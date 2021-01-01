« previous next »
Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

rossipersempre

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 11:34:12 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:57:58 pm
" Out of his depth" Potter got sacked for less.
Was just thinking that. Expect Boehly has already asked his Saudi beancounters if they can amortise Poch's severance pay over 10 years.
the_red_pill

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 11:43:07 pm
Unluckee! ;D

But... Boro is a tough ground for ANYONE of the big teams- in any era. Somethin about that place...

We lost the league there under Rafa in 2008/09. We looked terrible on that day! 0-2
C*nts!

One of our only 2 LOSSES that season! It is the one result that I will forever regret that season; and it was frustrating as hell at the time. One of those results you just know that will have cost you the league- in advance. Had we won it there, we would've had enough belief to see out the season.

Chelsea will prolly go through in the end, but well done to the c*nts.
BoRed

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1962 on: Today at 12:14:30 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:34:12 pm
Was just thinking that. Expect Boehly has already asked his Saudi beancounters if they can amortise Poch's severance pay over 10 years.

Once the Saudis hear the word severance, money will be the least of his worries.
vivabobbygraham

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1963 on: Today at 12:20:04 am
Pile of shite. Poch is no Emery, no Guardiola and deffo no Klopp. He's Ten Hag, run of the mill. If he get's this dross through to the final...and that's not a given, we'll fucking muller them
thegoodfella

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1964 on: Today at 03:21:57 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:43:07 pm
We lost the league there under Rafa in 2008/09. We looked terrible on that day! 0-2
C*nts!

One of our only 2 LOSSES that season! It is the one result that I will forever regret that season; and it was frustrating as hell at the time. One of those results you just know that will have cost you the league- in advance. Had we won it there, we would've had enough belief to see out the season.

That Xabi own goal and those misses... fuckin' hell it still hurts sometimes...
Brain Potter

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1965 on: Today at 05:05:32 am
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 03:21:57 am
That Xabi own goal and those misses... fuckin' hell it still hurts sometimes...

I still cant erase Nabil El Zhar blazing it over the crossbar from 6 yards out.
Tokyoite

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1966 on: Today at 05:17:41 am
It's still baffling to me how they keep escaping criticism, especially Pochetino. They have spent so much money with absolutely nothing to show for it.
decosabute

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1967 on: Today at 05:25:54 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 05:17:41 am
It's still baffling to me how they keep escaping criticism, especially Pochetino. They have spent so much money with absolutely nothing to show for it.

Partly it's because there are a couple of paid shills in the media, who always emphasise the positives of the Boehly regime. But mostly, it's because no one gives a fuck about them unless they're near the top of the league. They're laughable, but also completely irrelevant, and simply don't generate clicks unless they're competing with us or United.
boots

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1968 on: Today at 08:55:20 am
Are Chelsea Everton in disguise?
Red Beret

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1969 on: Today at 09:03:36 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:43:07 pm
Unluckee! ;D

But... Boro is a tough ground for ANYONE of the big teams- in any era. Somethin about that place...

We lost the league there under Rafa in 2008/09. We looked terrible on that day! 0-2
C*nts!

One of our only 2 LOSSES that season! It is the one result that I will forever regret that season; and it was frustrating as hell at the time. One of those results you just know that will have cost you the league- in advance. Had we won it there, we would've had enough belief to see out the season.

Chelsea will prolly go through in the end, but well done to the c*nts.

Did we lose there under Houllier as well when we were top of the league? I was expecting an easy win, we lost, and then kind of collapsed from there. Seem to recall we were nine points clear at the time as well. Might have been a different opposition though!
Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1970 on: Today at 09:15:53 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:03:36 am
Did we lose there under Houllier as well when we were top of the league? I was expecting an easy win, we lost, and then kind of collapsed from there. Seem to recall we were nine points clear at the time as well. Might have been a different opposition though!

Yeah we have an awful record there. That game you mentioned was 02/03 when Dudek made an error. We lost 1-0 in early November and didnt win again until the end of January.

We also lost there on Boxing Day in 00/01 when Westerveld spilled a ball that he claimed had ice on! Also lost there in the first season the stadium was open, think Craig Hignett scored.

They also knocked us out of the League Cup there two years running in 97 and 98 (semi final when we were leading from the first leg and were 2 down inside 5 minutes).

Not a good place for us to visit!
Red Beret

Reply #1971 on: Today at 09:18:32 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:25:54 am
Partly it's because there are a couple of paid shills in the media, who always emphasise the positives of the Boehly regime. But mostly, it's because no one gives a fuck about them unless they're near the top of the league. They're laughable, but also completely irrelevant, and simply don't generate clicks unless they're competing with us or United.

Aye. Boehly's been screwing up from day one, and trying to cover it up by pretending his multitude of missteps are part of some larger, grand plan. He hasn't got a clue what he's doing, and tried to run before he could walk.

FSG was frustrating for us because of the slow pace of initial progress we made, but they were on a learning curve. I'm glad they took the time to figure things out, rather than rush forward the way Boehly has done. There's surprisingly little ego at play at LFC.
Red Beret

Reply #1972 on: Today at 09:21:06 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:15:53 am
Yeah we have an awful record there. That game you mentioned was 02/03 when Dudek made an error. We lost 1-0 in early November and didnt win again until the end of January.

We also lost there on Boxing Day in 00/01 when Westerveld spilled a ball that he claimed had ice on! Also lost there in the first season the stadium was open, think Craig Hignett scored.

They also knocked us out of the League Cup there two years running in 97 and 98 (semi final when we were leading from the first leg and were 2 down inside 5 minutes).

Not a good place for us to visit!

Fuck's sake, was kind of hoping I was wrong. But that game is seared into my memory. I was watching it in The Pilgrim.

That reference to 08/09 jogged my memory. I seem to recall thinking at the time, "Oh fuck, not again!" ;D
jackh

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1973 on: Today at 09:23:12 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:15:53 am
Yeah we have an awful record there. That game you mentioned was 02/03 when Dudek made an error. We lost 1-0 in early November and didnt win again until the end of January.

We also lost there on Boxing Day in 00/01 when Westerveld spilled a ball that he claimed had ice on! Also lost there in the first season the stadium was open, think Craig Hignett scored.

They also knocked us out of the League Cup there two years running in 97 and 98 (semi final when we were leading from the first leg and were 2 down inside 5 minutes).

Not a good place for us to visit!

Final day of 2003 too - level on points in a straight shootout for 4th and Champions League qualification (albeit, we needed a win due to goal difference). Sami put us 1-0 up early on, but they turned it round in the first half-hour to beat us 2-1 with goals from Desailly and Gronkjaer. Final game of their Ken Bates era.
gerrardisgod

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1974 on: Today at 09:25:13 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:15:53 am
Yeah we have an awful record there. That game you mentioned was 02/03 when Dudek made an error. We lost 1-0 in early November and didnt win again until the end of January.

We also lost there on Boxing Day in 00/01 when Westerveld spilled a ball that he claimed had ice on! Also lost there in the first season the stadium was open, think Craig Hignett scored.

They also knocked us out of the League Cup there two years running in 97 and 98 (semi final when we were leading from the first leg and were 2 down inside 5 minutes).

Not a good place for us to visit!
Hignett one 95/96? Wasnt it a November where we never got a win and effectively lost us the league? Was playing in a pool competition in the old 147, with that on.
the_red_pill

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1975 on: Today at 09:28:47 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:03:36 am
Did we lose there under Houllier as well when we were top of the league? I was expecting an easy win, we lost, and then kind of collapsed from there. Seem to recall we were nine points clear at the time as well. Might have been a different opposition though!
Jeez, I totally forgot about that.
Hate Boro away! Fucking jinx of a place for us.
Red Beret

Reply #1976 on: Today at 09:45:44 am
I Boro getting to the UEFA Cup final and being absolutely battered, something like four or five nil. Might even have been against Seville.  :D
Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1977 on: Today at 09:51:03 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:25:13 am
Hignett one 95/96? Wasnt it a November where we never got a win and effectively lost us the league? Was playing in a pool competition in the old 147, with that on.

I nearly mentioned that! Yeah think we lost unluckily at Newcastle that month too, plus home to Everton. Also knocked out of the League Cup at home to Newcastle.

Quote from: jackh on Today at 09:23:12 am
Final day of 2003 too - level on points in a straight shootout for 4th and Champions League qualification (albeit, we needed a win due to goal difference). Sami put us 1-0 up early on, but they turned it round in the first half-hour to beat us 2-1 with goals from Desailly and Gronkjaer. Final game of their Ken Bates era.

That was Chelsea, not Boro. Aldmittedky we do seem to be in the Chelsea thread. :D

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:45:44 am
I Boro getting to the UEFA Cup final and being absolutely battered, something like four or five nil. Might even have been against Seville.  :D

Think a young Dani Alves ran the show.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1978 on: Today at 09:55:43 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:45:44 am
I Boro getting to the UEFA Cup final and being absolutely battered, something like four or five nil. Might even have been against Seville.  :D

That was the year they went on an absolutely mad run to the final. Came back from ridiculously bad positions in both the semi and quarter finals, and beat Roma at some point too.
child-in-time

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1979 on: Today at 09:58:13 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:45:44 am
I Boro getting to the UEFA Cup final and being absolutely battered, something like four or five nil. Might even have been against Seville.  :D
2006. They had four-goal comebacks versus Steaua and Basel to reach the final, only to be outclassed by Sevilla. It was still a great run tho, earned McClaren the England job.
