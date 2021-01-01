I genuinely think they've signed some players because their dipshit owner thinks prices are just going to keep going up exponentially, and that they could turn a profit on the likes of Fernandez, Caicedo and Mudryk even at the prices they paid.
Did you see the other fucker who came on near the end? Wouldnt have been surprised if theyd started brewing mead down by the corner flag.
Someone at the club should be apologizing for this.. https://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1753060371466707414
I'm not sure about turning a profit, but I think they felt they were being smart by building a squad for the next decade now, so that if fees kept rising then signings like Lavia and Caicedo would quickly start to look like a bargain.
Great post and apologies for the snip!I know there are scattered examples in history of really young teams growing together and being successful but generally that's not the case. They will get some good results and the individuals get notoriety (and then transferred) but success eludes them. Even that absolutely stacked Monaco team only won one trophy whilst many of the players went on to enjoy far more success as part of other clubs e.g. Mbappe, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva.The "class of 92" were gradually brought into a Man U team that had players like Schmeichel, Irwin, Bruce, Pallister, Ince, McClair, Cantona etc. They also had a manager that had been in charge for the best part of a decade.We know from what the players have done elsewhere that Chelsea have some talent in that team but playing within that team they just look nondescript. I really hope the Boehly excesses haunt them for the next decade and they don't get thrown another ludicrous lifeline.
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Except they're still paying wages for players (like Lavia) who may never play. So the fees they might be saving down the road has already been spent along the way.
I'm not saying it was a good idea, just that it might explain their "strategy". I think there's also just an element of a new owner coming in and wanting to play fantasy football, thinking it'll be easy.
Booking Caicedo for complaining when he made a clean tackle and was penalised, booking Gallagher for the same offence, taking out two of Chelseas midfield three from the off.Denying Chelsea two penalties and then giving Liverpool a softer one to compensate for his previous errors, when MOTD are askance at the decisions you know something rotten is afoot.Imagine if you will that the boot was on the other foot and Liverpool were denied two penalties and Chelsea were given the softest one in football history?Congratulations to Liverpool for winning the league and League Cup, Id say it was written in the stars but its actually being written by the PGMOL
Some real bitterness from Chelsea fans writing into football 365
Crosby Nick never fails.
For sure. American sports contracts and trading strategies don't work with European football. I guess they'll find that out over the next 8 years of all these players' contracts.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
So many weirdos on the Internet these days.
But we like it here.
Mentioned it in another thread but this narrative rival fans are getting going about Klopp being gifted this title as some kind of retirement gift is hilarious. Whatever helps them cope I guess.The two games thats generated the most noise/whining have been two games for us where weve embarrassed a couple of sides who fancy themselves to be up near the top. We should have won both by more than we did.
Someone at the club should be apologizing for this.. https://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1753060371466707414
Everton fans are convinced the corrupt Sly Six have put their heads together and developed a strategy that not only gives Klopp a parting gift but relegates Everton as a bonus.And we have a thread on corruption.
No apology. Instead the classless c*nts have briefed the Telegraph that it is all Liverpool's fault.This is on the basis that it is the home side who have a mascot coordinator responsible for all the mascots. Completely ignores the fact those guys do not go on the pitch. They look after them before and after, but on the pitch they are clearly the Captain's responsibility.Here's another clip:https://twitter.com/AnfieldSector/status/1753126641562230900?s=19You can see Chilwell suddenly realising he does not have a fucking clue where the mascot is.
You can see Chilwell suddenly realising he does not have a fucking clue where the mascot is.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Van Djik looks like a shepherd with a flock of lambs.
Chelsea fans are usually quite toxic. I wouldnt waste my time reading their comments. Its bad for your brains.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]