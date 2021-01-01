Unluckee!But... Boro is a tough ground for ANYONE of the big teams- in any era. Somethin about that place...We lost the league there under Rafa in 2008/09. We looked terrible on that day! 0-2C*nts!One of our only 2 LOSSES that season! It is the one result that I will forever regret that season; and it was frustrating as hell at the time. One of those results you just know that will have cost you the league- in advance. Had we won it there, we would've had enough belief to see out the season.Chelsea will prolly go through in the end, but well done to the c*nts.