Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 131402 times)

Offline rossipersempre

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 11:34:12 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:57:58 pm
" Out of his depth" Potter got sacked for less.
Was just thinking that. Expect Boehly has already asked his Saudi beancounters if they can amortise Poch's severance pay over 10 years.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 11:43:07 pm »
Unluckee! ;D

But... Boro is a tough ground for ANYONE of the big teams- in any era. Somethin about that place...

We lost the league there under Rafa in 2008/09. We looked terrible on that day! 0-2
C*nts!

One of our only 2 LOSSES that season! It is the one result that I will forever regret that season; and it was frustrating as hell at the time. One of those results you just know that will have cost you the league- in advance. Had we won it there, we would've had enough belief to see out the season.

Chelsea will prolly go through in the end, but well done to the c*nts.
Offline BoRed

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 12:14:30 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:34:12 pm
Was just thinking that. Expect Boehly has already asked his Saudi beancounters if they can amortise Poch's severance pay over 10 years.

Once the Saudis hear the word severance, money will be the least of his worries.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 12:20:04 am »
Pile of shite. Poch is no Emery, no Guardiola and deffo no Klopp. He's Ten Hag, run of the mill. If he get's this dross through to the final...and that's not a given, we'll fucking muller them
Offline thegoodfella

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 03:21:57 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:43:07 pm
We lost the league there under Rafa in 2008/09. We looked terrible on that day! 0-2
C*nts!

One of our only 2 LOSSES that season! It is the one result that I will forever regret that season; and it was frustrating as hell at the time. One of those results you just know that will have cost you the league- in advance. Had we won it there, we would've had enough belief to see out the season.

That Xabi own goal and those misses... fuckin' hell it still hurts sometimes...
Online Brain Potter

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 05:05:32 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 03:21:57 am
That Xabi own goal and those misses... fuckin' hell it still hurts sometimes...

I still cant erase Nabil El Zhar blazing it over the crossbar from 6 yards out.
Online Tokyoite

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 05:17:41 am »
It's still baffling to me how they keep escaping criticism, especially Pochetino. They have spent so much money with absolutely nothing to show for it.
Online decosabute

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 05:25:54 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 05:17:41 am
It's still baffling to me how they keep escaping criticism, especially Pochetino. They have spent so much money with absolutely nothing to show for it.

Partly it's because there are a couple of paid shills in the media, who always emphasise the positives of the Boehly regime. But mostly, it's because no one gives a fuck about them unless they're near the top of the league. They're laughable, but also completely irrelevant, and simply don't generate clicks unless they're competing with us or United.
