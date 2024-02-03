Chelsea never had an essence, never had a soul. They've never had an identity.



This idea of managers having a bond with Chelsea is completely laughable, they've constantly switched them in and out all through the Abramovich years and ever since.





I remember going to Stamford Bridge when Kenny got the winner for our first part of the double in 86 and after he scored the place clearing of any of their scummy fans.He scored quite early on and I clearly remember the place emptying quite soon after to the joy of all the reds who were there.