I posted in the game week thread yesterday, all caciedo does is jog around an invisible box encompassing the centre circle. No hustle, no offering no pressing no tracking. JFJA. just fucking jogging about. If he gets the ball his primary concern is getting rid of it as quickly as possible so he can go back to his jogging about, so he offloads quickly in whatever direction hes facing, usually five yards sideways or backwards.The contrast between his trying to make a name in the big time hustle at Brighton and this no single f's given at Chelsea is as big as it possibly could be.It was a bit of a running joke at first but at this point endo is outrunning everyone else on our squad for distance, offers himself to everyone every time, breaks the lines with forward passes frequently , gets forward gets back gets wide is a ball magnet for positioning, loves a tussle loves a tackle. Wears a mouth guard. Not pretending endos a 100m player but neither is Caciedo. No way you'd trade them atm.