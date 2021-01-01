« previous next »
Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2040 on: Yesterday at 11:08:03 pm
They were much better than us  we lose every single duel  every time we recovered the ball we lost it with our first or second touch  the three points were well deserved for them  in the second half we changed a little bit and created a chance at 2-0 for Mudryk who was clear to score  then we conceded again  then we score at 3-1 and maybe a penalty for Nkunku  but nothing to complain about for the decisions  they were better than us  when you see in your iPad the action, and maybe it could be a penalty  for us it was bad luck  but that does not change the feeling that Liverpool were better than us  we need to move on  it was only one game  it was tough to play  we knew Liverpool are one of the best teams  maybe it was a little bit too much for us.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2041 on: Yesterday at 11:09:54 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:04:53 pm
Enzo was sensational. No.

I don't get what he is supposed to be good at?

Seems like such a non-entity, not just in this game, but pretty much every game.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2042 on: Yesterday at 11:14:28 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:09:54 pm
I don't get what he is supposed to be good at?

Seems like such a non-entity, not just in this game, but pretty much every game.
That pretty much describes every player in that team.

Sterling hasn't kicked on at all.  He churned out great numbers by being the back-post tap-in piece of Guardiola's chess set but I don't think he's developed as a player since he left us.  He's not even displaying any seniority despite being - in theory - the big man of their forward line.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2043 on: Yesterday at 11:17:02 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:06:51 pm

Levels above all of our lads.

That Chelsea midfield is Klopps dream
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2044 on: Yesterday at 11:20:09 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:04:53 pm
Enzo was sensational. No.
On the ball, he was at least better than most of their other players and not as thoroughly dominated as they were.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2045 on: Yesterday at 11:23:25 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:08:03 pm
Pocket-chino

Thats the most accurate and honest presser by a oppo manager this season at anfield.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2046 on: Yesterday at 11:25:14 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:14:28 pm
That pretty much describes every player in that team.

Sterling hasn't kicked on at all.  He churned out great numbers by being the back-post tap-in piece of Guardiola's chess set but I don't think he's developed as a player since he left us.  He's not even displaying any seniority despite being - in theory - the big man of their forward line.
IMO Sterling was never and has never been that good and was lucky to encounter Guardiola when he did so he could get a few high scoring seasons as a title winner under his belt.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2047 on: Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm
They will turn out to be bad signings but I don't think either Enzo or Caicedo were bad signings at the time, it's the cumulative transfer activity combined with the frequent managerial changes (four managers just last season) that's doing the damage. Chelsea, like Man United, have become a club where it's very hard for players to succeed. If the two of them had come here they'd look like world beaters and if Mac and Dom had gone there they would probably look just as lost.

You can point to a few of the signings as being decent but it's the amount paid for mediocrity and unknowns (£60m for Cucurella, £62m for Mudryk, £39m for Axel Disasi, £23m for Lesley Ugochukwu, £18m for Andrey Santos, £17m for Cesare Casadei, £14m for Deivid Washington, £13m for Angelo Gabriel, £8m for Gabriel Slolina, I could go on) that really stands out as negligent. I've heard it argued that FFP rewards selling their homegrown players because they can space out payments, but they've already lost £26m on Aubameyang and Koulibaly and there's going to be much more of those to come.

What's even worse is that all the experienced players, the ones who won stuff there and would have ensured continuity in the dressing room, have been sold together with the academy players who gave a shit about the club. They won the Champions League under three years ago and only three players from that squad are still there, mostly replaced by younger, rawer, worse players. Look at our academy kids right now, and think about us selling them to buy overrated foreign prospects. Our new signings came to a club with a long-term manager who'd won things with an established spine (Salah, Trent, VVD, Alisson, Robbo, Matip, etc.). Far easier. And once you lose that link, it's very hard to build it again.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2048 on: Yesterday at 11:55:16 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:17:02 pm
That Chelsea midfield is Klopps dream
as in, dreams of playing against them every week.  :)
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2049 on: Yesterday at 11:56:24 pm
Unsurprisingly their transfer strategy hasn't played out well. It was a huge risk and arrogant to think that they could achieve something that surely other clubs had considered and rejected. Their young signings, that while promising had yet to become household names, have stunted their own development by moving to this Chelsea side.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2050 on: Today at 12:01:28 am
I still think they have a number of really good players but the environment at the club, coaches etc. all make a difference in whether they are successful or not.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2051 on: Today at 12:10:47 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:05:55 pm
Such a bunch of prima donnas and divas. divers.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2052 on: Today at 12:17:49 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:01:28 am
I still think they have a number of really good players but the environment at the club, coaches etc. all make a difference in whether they are successful or not.

Frankly I think they are shite. Nkunku and Palmer are class, but Enzo is slow, Caicedo is shocking, Badiashile is really bad, Goalkeeper is crap. There squad just isn't that good and massively confused as well.

I don't think a coach succeeds with this group of players in the sense Chelsea think. Maybe after another Billion but who knows
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2053 on: Today at 12:20:34 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm
They will turn out to be bad signings but I don't think either Enzo or Caicedo were bad signings at the time, it's the cumulative transfer activity combined with the frequent managerial changes (four managers just last season) that's doing the damage. Chelsea, like Man United, have become a club where it's very hard for players to succeed. If the two of them had come here they'd look like world beaters and if Mac and Dom had gone there they would probably look just as lost.

You can point to a few of the signings as being decent but it's the amount paid for mediocrity and unknowns (£60m for Cucurella, £62m for Mudryk, £39m for Axel Disasi, £23m for Lesley Ugochukwu, £18m for Andrey Santos, £17m for Cesare Casadei, £14m for Deivid Washington, £13m for Angelo Gabriel, £8m for Gabriel Slolina, I could go on) that really stands out as negligent. I've heard it argued that FFP rewards selling their homegrown players because they can space out payments, but they've already lost £26m on Aubameyang and Koulibaly and there's going to be much more of those to come.

What's even worse is that all the experienced players, the ones who won stuff there and would have ensured continuity in the dressing room, have been sold together with the academy players who gave a shit about the club. They won the Champions League under three years ago and only three players from that squad are still there, mostly replaced by younger, rawer, worse players. Look at our academy kids right now, and think about us selling them to buy overrated foreign prospects. Our new signings came to a club with a long-term manager who'd won things with an established spine (Salah, Trent, VVD, Alisson, Robbo, Matip, etc.). Far easier. And once you lose that link, it's very hard to build it again.

Not forgetting 57 million on the lad from Southampton.

I could be wrong, but wasn't Mudryk closer to 82 million? Criminally bad football player.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2054 on: Today at 12:27:33 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:08:03 pm
Pocket-chino

Sounds pretty demoralized. Most other no mark managers would be screaming about the decisions, etc.

Wouldn't be surprised he's done at the end of the season. Looks lifeless.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2055 on: Today at 12:37:22 am
I haven't watched Chelsea at all this season. Generally will watch most teams now and then, but I don't know why any decent human with any self-worth would subject themselves to that shower of Tory shite. Seen the results and laughed at them all season, but assumed there must be something there that will make them click sooner or later.

I doubt that now. They were fucking appalling. Joke team, joke players, Poch looks as if he couldn't give a damn about the club, there's no prospect of anything good here. Here's praying they do a Leeds or, less likely, football authorities throw the book at their illegal spending (won't happen because as we know the Premier League are corrupt as anything).
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2056 on: Today at 12:37:40 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm
They will turn out to be bad signings but I don't think either Enzo or Caicedo were bad signings at the time, it's the cumulative transfer activity combined with the frequent managerial changes (four managers just last season) that's doing the damage. Chelsea, like Man United, have become a club where it's very hard for players to succeed. If the two of them had come here they'd look like world beaters and if Mac and Dom had gone there they would probably look just as lost.

You can point to a few of the signings as being decent but it's the amount paid for mediocrity and unknowns (£60m for Cucurella, £62m for Mudryk, £39m for Axel Disasi, £23m for Lesley Ugochukwu, £18m for Andrey Santos, £17m for Cesare Casadei, £14m for Deivid Washington, £13m for Angelo Gabriel, £8m for Gabriel Slolina, I could go on) that really stands out as negligent. I've heard it argued that FFP rewards selling their homegrown players because they can space out payments, but they've already lost £26m on Aubameyang and Koulibaly and there's going to be much more of those to come.

What's even worse is that all the experienced players, the ones who won stuff there and would have ensured continuity in the dressing room, have been sold together with the academy players who gave a shit about the club. They won the Champions League under three years ago and only three players from that squad are still there, mostly replaced by younger, rawer, worse players. Look at our academy kids right now, and think about us selling them to buy overrated foreign prospects. Our new signings came to a club with a long-term manager who'd won things with an established spine (Salah, Trent, VVD, Alisson, Robbo, Matip, etc.). Far easier. And once you lose that link, it's very hard to build it again.
Their big money flops are liabilities because amortising their fees over 9 years means that their book value will not significantly reduce in the first couple of years.

That means they have to sell them for sizeable fees to avoid losing money on them. For example,  selling Enzo for £100m after 2 average seasons.

Remember that clubs are hamstrung with FFP now so they are screwed unless Saudi helps them again.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2057 on: Today at 12:40:42 am
Fucking Caicedo hiding all game. Passing responsibility to his defenders by passing sideways and backwards all game.

We dodged a grenade.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2058 on: Today at 12:48:07 am
F. O. Chelsea FC, you ain't got no history.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2059 on: Today at 12:50:02 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:17:49 am
Frankly I think they are shite. Nkunku and Palmer are class, but Enzo is slow, Caicedo is shocking, Badiashile is really bad, Goalkeeper is crap. There squad just isn't that good and massively confused as well.

I don't think a coach succeeds with this group of players in the sense Chelsea think. Maybe after another Billion but who knows

I dont think Badiashile is awful. Think he is pretty good but again after a promising start regressed once Chelsea got a proper hold of him.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2060 on: Today at 12:51:56 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:40:42 am
Fucking Caicedo hiding all game. Passing responsibility to his defenders by passing sideways and backwards all game.

We dodged a grenade.

Legendary crab performance from him.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2061 on: Today at 12:54:15 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:27:33 am
Sounds pretty demoralized. Most other no mark managers would be screaming about the decisions, etc.

Wouldn't be surprised he's done at the end of the season. Looks lifeless.

He probably realizes he's going to be an awful position in the summer. Surely they've got looming P&S issues ahead. If so he won't be able to spend and he's going to have to get better results out of a seriously unbalanced, overpriced squad.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2062 on: Today at 12:54:25 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:27:33 am
Sounds pretty demoralized. Most other no mark managers would be screaming about the decisions, etc.

Wouldn't be surprised he's done at the end of the season. Looks lifeless.

Sounds like he's auditioning for Klopp's job. Was honestly expecting him to whine about not getting the penalties and how they were robbed.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2063 on: Today at 01:00:27 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:40:42 am
Fucking Caicedo hiding all game. Passing responsibility to his defenders by passing sideways and backwards all game.

Mac Allister cost 35m instead of 115m, and absolutely bossed them.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2064 on: Today at 01:16:36 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:54:25 am
Sounds like he's auditioning for Klopp's job. Was honestly expecting him to whine about not getting the penalties and how they were robbed.

Almost sounded like the time when Mourinho knew he was on the way out at Madrid and Ferguson was known to be leaving Man U. Jose was almost begging for the job saying how bad the decision to send Nani off after a dangerous karate kick was.

Poch seems like a manager who wanted to go to these teams with infinite spending power now hugely regrets it being at PSG and Chelsea. Maybe Kane made him look good. I can't see him being at Chelsea for a dynasty.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2065 on: Today at 01:27:03 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:20:34 am
Not forgetting 57 million on the lad from Southampton.
I left him out because he hasn't been fit enough to play yet, even though he was obviously hugely overpriced. Wesley Fofana cost £70 million before add-ons and has played 15 league games in a season and a half. Which obviously meant spending more cash on yet another young, unproven defender.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2066 on: Today at 01:40:44 am
Quote
Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea will be stronger for the League Cup final after seeing Liverpool's level. He says neutral soil will change the balance of the tie.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2067 on: Today at 01:45:05 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:40:44 am


We'll smash those twats at Anfield South as well.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2068 on: Today at 01:49:13 am
They'll be up for it more now and it's a final, we don't make it easy for ourselves in them.  :D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2069 on: Today at 02:05:11 am
When they had tuchel they sort of had our number. If not the number they had a close one. Now we should beat them soundly in the final.
