Quote from: BoRed on December 24, 2023, 03:56:16 pm
Can't really laugh at this after yesterday.
Yes you can.
Heard lots of Chelsea supporters on radio travelling North wanting Poch gone now and that they have a quality squad. Squad of mercenaries.
Hope this keeps going.
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 24, 2023, 08:41:49 pm
Lavia has been out with a long-term injury.

Eight years, probably.
Would love it if one of Boehly's signings pulls a Bogarde on them.
Quote from: Tobelius on December 25, 2023, 02:27:05 pm
Would love it if one of Boehly's signings pulls a Bogarde on them.
   ;D

Or all of them! That would be even funnier
Bogarde, as quoted on Wikipedia: "I may be one of the worst buys in the history of the Premiership, but I don't care."
Quote from: Red Beret on December 25, 2023, 02:54:48 pm
Bogarde, as quoted on Wikipedia: "I may be one of the worst buys in the history of the Premiership, but I don't care."

Merry Fucking Christmas!!!  ;D
Quote from: Tobelius on December 25, 2023, 02:27:05 pm
Would love it if one of Boehly's signings pulls a Bogarde on them.


He was on £40k a week, 4 year contract. Some of these present day lads will be on 4 x that + 3 years.

Todd may well have to dig deep into the Saudi money. ;D
How's Caicedo doing?
Quote from: Kopenhagen on December 27, 2023, 04:50:02 am
How's Caicedo doing?
Stuff of dreams, mate, feet on the ottoman, glass in hand, £150k/wk for eight years...
With Luton in decent form, these could genuinely get sucked into a relegation battle if they continue losing so many games.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on December 27, 2023, 04:50:02 am
How's Caicedo doing?
It's going well mate...

Quote
@Ivan_Schwakoff

Moises Caicedo is pleading with his representatives to do what ever it takes for a move to #LFC. He has admitted that he has made the biggest mistake of his life.

Jürgen Klopp and #LFC are not interested.
;D
I like how parody seeps into reality.   ;D
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 28, 2023, 03:10:11 pm
https://x.com/centregoals/status/1740325406555652301?s=20

Lavia injured again.
It's really strenuous t have your feet on the ottoman for months.
I posted in the game week thread yesterday, all caciedo does is jog around an invisible box encompassing the centre circle. No hustle, no offering no pressing no tracking. JFJA. just fucking jogging about.  If he gets the ball his primary concern is getting rid of it as quickly as possible so he can go back to his jogging about, so he offloads quickly in whatever direction hes facing, usually five yards sideways or backwards.

The contrast between his trying to make a name in the big time hustle at Brighton and this no single f's given at Chelsea is as big as it possibly could be.

It was a bit of a running joke at first but at this point endo is outrunning everyone else on our squad for distance, offers himself to everyone every time, breaks the lines with forward passes frequently , gets forward gets back gets wide is a ball magnet for positioning, loves a tussle loves a tackle. Wears a mouth guard  ;D. Not pretending endos a 100m player but neither is Caciedo. No way you'd trade them atm.
Quote from: farawayred on December 28, 2023, 08:40:49 pm
It's really strenuous t have your feet on the ottoman for months.
plus all that whining and banging your head against the wall.
Quote from: SamLad on December 28, 2023, 10:56:15 pm
plus all that whining and banging your head against the wall.
But he's wanted and loved, that's the most important thing.
Enzo is not a PL player. He's terrible when it comes to duels which is what this league is all about.

The lad is a bit of a coward. Can't believe they paid £105m for a liability.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 30, 2023, 02:36:54 pm
Enzo is not a PL player. He's terrible when it comes to duels which is what this league is all about.

The lad is a bit of a coward. Can't believe they paid £105m for a liability.

Yeah that might have been one of the worst cameo's I've ever seen, he's so slow that even when he tries he struggles, bit of an fbref fraud.
Quote from: DelTrotter on December 30, 2023, 02:48:26 pm
Yeah that might have been one of the worst cameo's I've ever seen, he's so slow that even when he tries he struggles, bit of an fbref fraud.
He's one of the most overrated players I have ever seen.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 30, 2023, 02:36:54 pm
Enzo is not a PL player. He's terrible when it comes to duels which is what this league is all about.

The lad is a bit of a coward. Can't believe they paid £105m for a liability.
Quote from: DelTrotter on December 30, 2023, 02:48:26 pm
Yeah that might have been one of the worst cameo's I've ever seen, he's so slow that even when he tries he struggles, bit of an fbref fraud.


Sensational.
Quote from: Bobinhood on December 28, 2023, 09:05:24 pm
I posted in the game week thread yesterday, all caciedo does is jog around an invisible box encompassing the centre circle. No hustle, no offering no pressing no tracking. JFJA. just fucking jogging about.  If he gets the ball his primary concern is getting rid of it as quickly as possible so he can go back to his jogging about, so he offloads quickly in whatever direction hes facing, usually five yards sideways or backwards.

The contrast between his trying to make a name in the big time hustle at Brighton and this no single f's given at Chelsea is as big as it possibly could be.

It was a bit of a running joke at first but at this point endo is outrunning everyone else on our squad for distance, offers himself to everyone every time, breaks the lines with forward passes frequently , gets forward gets back gets wide is a ball magnet for positioning, loves a tussle loves a tackle. Wears a mouth guard  ;D. Not pretending endos a 100m player but neither is Caciedo. No way you'd trade them atm.

I said a few weeks ago he's a fucking genius, he's like Carlos Kaiser dialled up to 11, Carlos avoided going on the pitch at all costs but Caciedo has got the bollocks to actually go out there, then he engages stealth mode and disappears, you have to keep an eye on his movement and where the ball is but somehow he always finds the perfect angle to make himself not an option 
It's almost as if Caciedo played out of his skin solely to get a big money move to Chelsea where he could down tools and rake the money in. A small time player with no interest in achieving anything.

He must have shat a brick when we put that bid in. The prospect of accidentally ending up at a club that would have expected him to put a shift in must have been terrifying.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 30, 2023, 02:36:54 pm
Enzo is not a PL player. He's terrible when it comes to duels which is what this league is all about.

The lad is a bit of a coward. Can't believe they paid £105m for a liability.
Thread carefully! Youre gonna hurt KH's feelings... ;D
Quote from: Red Beret on December 30, 2023, 10:27:05 pm
It's almost as if Caciedo played out of his skin solely to get a big money move to Chelsea where he could down tools and rake the money in. A small time player with no interest in achieving anything.

He must have shat a brick when we put that bid in. The prospect of accidentally ending up at a club that would have expected him to put a shift in must have been terrifying.
I think that's a little unfair on Caicedo. He would have had a better future with us, of that I have no doubt, but he went to the club of his idol, Kante. Not many could have predicted that Chelsea would be this shit, especially after the buyout and the availability of gazillion pounds for players. Imagine what a properly run club could have done with the money they spent. And I don't mean just us, but Arsenal, Brighton, Wolves, Villa, even Spurs, Brentford and the Hammers. From Caicedo's perspective, things must have looked like that from Szoboszlai's perspective when he joined us, I mean his admiration for Stevie; did anyone expect us to be pushing for the title? I see a lot of similarities in these two cases and, granted, Szoboszlai got luckier. But Caicedo wasn't just lured by the boatload of cash.
If rumours are true they will sell Gallagher and Maatsen to free up £75m in profit. Or what they like to call £375m worth of amortization which means another spending spree coming
Gallagher has been their best player this season, looked a lot better than I thought he would.
Quote from: tubby on January  1, 2024, 03:34:16 pm
Gallagher has been their best player this season, looked a lot better than I thought he would.

Yeah but if they get £45m for him Boehly will see he can sign £200m worth of players now for that. So he won't be bothered.
If rumours are true they will sell Gallagher and Maatsen to free up £75m in profit. Or what they like to call £375m worth of amortization which means another spending spree coming

Gallagher is their best player and captain at the moment. It might make sense to sell him from a FFP point of wiev, but from a sporting point of wiev, it is pure idiocy ...
Quote from: clinical on January  1, 2024, 03:31:34 pm
If rumours are true they will sell Gallagher and Maatsen to free up £75m in profit. Or what they like to call £375m worth of amortization which means another spending spree coming
They are screwed if they have to play Enzo who's overrated. Also, needing to sell them indicates that they are already having FFP issues.

If they continue like this, they'd need a fire sale every transfer window which isn't sustainable.
Gallagher is the captain isnt he? (Being as James is always crocked).

I spose with the contracts theyve put so many players on, its not exactly easy to shift many of them.
Quote from: farawayred on December 31, 2023, 02:32:36 am
I think that's a little unfair on Caicedo. He would have had a better future with us, of that I have no doubt, but he went to the club of his idol, Kante. Not many could have predicted that Chelsea would be this shit, especially after the buyout and the availability of gazillion pounds for players. Imagine what a properly run club could have done with the money they spent. And I don't mean just us, but Arsenal, Brighton, Wolves, Villa, even Spurs, Brentford and the Hammers. From Caicedo's perspective, things must have looked like that from Szoboszlai's perspective when he joined us, I mean his admiration for Stevie; did anyone expect us to be pushing for the title? I see a lot of similarities in these two cases and, granted, Szoboszlai got luckier. But Caicedo wasn't just lured by the boatload of cash.

You're probably right. I guess from the outside for many people, the past two years at Chelsea could have been seen as just a glitch that could be sorted with the right people and enough money. In all honesty though, I think many were wearing blue-tinted specs as to Chelsea's situation, Caicedo (and his agent?) included.

That said, money did play a big part in his decision, along with those tasty long contracts. He'll have to decide if he wants to tough things out in the hopes they improve, or head for the emergency exit. Can't imagine Chelsea will entertain letting him go anytime soon though. Given their current situation they wouldn't hope to claw back more than a comparative pittance on most of their players.
Quote from: Dim Glas on January  1, 2024, 04:11:10 pm
I spose with the contracts theyve put so many players on, its not exactly easy to shift many of them.

Which pretty much anybody with a general idea of how this process functions knew hoarding and locking down largely unproven players on extremely long deals was going to be an issue.
£105m Enzo was so sensational that he got yanked against a Championship side missing 14 players.
