Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 144235 times)

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 03:09:46 pm
I genuinely think they've signed some players because their dipshit owner thinks prices are just going to keep going up exponentially, and that they could turn a profit on the likes of Fernandez, Caicedo and Mudryk even at the prices they paid.

I'm not sure about turning a profit, but I think they felt they were being smart by building a squad for the next decade now, so that if fees kept rising then signings like Lavia and Caicedo would quickly start to look like a bargain.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:21:38 pm
Did you see the other fucker who came on near the end? Wouldnt have been surprised if theyd started brewing mead down by the corner flag.

 ;D ;D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:31:03 pm
Someone at the club should be apologizing for this..  :wanker

https://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1753060371466707414
They've signed so many players, youngsters an all, they probably don't notice the odd stray wandering around the pitch, training ground, club, ground etc.

Probably a common sight for people in Chelsea kits to look lost and confused.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:26:49 am
I'm not sure about turning a profit, but I think they felt they were being smart by building a squad for the next decade now, so that if fees kept rising then signings like Lavia and Caicedo would quickly start to look like a bargain.
Lavia and Caicedo, ha, reminds me of wasting time last summer whilst people wanted to blow all our money on one or the other, or both. Great times eh.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:07:29 pm
Great post and apologies for the snip!

I know there are scattered examples in history of really young teams growing together and being successful but generally that's not the case.  They will get some good results and the individuals get notoriety (and then transferred) but success eludes them.  Even that absolutely stacked Monaco team only won one trophy whilst many of the players went on to enjoy far more success as part of other clubs e.g. Mbappe, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva.

The "class of 92" were gradually brought into a Man U team that had players like Schmeichel, Irwin, Bruce, Pallister, Ince, McClair, Cantona etc.  They also had a manager that had been in charge for the best part of a decade.

We know from what the players have done elsewhere that Chelsea have some talent in that team but playing within that team they just look nondescript.  I really hope the Boehly excesses haunt them for the next decade and they don't get thrown another ludicrous lifeline.

One of the commentators yesterday (Darren Fletcher?) said something along the lines of, "Pochettino's beginning to form Chelsea's identity" and I thought, "What identity? Describe it for me, because I sure as hell have no idea what that identity is." They're a team full of individual players who may or may not be decent, but we'll never know.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:26:49 am
I'm not sure about turning a profit, but I think they felt they were being smart by building a squad for the next decade now, so that if fees kept rising then signings like Lavia and Caicedo would quickly start to look like a bargain.

Except they're still paying wages for players (like Lavia) who may never play. So the fees they might be saving down the road has already been spent along the way.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 02:02:27 am
Except they're still paying wages for players (like Lavia) who may never play. So the fees they might be saving down the road has already been spent along the way.

I'm not saying it was a good idea, just that it might explain their "strategy". I think there's also just an element of a new owner coming in and wanting to play fantasy football, thinking it'll be easy.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:29:08 am
I'm not saying it was a good idea, just that it might explain their "strategy". I think there's also just an element of a new owner coming in and wanting to play fantasy football, thinking it'll be easy.

For sure. American sports contracts and trading strategies don't work with European football. I guess they'll find that out over the next 8 years of all these players' contracts.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Some real bitterness from Chelsea fans writing  into football 365


Quote
Booking Caicedo for complaining when he made a clean tackle and was penalised, booking Gallagher for the same offence, taking out two of Chelseas midfield three from the off.
Denying Chelsea two penalties and then giving Liverpool a softer one to compensate for his previous errors, when MOTD are askance at the decisions you know something rotten is afoot.
Imagine if you will that the boot was on the other foot and Liverpool were denied two penalties and Chelsea were given the softest one in football history?

Congratulations to Liverpool for winning the league and League Cup, Id say it was written in the stars but its actually being written by the PGMOL
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 07:03:13 am
Some real bitterness from Chelsea fans writing  into football 365



Mentioned it in another thread but this narrative rival fans are getting going about  Klopp being gifted this title as some kind of retirement gift is hilarious. Whatever helps them cope I guess.

The two games thats generated the most noise/whining have been two games for us where weve embarrassed a couple of sides who fancy themselves to be up near the top. We should have won both by more than we did.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 04:01:59 am
For sure. American sports contracts and trading strategies don't work with European football. I guess they'll find that out over the next 8 years of all these players' contracts.
Imagine they go the way of Everton in the next couple of years, it would be incredible. They'll have a bunch of unsellable players on high earning long term contracts. Boehly is a genius I tell you.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 07:03:13 am
Some real bitterness from Chelsea fans writing  into football 365



State of that
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 07:03:13 am
Some real bitterness from Chelsea fans writing  into football 365

Ha. Welcome to our world. We get a whole season of shit like this.

But at least someone finally crowned us champions  ;)

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
I can understand the frustration. When, for the last 20 years, youve been allowed to play volleyball in your own penalty area with impunity against Liverpool, then being refereed almost normally must seem incredibly unfair.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 07:03:13 am
Some real bitterness from Chelsea fans writing  into football 365
So many weirdos on the Internet these days.  :rollseyes
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:56:51 am
So many weirdos on the Internet these days.  :rollseyes

But we like it here.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:34:18 am
Mentioned it in another thread but this narrative rival fans are getting going about  Klopp being gifted this title as some kind of retirement gift is hilarious. Whatever helps them cope I guess.

The two games thats generated the most noise/whining have been two games for us where weve embarrassed a couple of sides who fancy themselves to be up near the top. We should have won both by more than we did.

Everton fans are convinced the corrupt Sly Six have put their heads together and developed a strategy that not only gives Klopp a parting gift but relegates Everton as a bonus.

And we have a thread on corruption. :D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:31:03 pm
Someone at the club should be apologizing for this..  :wanker

https://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1753060371466707414


No apology. Instead the classless c*nts have briefed the Telegraph that it is all Liverpool's fault.

This is on the basis that it is the home side who have a mascot coordinator responsible for all the mascots.
Completely ignores the fact those guys do not go on the pitch. They look after them before and after, but on the pitch they are clearly the Captain's responsibility.

Here's another clip:
https://twitter.com/AnfieldSector/status/1753126641562230900?s=19

You can see Chilwell suddenly realising he does not have a fucking clue where the mascot is.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:03:11 am
Everton fans are convinced the corrupt Sly Six have put their heads together and developed a strategy that not only gives Klopp a parting gift but relegates Everton as a bonus.

And we have a thread on corruption. :D
I think we've long since past the point where anything Everton fans say holds any credibility whatsoever. They lost the plot long ago. Kudos to them for still managing to type shite on the Internet while wearing their straight jackets though.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:04:40 am

No apology. Instead the classless c*nts have briefed the Telegraph that it is all Liverpool's fault.

This is on the basis that it is the home side who have a mascot coordinator responsible for all the mascots.
Completely ignores the fact those guys do not go on the pitch. They look after them before and after, but on the pitch they are clearly the Captain's responsibility.

Here's another clip:
https://twitter.com/AnfieldSector/status/1753126641562230900?s=19

You can see Chilwell suddenly realising he does not have a fucking clue where the mascot is.

Van Djik looks like a shepherd with a flock of lambs.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:04:40 am
You can see Chilwell suddenly realising he does not have a fucking clue where the mascot is.
I appreciate that Reece James is currently out but... Ben Chilwell as your captain  :o

I can only assume Thiago said he didn't want the armband as James, Chilwell then Gallagher as your three leaders is insane.  What an indictment of how badly they've managed their squad.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Chelsea fans are usually quite toxic. I wouldnt waste my time reading their comments. Its bad for your brains.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:26:49 am
I'm not sure about turning a profit, but I think they felt they were being smart by building a squad for the next decade now, so that if fees kept rising then signings like Lavia and Caicedo would quickly start to look like a bargain.

Christ, I'd completely forgotten Lavia existed.

That was money well spent.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
nkunku is the only player I think was worth the money. Potentially Palmer too. But Nkunku is class and would have been amazing here. However, could be injury prone.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:09:12 am
Van Djik looks like a shepherd with a flock of lambs.

Fucking brilliant, the kids are all right there, hanging on the Virj... :D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 11:49:53 am
Chelsea fans are usually quite toxic. I wouldnt waste my time reading their comments. Its bad for your brains.
I don't think I've ever heard a Chelsea fan say anything remotely sensible.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Got to love chelsea fans optimism.

"We will easily sell over £100m worth of players by 30th June"

Which clubs are going to offer fair prices when they are so desperate to sell. I can't see the players they want to sell going to Saudi either.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Their strategy makes no sense:
1. Why spend £1bn mainly on unproven youngsters when they have a good academy?
2. How can you spend £1bn without signing a top class striker and GK (Nkunku is not a number 9)?
3. How will they sustain spending twice their annual revenue on transfers without CL revenue for two seasons?

Basically, they are a selling club in a flat market (clubs are apprehensive) and only Saudi can save them.
