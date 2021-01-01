Reese James could be out for 3 months with a hamstring injury.



The billionaire's fat Philipp Degen.



Seriously, I think some players spend too much time bulking up in the gym. Lukaku was a prime example. Bulked up and lost his athleticism and movement. James seems to have done the same. Big muscles put a strain on the frame and the tendons.I remember a mate a school who played for Mick Lyons junior team, saying how Lyons reckoned Billy Bingham obsession with preseason at Ainsdale running up and down the sandhills, was causing them serious problems with knee injuries. The muscle strength was tearing the cartilage when they twisted and turned in a game.Shanklys words come to mind.If you want people to be marathon runners you train them to run marathons.If you want footballers train them to play football.Watching the reds train at Melwood s a young lad, I was always aware that they trained with a ball. Yes they did warm up runs, and I remember seeing Smith and Lindsay sweating away the ale from the summer but the main work was done in 5 a side games, the sweat box, shooting drills, all relentless paced, but always with a ball.Dont recall many beefy players apart from Smithy. They were more Grisly strong to nick another Shankly line he used about Finney. Could have played all day in his overcoat 