with a load of duds on long contracts? Yes please.

Although tbf, I'm sure many of the players they brought in are actually fairly good. They just have no chance of fulfilling their potential at Chelsea because it's so dysfunctional and there was no plan or vision in place when said players were bought. They will be unlikely to fulfil their potential there, so Chelsea will be forced into making some hard choices - sell six players for a massive loss to free up their finances, or one or two good players for good money and carry on trying to juggle jigsaw pieces from a dozen different puzzles?

There have to be some players there now who see the situation for what it is and would happily take a pay cut to get their careers back on track?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2217 on: Yesterday at 09:50:36 pm »
No club should be buying from Chelsea before June 30th.  Let them sweat on their mistakes.  The price wont go higher after that date, theyll still need to sell then.

Ruin them, be disciplined.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2218 on: Yesterday at 10:01:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:50:36 pm
No club should be buying from Chelsea before June 30th.  Let them sweat on their mistakes.  The price wont go higher after that date, theyll still need to sell then.

Ruin them, be disciplined.
Most clubs' financial accounts run from July to June. If they were hesistant to spend in January then they'll be more hesistant in June.

The market simply isn't great.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:03:43 pm by MonsLibpool »
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2219 on: Yesterday at 10:03:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:50:36 pm
No club should be buying from Chelsea before June 30th.  Let them sweat on their mistakes.  The price wont go higher after that date, theyll still need to sell then.

Ruin them, be disciplined.
And with it coming out that they'd been cheating annually under The Siberian Mobster with him disguising their monstrous losses with hidden cash injections that were facilitated by selling a couple of players every summer to make it look legit.

Collectively no English club should do business with them for the whole Summer window.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2220 on: Today at 06:23:51 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:45:57 pm
90% wages to Turnover.

Definitely failing P&S.

They've made a loss 10 years in row and were bailed out by sales.

They are going to struggle in Summer with losses estimated to be over £200 million and what saleable assets besides Gallagher can they sell.

 ;D
I'll take Colwill for 15m and a pair of Nick's tighty whitey's.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2221 on: Today at 07:37:49 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:54:06 pm
£10m and they fail FFP.  ;D

Quote
Chelsea are concerned that sacking Mauricio Pochettino could put them in danger of breaching Premier League spending rules.

Ending Pochettino and his large backroom team's time at the club would cost Chelsea in excess of £10M.



Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2222 on: Today at 07:48:01 am »
If they got a 10 point deduction for something they could actually get relegated.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2223 on: Today at 12:23:27 pm »
https://metro.co.uk/2024/02/06/chelsea-players-regret-signing-long-term-contracts-20232103/

Reported that players are regretting the 8-year deals. Reported in The Athletic too but paywalled for me.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2224 on: Today at 12:25:48 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 07:12:43 pm
Palmer has been a really good signing which has gone under the radar this season. Likely have doubled his value by the end of the season.

Wouldn't say it's gone under the radar - plenty have praised him. I wouldn't say there'd be takers at £85m in the current market, though.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2225 on: Today at 12:26:27 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:45:57 pm
90% wages to Turnover.

Definitely failing P&S.

They've made a loss 10 years in row and were bailed out by sales.

They are going to struggle in Summer with losses estimated to be over £200 million and what saleable assets besides Gallagher can they sell.

 ;D

I'd still lowball them for Colwill, even with Quansah on the books. Heck, I'd just do it to fuck with them after the Caicedo and Lavia bullshit.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2226 on: Today at 12:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:23:27 pm
https://metro.co.uk/2024/02/06/chelsea-players-regret-signing-long-term-contracts-20232103/

Reported that players are regretting the 8-year deals. Reported in The Athletic too but paywalled for me.
It did always feel a bit stupid from the players.  They get that assurance of a long-term income but they hand over so much of the bargaining power that comes with contract renewals (or running down contracts and negotiating as a free agent).

As it happens football finances are looking subdued so most of their players are on money they would never get elsewhere.  The trade-off is they're stuck at an irrelevant club where I'm sure a lot of their own fans still can't distinguish half of the players.

It's already a travesty that they get a day out at Wembley but it would be doubly so if they end up with any silverware.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2227 on: Today at 12:57:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:50:36 pm
No club should be buying from Chelsea before June 30th.  Let them sweat on their mistakes.  The price wont go higher after that date, theyll still need to sell then.

Ruin them, be disciplined.

Let's hope so. I'd love to see their silly game backfire. Then they'll have a fire sale, but none of the young players will want to leave as they'd be taking a pay cut on a shorter contract somewhere else and losing millions.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2228 on: Today at 01:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:23:27 pm
https://metro.co.uk/2024/02/06/chelsea-players-regret-signing-long-term-contracts-20232103/

Reported that players are regretting the 8-year deals. Reported in The Athletic too but paywalled for me.

Like those players who went to Saudi for the cash.
