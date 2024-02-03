« previous next »
Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
February 3, 2024, 11:00:49 am
Red Beret:
Lol. I have little love for Spurs, Rory, but they're three times the club your poxy little Chelsea are. I don't care how many European Cups you have.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3g3OBR0-kNA&amp;ab_channel=RoryJennings" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3g3OBR0-kNA&amp;ab_channel=RoryJennings</a>

Chelsea never had an essence, never had a soul. They've never had an identity.

This idea of managers having a bond with Chelsea is completely laughable, they've constantly switched them in and out all through the Abramovich years and ever since.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
February 3, 2024, 11:55:22 am
Gili Gulu:
Chelsea never had an essence, never had a soul. They've never had an identity.


Yeah they did, for years their identity was as a bunch of racist thugs, distinct from other racist thugs by coming from West London instead of elsewhere.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
February 3, 2024, 12:25:30 pm
Kopenhagen:
Arsenal love signing their shite, though.

I'm torn between wanting them to crash and burn and saving them with a derisory offer for "untouchable" Colwill.

I think that ship has sailed. Surely Quansah fills that role now?
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
February 3, 2024, 01:02:23 pm
Gili Gulu:
Chelsea never had an essence, never had a soul. They've never had an identity.

This idea of managers having a bond with Chelsea is completely laughable, they've constantly switched them in and out all through the Abramovich years and ever since.

I remember going to Stamford Bridge when Kenny got the winner for our first part of the double in 86 and after he scored the place clearing of any of their scummy fans.
He scored quite early on and I clearly remember the place emptying quite soon after to the joy of all the reds who were there.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 03:44:30 pm
 ;D ;D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 04:22:57 pm
Chelsea  fans chanting for Abramavich.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 04:24:29 pm
Banter club.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 04:27:22 pm
Fromola:
Chelsea  fans chanting for Abramavich.
Their plastics know they are nothing without dodgy Russian money. This is normal for them and the media isn't surprised but their bandwagon fans don't know because they started supporting them in 2003.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 02:04:34 am
Boehly want's Xabi Alonso as the next manager.  ;D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 02:08:44 am
Boehly wants many things.
