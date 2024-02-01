« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 141380 times)

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 08:34:54 am »
Palmer. Looks a very good player against lesser sides but he looked out of his depth against us last night.

 
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 08:40:14 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:16:34 am

Potentially Chelsea might have Sanchez, Colwill, Chalobah and Jackson back for the final but... meh.
Potentially we might have Salah and Endo back for the final.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 08:45:54 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:30:33 pm
How is that Chukwumeka not getting games over Gallagher?!
He keeps getting knocked down. But he gets up again
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 08:48:25 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm
Refreshing from the hamster, no complaints, we we're the much better side, perhaps they could have had a penalty.

Good spot.

When I had four wisdom teeth surgically extracted I looked exactly the same with one of my less sympathetic mates pointing out I looked like a hamster.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 09:09:25 am »
One of the great things afterwards was reading all the know-nothing Chelsea dickheads on Twitter who pretend they know something about football tactics by using made-up phrases before the game and then end up looking like the stupidest people alive.

This fella has a Xabi Alonso avatar, FFS
Quote
@CoolRnner
It is amazing how Liverpool have convinced themselves they have a midfield on par with.

 Caicedos ever present ground control.
 Enzos dictating control of games.
 Palmers inevitable absolute arrival.

A glaring reminder is ahead tomorrow night for them with a display of a midfield masterclass never seen before.

It is very unlikely that Pochettino will introduce many shifts to his tactics, aside from limiting TAA.

Instead expect Liverpool to try and press players like Enzo, thinking he plays for Luton or Norwich.

What is going to happen? Liverpool being outplayed at Anfield.


With very little possession to build any confidence and thus to mass produce chances, its simply not possible to create 8-13 chance created scenerios against this controlling obsessive chelsea side.

Scraps thats what will be given.
But then they have to reverse ferret, as Private Eye would say
Quote
That Liverpool display.

I couldnt help but smile at how mesmerising it was. we have a long long way to go.

They can win the league, theyre my favourite to do it this season.

Jürgen, go stop this PEP monopoly.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 09:19:55 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:09:25 am
One of the great things afterwards was reading all the know-nothing Chelsea dickheads on Twitter who pretend they know something about football tactics by using made-up phrases before the game and then end up looking like the stupidest people alive.

This fella has a Xabi Alonso avatar, FFSBut then they have to reverse ferret, as Private Eye would say

That guy sounds like he's still living in 2005. :lmao

It's like pre-match trash talk before a boxing match
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 09:21:36 am »
Poch is just a Latin Frank Lampard
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 09:23:09 am »
Palmers inevitable absolute arrival.

No idea what it meanssounds like the name for an album.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 09:24:09 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:09:25 am
One of the great things afterwards was reading all the know-nothing Chelsea dickheads on Twitter who pretend they know something about football tactics by using made-up phrases before the game and then end up looking like the stupidest people alive.

This fella has a Xabi Alonso avatar,

Quote
With very little possession to build any confidence and thus to mass produce chances, its simply not possible to create 8-13 chance created scenerios against this controlling obsessive chelsea side.

Scraps thats what will be given.


We only had 51% possession. And they made more passes then us 561 v 553.

What we did do was have 28 shots on goal with 13 being on target.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 09:31:55 am »
The funny thing is, at no point last night were they ever in the game. They were comprehensively outclassed from start to finish. The only glimmer they had was when we declared at 3-0 and put four subs on in one go. It unsettled us for a short time, we switched off and we gifted them a poor goal by standing off them, before steadying the ship once more.

On any other day that was a 6-0 or 7-0 game. They actually got off lightly.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 09:37:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:24:09 am


We only had 51% possession. And they made more passes then us 561 v 553.

What we did do was have 28 shots on goal with 13 being on target.
Surprised at that as it felt like they hardly touched the ball apart from the odd breakaway  in the first half at least
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 09:45:09 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:16:34 am

He's part right in that Anfield under the lights is like an extra man for us.  I think our mentality for cup finals will make up for that though.  If we go to Anfield South with anything like our strongest squad then we will win in style.

Potentially Chelsea might have Sanchez, Colwill, Chalobah and Jackson back for the final but... meh.

I mean......they aren't necessarily brilliant players that would put them on our level considering how utterly outclassed they were last night
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 09:46:29 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:37:47 am
Surprised at that as it felt like they hardly touched the ball apart from the odd breakaway  in the first half at least
We eased off the full pitch pressing as the game wore on, particularly as were largely 2 or 3 goals ahead for the second half.  Chelsea's possession was mainly in their own half between their back four and their two holding midfielders.  They accepted defeat and we were content with our winning margin.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 09:47:23 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:21:36 am
Poch is just a Latin Frank Lampard
He has been very overrated.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 09:48:22 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:45:09 am
I mean......they aren't necessarily brilliant players that would put them on our level considering how utterly outclassed they were last night
Sorry, that was my point.  They're just swapping out one meh player for another.

Petrovic to Sanchez.
Badiashile to Colwill.
Palmer to Jackson.

I'm not even sure it improves them.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 09:50:33 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:37:47 am
Surprised at that as it felt like they hardly touched the ball apart from the odd breakaway  in the first half at least
It felt like most of their possession was in their own half, so you barely noticed it because none of it carried any threat.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 09:51:28 am »
They're set up nicely for the future though. All of these are contracted until the 2030s

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 09:54:37 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:51:28 am
They're set up nicely for the future though. All of these are contracted until the 2030s



All going to peaking when they walk out on the field in their shiny new stadium.  ::)
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 09:55:56 am »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Today at 08:45:54 am
He keeps getting knocked down. But he gets up again

 ;D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 09:56:30 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:05:11 am
When they had tuchel they sort of had our number. If not the number they had a close one. Now we should beat them soundly in the final.

When they had Tuchel they had a properly built squad and a good, solid starting 11. Even Lampard's Chelsea was better than this.

Now it's just a complete and utter mess. Some decent players in there but none of them compliment each other, and then they have players they have to play because of their transfer fee which are just nowhere near good enough for this level.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 09:58:27 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:09:25 am
One of the great things afterwards was reading all the know-nothing Chelsea dickheads on Twitter who pretend they know something about football tactics by using made-up phrases before the game and then end up looking like the stupidest people alive.

This fella has a Xabi Alonso avatar, FFSBut then they have to reverse ferret, as Private Eye would say

Quote
With very little possession to build any confidence and thus to mass produce chances, its simply not possible to create 8-13 chance created scenerios against this controlling obsessive chelsea side.







Jesus Christ. WTF is that sentence.

Seem to be more & more of these types cropping up on Twitter of late. Moron 'tacticos' that talk in riddles and fail to even string a coherent sentence together, let alone get a prediction right.

Severe case of Chris Eubank syndrome
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 09:59:25 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:31:55 am
The funny thing is, at no point last night were they ever in the game. They were comprehensively outclassed from start to finish. The only glimmer they had was when we declared at 3-0 and put four subs on in one go. It unsettled us for a short time, we switched off and we gifted them a poor goal by standing off them, before steadying the ship once more.

On any other day that was a 6-0 or 7-0 game. They actually got off lightly.

God I'd love to put six or seven past them in the final. Make them look like they're Wigan Athletic or something
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 10:05:33 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 09:58:27 am







Jesus Christ. WTF is that sentence.

Seem to be more & more of these types cropping up on Twitter of late. Moron 'tacticos' that talk in riddles and fail to even string a coherent sentence together, let alone get a prediction right.

Severe case of Chris Eubank syndrome

English as a second language Id guess. It doesnt affect his expertise though 🙄
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 10:13:40 am »
Come on, whoever rated Enzo come out now and accept how wrong you were  :lmao

What a dreadful footballer. The performances from him and Caicedo are 2 of the worst I've seen at Anfield. Neither could pass, neither could tackle, neither wanted anything to do with the game. £230m for those fucking wasters. Jesus

That whole squad is shite. Bar 3 or 4 players. Nkunku looks a player if he can stay fit, Palmer is good but nowhere near as good as people are making out (Jones is a much, much better player for example), Colwill is good but you'd have Quansah at a similar level and Gomez is 10x the player he is. The rest are just shite and they're stuck with them for nearly a decade because they thought they were clever gaming the system
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2104 on: Today at 10:22:10 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:51:28 am
They're set up nicely for the future though. All of these are contracted until the 2030s



Sorry to pull you up there mate but you posted a picture with a fictional player, Lavia isn't real
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2105 on: Today at 10:25:38 am »
Felt good to smash these lot, it was a long time coming. Get ready for another one in a few weeks.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2106 on: Today at 10:57:02 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:13:40 am
Come on, whoever rated Enzo come out now and accept how wrong you were  :lmao

What a dreadful footballer. The performances from him and Caicedo are 2 of the worst I've seen at Anfield. Neither could pass, neither could tackle, neither wanted anything to do with the game. £230m for those fucking wasters. Jesus

I think it is pretty obvious that Mac Allister was the one making them look very good before their move to Chelsea ...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2107 on: Today at 10:58:17 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:57:02 am
I think it is pretty obvious that Mac Allister was the one making them look very good before their move to Chelsea ...

No one was saying that at the time though, I think it's easy in hindsight to say stuff like this.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2108 on: Today at 11:05:08 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:13:40 am
Come on, whoever rated Enzo come out now and accept how wrong you were  :lmao

What a dreadful footballer. The performances from him and Caicedo are 2 of the worst I've seen at Anfield. Neither could pass, neither could tackle, neither wanted anything to do with the game. £230m for those fucking wasters. Jesus


To be fair though both of the players you've mentioned have been excellent elsewhere.

It's really difficult to tell with Chelsea if its the players or the fact that they're at such a basketcase of a club (which it was obviously their own fault for joining).

I was never on the Enzo bandwagon as it was mostly built off a decent World Cup, and we're all probably stil scarred from Diouf and Diao with that, but I'm not convinced that 12 months of playing at that mess of a club, with two different managers and that mental toad owning them necessarily shows that they're bad players.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2109 on: Today at 11:05:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:57:02 am
I think it is pretty obvious that Mac Allister was the one making them look very good before their move to Chelsea ...

I'm not sure you can judge any of them talent wise particularly. Personality wise for sure, you wouldnt want any of them. But the likes of them two, Disasi, Cucurella, Badiashile, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Gusto, Fofana etc etc all looked good for good teams in good European leagues. Just an absolute trainwreck of a system, trainwreck of a manager, fucking dreadful tactics.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2110 on: Today at 11:07:41 am »
What happened to that Chelsea fan who posted here.

Not the one who posted right after a game under Mourinho, waxing lyrical about  "Liquid football" after a routine 2-0 win.

The one who posted a couple of seasons ago saying Chelsea were a bigger club than us because they had more social media numbers. I think it was about less than 10 million combined, all because Abramovich paid a Bot factory in Russia to elevate their numbers.

They are not even in the top ten shirts sold last season, something we're ranked #1 for.

They have to get a points deduction for this, HMRC should be looking closely as well.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/nov/15/chelsea-fc-face-new-questions-over-how-roman-abramovich-funded-success

But anyway, loads of their glory hunter fanbase they built up with the bloodsoaked Siberian Mobster will be dropping them, they wont be winning any trophies in the next 10-15 years.

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2111 on: Today at 11:21:31 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm
They will turn out to be bad signings but I don't think either Enzo or Caicedo were bad signings at the time, it's the cumulative transfer activity combined with the frequent managerial changes (four managers just last season) that's doing the damage. Chelsea, like Man United, have become a club where it's very hard for players to succeed. If the two of them had come here they'd look like world beaters and if Mac and Dom had gone there they would probably look just as lost.

You can point to a few of the signings as being decent but it's the amount paid for mediocrity and unknowns (£60m for Cucurella, £62m for Mudryk, £39m for Axel Disasi, £23m for Lesley Ugochukwu, £18m for Andrey Santos, £17m for Cesare Casadei, £14m for Deivid Washington, £13m for Angelo Gabriel, £8m for Gabriel Slolina, I could go on) that really stands out as negligent. I've heard it argued that FFP rewards selling their homegrown players because they can space out payments, but they've already lost £26m on Aubameyang and Koulibaly and there's going to be much more of those to come.

What's even worse is that all the experienced players, the ones who won stuff there and would have ensured continuity in the dressing room, have been sold together with the academy players who gave a shit about the club. They won the Champions League under three years ago and only three players from that squad are still there, mostly replaced by younger, rawer, worse players. Look at our academy kids right now, and think about us selling them to buy overrated foreign prospects. Our new signings came to a club with a long-term manager who'd won things with an established spine (Salah, Trent, VVD, Alisson, Robbo, Matip, etc.). Far easier. And once you lose that link, it's very hard to build it again.

Jesus fucking Christ, quarter of a billion quid spent on that shite. Mind-blowing.

Add a similar amount for Fernandez (£107) and Caicedo (£115), who combine in midfield along with Gallagher (free/academy) (total £225m) and were completely steamrollered by our 'less than half-price' lads last night - Curtis (free/academy), Dom (£60m), and Alexis (£35m)

Hilarious :D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2112 on: Today at 11:26:34 am »
That Champions League stat is mind-blowing. Its not like they were an old team at the time.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2113 on: Today at 11:38:53 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:26:34 am
That Champions League stat is mind-blowing. Its not like they were an old team at the time.
It really is!

Starting XI
16Mendy
28Azpilicueta
6Thiago Silva
2Rüdiger
24James
7Kanté
5Jorginho
21Chilwell
29Havertz
19Mount
11Werner

Substitutes
1Arrizabalaga
3Alonso
4Christensen
10Pulisic
13Caballero
15Zouma
17Kovacic
18Giroud
20Hudson-Odoi
22Ziyech
23Gilmour
33Emerson

Apart from Kante who looked to be chronically injured, Mendy and the now-retired Caballero the rest of that squad are all still playing at the top level in some form or other.  They've certainly lowered the average age of the squad but time will tell if they ever reach the heights of that Tuchel team.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2114 on: Today at 11:40:35 am »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Today at 08:45:54 am
He keeps getting knocked down. But he gets up again

Bravo!   :wellin
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2115 on: Today at 12:43:23 pm »
A picture is worth a thousand words (or memes)...



Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2116 on: Today at 12:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:51:28 am
They're set up nicely for the future though. All of these are contracted until the 2030s




I remember the days when Chelsea FC were packed with household names such as Terry, Lampard, Drogba and both Coles. How can a club spend so much on seemingly random footballers?

