Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,910
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2160 on: Today at 12:26:49 am
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 03:09:46 pm
I genuinely think they've signed some players because their dipshit owner thinks prices are just going to keep going up exponentially, and that they could turn a profit on the likes of Fernandez, Caicedo and Mudryk even at the prices they paid.

I'm not sure about turning a profit, but I think they felt they were being smart by building a squad for the next decade now, so that if fees kept rising then signings like Lavia and Caicedo would quickly start to look like a bargain.
mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2161 on: Today at 12:31:01 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:21:38 pm
Did you see the other fucker who came on near the end? Wouldnt have been surprised if theyd started brewing mead down by the corner flag.

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,280
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2162 on: Today at 12:35:16 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:31:03 pm
Someone at the club should be apologizing for this..  :wanker

https://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1753060371466707414
They've signed so many players, youngsters an all, they probably don't notice the odd stray wandering around the pitch, training ground, club, ground etc.

Probably a common sight for people in Chelsea kits to look lost and confused.
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,280
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2163 on: Today at 12:36:53 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:26:49 am
I'm not sure about turning a profit, but I think they felt they were being smart by building a squad for the next decade now, so that if fees kept rising then signings like Lavia and Caicedo would quickly start to look like a bargain.
Lavia and Caicedo, ha, reminds me of wasting time last summer whilst people wanted to blow all our money on one or the other, or both. Great times eh.
coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,400
  • Ground Control
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2164 on: Today at 12:55:17 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:07:29 pm
Great post and apologies for the snip!

I know there are scattered examples in history of really young teams growing together and being successful but generally that's not the case.  They will get some good results and the individuals get notoriety (and then transferred) but success eludes them.  Even that absolutely stacked Monaco team only won one trophy whilst many of the players went on to enjoy far more success as part of other clubs e.g. Mbappe, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva.

The "class of 92" were gradually brought into a Man U team that had players like Schmeichel, Irwin, Bruce, Pallister, Ince, McClair, Cantona etc.  They also had a manager that had been in charge for the best part of a decade.

We know from what the players have done elsewhere that Chelsea have some talent in that team but playing within that team they just look nondescript.  I really hope the Boehly excesses haunt them for the next decade and they don't get thrown another ludicrous lifeline.

One of the commentators yesterday (Darren Fletcher?) said something along the lines of, "Pochettino's beginning to form Chelsea's identity" and I thought, "What identity? Describe it for me, because I sure as hell have no idea what that identity is." They're a team full of individual players who may or may not be decent, but we'll never know.
coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,400
  • Ground Control
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2165 on: Today at 02:02:27 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:26:49 am
I'm not sure about turning a profit, but I think they felt they were being smart by building a squad for the next decade now, so that if fees kept rising then signings like Lavia and Caicedo would quickly start to look like a bargain.

Except they're still paying wages for players (like Lavia) who may never play. So the fees they might be saving down the road has already been spent along the way.
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,910
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2166 on: Today at 02:29:08 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 02:02:27 am
Except they're still paying wages for players (like Lavia) who may never play. So the fees they might be saving down the road has already been spent along the way.

I'm not saying it was a good idea, just that it might explain their "strategy". I think there's also just an element of a new owner coming in and wanting to play fantasy football, thinking it'll be easy.
