They will turn out to be bad signings but I don't think either Enzo or Caicedo were bad signings at the time, it's the cumulative transfer activity combined with the frequent managerial changes (four managers just last season) that's doing the damage. Chelsea, like Man United, have become a club where it's very hard for players to succeed. If the two of them had come here they'd look like world beaters and if Mac and Dom had gone there they would probably look just as lost.



You can point to a few of the signings as being decent but it's the amount paid for mediocrity and unknowns (£60m for Cucurella, £62m for Mudryk, £39m for Axel Disasi, £23m for Lesley Ugochukwu, £18m for Andrey Santos, £17m for Cesare Casadei, £14m for Deivid Washington, £13m for Angelo Gabriel, £8m for Gabriel Slolina, I could go on) that really stands out as negligent. I've heard it argued that FFP rewards selling their homegrown players because they can space out payments, but they've already lost £26m on Aubameyang and Koulibaly and there's going to be much more of those to come.



What's even worse is that all the experienced players, the ones who won stuff there and would have ensured continuity in the dressing room, have been sold together with the academy players who gave a shit about the club. They won the Champions League under three years ago and only three players from that squad are still there, mostly replaced by younger, rawer, worse players. Look at our academy kids right now, and think about us selling them to buy overrated foreign prospects. Our new signings came to a club with a long-term manager who'd won things with an established spine (Salah, Trent, VVD, Alisson, Robbo, Matip, etc.). Far easier. And once you lose that link, it's very hard to build it again.