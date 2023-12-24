« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 128027 times)

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1920 on: December 24, 2023, 10:20:58 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on December 24, 2023, 03:56:16 pm
Can't really laugh at this after yesterday.
Yes you can.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1921 on: December 24, 2023, 10:25:05 pm »
Heard lots of Chelsea supporters on radio travelling North wanting Poch gone now and that they have a quality squad. Squad of mercenaries.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1922 on: December 25, 2023, 12:42:38 am »
Hope this keeps going.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1923 on: December 25, 2023, 08:45:13 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 24, 2023, 08:41:49 pm
Lavia has been out with a long-term injury.

Eight years, probably.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1924 on: December 25, 2023, 02:27:05 pm »
Would love it if one of Boehly's signings pulls a Bogarde on them.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1925 on: December 25, 2023, 02:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on December 25, 2023, 02:27:05 pm
Would love it if one of Boehly's signings pulls a Bogarde on them.
   ;D

Or all of them! That would be even funnier
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1926 on: December 25, 2023, 02:54:48 pm »
Bogarde, as quoted on Wikipedia: "I may be one of the worst buys in the history of the Premiership, but I don't care."
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1927 on: December 25, 2023, 05:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 25, 2023, 02:54:48 pm
Bogarde, as quoted on Wikipedia: "I may be one of the worst buys in the history of the Premiership, but I don't care."

Merry Fucking Christmas!!!  ;D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1928 on: December 25, 2023, 06:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on December 25, 2023, 02:27:05 pm
Would love it if one of Boehly's signings pulls a Bogarde on them.


He was on £40k a week, 4 year contract. Some of these present day lads will be on 4 x that + 3 years.

Todd may well have to dig deep into the Saudi money. ;D
« Reply #1929 on: December 27, 2023, 04:50:02 am »
How's Caicedo doing?
« Reply #1930 on: December 27, 2023, 06:12:21 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on December 27, 2023, 04:50:02 am
How's Caicedo doing?
Stuff of dreams, mate, feet on the ottoman, glass in hand, £150k/wk for eight years...
« Reply #1931 on: December 27, 2023, 11:55:06 am »
With Luton in decent form, these could genuinely get sucked into a relegation battle if they continue losing so many games.
« Reply #1932 on: December 27, 2023, 02:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on December 27, 2023, 04:50:02 am
How's Caicedo doing?
It's going well mate...

Quote
@Ivan_Schwakoff

Moises Caicedo is pleading with his representatives to do what ever it takes for a move to #LFC. He has admitted that he has made the biggest mistake of his life.

Jürgen Klopp and #LFC are not interested.
;D
« Reply #1933 on: December 27, 2023, 02:43:30 pm »
I like how parody seeps into reality.   ;D
« Reply #1934 on: December 28, 2023, 03:10:11 pm »
« Reply #1935 on: December 28, 2023, 08:40:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 28, 2023, 03:10:11 pm
https://x.com/centregoals/status/1740325406555652301?s=20

Lavia injured again.
It's really strenuous t have your feet on the ottoman for months.
« Reply #1936 on: December 28, 2023, 09:05:24 pm »
I posted in the game week thread yesterday, all caciedo does is jog around an invisible box encompassing the centre circle. No hustle, no offering no pressing no tracking. JFJA. just fucking jogging about.  If he gets the ball his primary concern is getting rid of it as quickly as possible so he can go back to his jogging about, so he offloads quickly in whatever direction hes facing, usually five yards sideways or backwards.

The contrast between his trying to make a name in the big time hustle at Brighton and this no single f's given at Chelsea is as big as it possibly could be.

It was a bit of a running joke at first but at this point endo is outrunning everyone else on our squad for distance, offers himself to everyone every time, breaks the lines with forward passes frequently , gets forward gets back gets wide is a ball magnet for positioning, loves a tussle loves a tackle. Wears a mouth guard  ;D. Not pretending endos a 100m player but neither is Caciedo. No way you'd trade them atm.
« Reply #1937 on: December 28, 2023, 10:56:15 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December 28, 2023, 08:40:49 pm
It's really strenuous t have your feet on the ottoman for months.
plus all that whining and banging your head against the wall.
« Reply #1938 on: December 28, 2023, 11:57:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 28, 2023, 10:56:15 pm
plus all that whining and banging your head against the wall.
But he's wanted and loved, that's the most important thing.
« Reply #1939 on: Yesterday at 02:36:54 pm »
Enzo is not a PL player. He's terrible when it comes to duels which is what this league is all about.

The lad is a bit of a coward. Can't believe they paid £105m for a liability.
« Reply #1940 on: Yesterday at 02:48:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:36:54 pm
Enzo is not a PL player. He's terrible when it comes to duels which is what this league is all about.

The lad is a bit of a coward. Can't believe they paid £105m for a liability.

Yeah that might have been one of the worst cameo's I've ever seen, he's so slow that even when he tries he struggles, bit of an fbref fraud.
« Reply #1941 on: Yesterday at 04:09:10 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 02:48:26 pm
Yeah that might have been one of the worst cameo's I've ever seen, he's so slow that even when he tries he struggles, bit of an fbref fraud.
He's one of the most overrated players I have ever seen.
« Reply #1942 on: Yesterday at 09:19:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:36:54 pm
Enzo is not a PL player. He's terrible when it comes to duels which is what this league is all about.

The lad is a bit of a coward. Can't believe they paid £105m for a liability.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 02:48:26 pm
Yeah that might have been one of the worst cameo's I've ever seen, he's so slow that even when he tries he struggles, bit of an fbref fraud.


Sensational.
« Reply #1943 on: Yesterday at 10:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on December 28, 2023, 09:05:24 pm
I posted in the game week thread yesterday, all caciedo does is jog around an invisible box encompassing the centre circle. No hustle, no offering no pressing no tracking. JFJA. just fucking jogging about.  If he gets the ball his primary concern is getting rid of it as quickly as possible so he can go back to his jogging about, so he offloads quickly in whatever direction hes facing, usually five yards sideways or backwards.

The contrast between his trying to make a name in the big time hustle at Brighton and this no single f's given at Chelsea is as big as it possibly could be.

It was a bit of a running joke at first but at this point endo is outrunning everyone else on our squad for distance, offers himself to everyone every time, breaks the lines with forward passes frequently , gets forward gets back gets wide is a ball magnet for positioning, loves a tussle loves a tackle. Wears a mouth guard  ;D. Not pretending endos a 100m player but neither is Caciedo. No way you'd trade them atm.

I said a few weeks ago he's a fucking genius, he's like Carlos Kaiser dialled up to 11, Carlos avoided going on the pitch at all costs but Caciedo has got the bollocks to actually go out there, then he engages stealth mode and disappears, you have to keep an eye on his movement and where the ball is but somehow he always finds the perfect angle to make himself not an option 
« Reply #1944 on: Yesterday at 10:27:05 pm »
It's almost as if Caciedo played out of his skin solely to get a big money move to Chelsea where he could down tools and rake the money in. A small time player with no interest in achieving anything.

He must have shat a brick when we put that bid in. The prospect of accidentally ending up at a club that would have expected him to put a shift in must have been terrifying.
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 02:24:08 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:36:54 pm
Enzo is not a PL player. He's terrible when it comes to duels which is what this league is all about.

The lad is a bit of a coward. Can't believe they paid £105m for a liability.
Thread carefully! Youre gonna hurt KH's feelings... ;D
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 02:32:36 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:27:05 pm
It's almost as if Caciedo played out of his skin solely to get a big money move to Chelsea where he could down tools and rake the money in. A small time player with no interest in achieving anything.

He must have shat a brick when we put that bid in. The prospect of accidentally ending up at a club that would have expected him to put a shift in must have been terrifying.
I think that's a little unfair on Caicedo. He would have had a better future with us, of that I have no doubt, but he went to the club of his idol, Kante. Not many could have predicted that Chelsea would be this shit, especially after the buyout and the availability of gazillion pounds for players. Imagine what a properly run club could have done with the money they spent. And I don't mean just us, but Arsenal, Brighton, Wolves, Villa, even Spurs, Brentford and the Hammers. From Caicedo's perspective, things must have looked like that from Szoboszlai's perspective when he joined us, I mean his admiration for Stevie; did anyone expect us to be pushing for the title? I see a lot of similarities in these two cases and, granted, Szoboszlai got luckier. But Caicedo wasn't just lured by the boatload of cash.
