I know there are scattered examples in history of really young teams growing together and being successful but generally that's not the case. They will get some good results and the individuals get notoriety (and then transferred) but success eludes them. Even that absolutely stacked Monaco team only won one trophy whilst many of the players went on to enjoy far more success as part of other clubs e.g. Mbappe, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva.



The "class of 92" were gradually brought into a Man U team that had players like Schmeichel, Irwin, Bruce, Pallister, Ince, McClair, Cantona etc. They also had a manager that had been in charge for the best part of a decade.



We know from what the players have done elsewhere that Chelsea have some talent in that team but playing within that team they just look nondescript. I really hope the Boehly excesses haunt them for the next decade and they don't get thrown another ludicrous lifeline.



One of the commentators yesterday (Darren Fletcher?) said something along the lines of, "Pochettino's beginning to form Chelsea's identity" and I thought, "What identity? Describe it for me, because I sure as hell have no idea what that identity is." They're a team full of individual players who may or may not be decent, but we'll never know.