Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

Garlicbread

  
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,627
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2000 on: January 12, 2024, 02:24:58 pm
Pochettino: "Other Premier League teams have lost to Middlesbrough. Moises Caicedo was telling me, 'oh, last season we lost at Middlesbrough with Brighton'. A lot of Premier League teams when they play there, they lose."





?????
Kopenhagen

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,989
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2001 on: January 12, 2024, 02:31:10 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on January 12, 2024, 02:24:58 pm
Pochettino: "Other Premier League teams have lost to Middlesbrough. Moises Caicedo was telling me, 'oh, last season we lost at Middlesbrough with Brighton'. A lot of Premier League teams when they play there, they lose."





?????

Never struck me as particularly bright.


smutchin

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,256
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2002 on: January 12, 2024, 03:22:17 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on January 12, 2024, 02:31:10 pm
Never struck me as particularly bright.

We really did dodge a bullet there, didn't we.
DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,444
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2003 on: January 12, 2024, 03:39:35 pm
Hodgsonesque from Pochettino there, he's a really weird bloke.
RedSince86

  
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,046
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2004 on: January 12, 2024, 03:59:48 pm
Porch mentioned Nkunku hasn't trained for 10 days and don't know what the issue is.  :o

Just a mess of a mid table club again like the pre Siberian Mobster days.


[new username under construction]

  
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,932
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2005 on: January 12, 2024, 04:28:47 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 12, 2024, 03:59:48 pm
Porch mentioned Nkunku hasn't trained for 10 days and don't know what the issue is.  :o

Just a mess of a mid table club again like the pre Siberian Mobster days.

He's off with winterbreakitus
MonsLibpool

  
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,099
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2006 on: Yesterday at 02:32:28 pm
They spent £1bn to scrap a win over Fulham. They are really average.
PeterTheRed ...

  
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,039
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2007 on: Yesterday at 02:54:18 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 12, 2024, 03:59:48 pm
Porch mentioned Nkunku hasn't trained for 10 days and don't know what the issue is.  :o

Just a mess of a mid table club again like the pre Siberian Mobster days.

He probably wants to go back to PSG ...
BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,520
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2008 on: Today at 02:20:25 am
What an absolute farce of a club.

Quote
How else to explain the scene behind Pochettino here? Why were a few young men in velvety green Bond villain blazers sitting in the lower tier of the East Stand? They stood up, delivered a salute and sat down. A few minutes later they got up again and ostentatiously started reading from a book.

The third diversion featured all of them brushing their teeth, as is tradition at the football. It was tempting to report them for persistent standing. It was hard to know why they were pushing Palmer out of the limelight.

Unless, that is, you knew that it was all a publicity stunt for Argylle, an upcoming film produced by one of Boehlys companies. Starring Dua Lipa, who had the honour of attending Stamford Bridge for this classic, it might be good and it might be bad. It doesnt matter. People were here to watch the game. The idea that anyone cared about Boehlys side project was insulting to paying supporters.



More in here:

https://www.indy100.com/sport/chelsea-fulham-argylle-stamford-bridge


JRed

  
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,302
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2009 on: Today at 09:23:55 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:32:28 pm
They spent £1bn to scrap a win over Fulham. They are really average.
How much did we spend to scrap a win over Fulham?
Historical Fool

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,282
  
    Fenway Sports Group
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2010 on: Today at 10:56:56 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:23:55 am
How much did we spend to scrap a win over Fulham?

Around 400m over that period give or take, its a bit less 
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Donkey drivel.

SamLad

  
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,412
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2011 on: Today at 01:01:04 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:20:25 am
What an absolute farce of a club.

jesus christ almighty.
