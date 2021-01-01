« previous next »
Online DangerScouse

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 02:17:34 pm »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 02:23:35 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 02:17:34 pm
https://x.com/NickMiller79/status/1734345449912594567?t=HpUJk3nGBpqhTNAViDPUCg&s=08

To be fair, Ohtani himself proposed that and reportedly offered a version to all suitors
Offline 12C

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 02:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:56:02 am
Well he wouldn't be the first foreign owner he didn't have a clue about relegation. Dunno if that's the case though.

Thanks to the Owl, FSG were made brutally aware of the possibility very early on in their tenure. ;D

 ;D
We can laugh about it now
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online newterp

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 02:34:34 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:16:10 pm
He's reworded it. long deals still allowed just the amortisation can't be more than 5 years. They will still offer long deals haha

They will - the problem for them is the inflated fees they were willing to pay along with those contracts.
Online newterp

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 02:35:25 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:01:46 pm
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCL: Premier League clubs have today voted in favour of limiting new contracts to a maximum of five years. Means deals cannot be longer to help FFP/amortisation. Previously no cap but PL now in line with UEFA rules. Will not be backdated @TheAthleticFC

what was the vote? 19-1?
Online clinical

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 02:40:18 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:34:34 pm
They will - the problem for them is the inflated fees they were willing to pay along with those contracts.

The players all jumped at the chance of the long deals too. Gives them protection and certainty whatever happens they are going to be paid £xm. I think was a big factor in players going there over other clubs.

 I wonder if they will still do it now considering their side of it (being able to spread the payments out over 8 years) can't be done now.


Ornstein saying Chelsea voted for it!!!
Offline 12C

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 02:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:42:06 pm
Reese James could be out for 3 months with a hamstring injury.

The billionaire's fat Philipp Degen.

Seriously, I think some players spend too much time bulking up in the gym. Lukaku was a prime example. Bulked up and lost his athleticism and movement. James seems to have done the same. Big muscles put a strain on the frame and the tendons.
I remember a mate a school who played for Mick Lyons junior team, saying how Lyons reckoned Billy Bingham obsession with preseason at Ainsdale running up and down the sandhills, was causing them serious problems with knee injuries. The muscle strength was tearing the cartilage when they twisted and turned in a game.
Shanklys words come to mind.
If you want people to be marathon runners you train them to run marathons.
If you want footballers train them to play football.
Watching the reds train at Melwood s a young lad, I was always aware that they trained with a ball. Yes they did warm up runs, and I remember seeing Smith and Lindsay sweating away the ale from the summer but the main work was done in 5 a side games, the sweat box, shooting drills, all relentless paced, but always with a ball.
Dont recall many beefy players apart from Smithy. They were more Grisly strong to nick another Shankly  line he used about Finney. Could have played all day in his overcoat


"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online newterp

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 02:50:39 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:42:00 pm
Seriously, I think some players spend too much time bulking up in the gym. Lukaku was a prime example. Bulked up and lost his athleticism and movement. James seems to have done the same. Big muscles put a strain on the frame and the tendons.
I remember a mate a school who played for Mick Lyons junior team, saying how Lyons reckoned Billy Bingham obsession with preseason at Ainsdale running up and down the sandhills, was causing them serious problems with knee injuries. The muscle strength was tearing the cartilage when they twisted and turned in a game.
Shanklys words come to mind.
If you want people to be marathon runners you train them to run marathons.
If you want footballers train them to play football.
Watching the reds train at Melwood s a young lad, I was always aware that they trained with a ball. Yes they did warm up runs, and I remember seeing Smith and Lindsay sweating away the ale from the summer but the main work was done in 5 a side games, the sweat box, shooting drills, all relentless paced, but always with a ball.
Dont recall many beefy players apart from Smithy. They were more Grisly strong to nick another Shankly  line he used about Finney. Could have played all day in his overcoat




True - but modern sports all have a large component of weight training involved. The issue is in some sports where the bulk is counter-productive - as noted with James.

Online Redsnappa

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 02:53:48 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:42:00 pm
Seriously, I think some players spend too much time bulking up in the gym. Lukaku was a prime example. Bulked up and lost his athleticism and movement. James seems to have done the same. Big muscles put a strain on the frame and the tendons.
I remember a mate a school who played for Mick Lyons junior team, saying how Lyons reckoned Billy Bingham obsession with preseason at Ainsdale running up and down the sandhills, was causing them serious problems with knee injuries. The muscle strength was tearing the cartilage when they twisted and turned in a game.
Shanklys words come to mind.
If you want people to be marathon runners you train them to run marathons.
If you want footballers train them to play football.
Watching the reds train at Melwood s a young lad, I was always aware that they trained with a ball. Yes they did warm up runs, and I remember seeing Smith and Lindsay sweating away the ale from the summer but the main work was done in 5 a side games, the sweat box, shooting drills, all relentless paced, but always with a ball.
Dont recall many beefy players apart from Smithy. They were more Grisly strong to nick another Shankly  line he used about Finney. Could have played all day in his overcoat

Great post this, always love a Shankly story  :thumbup

This lad was a bit of a unit as I recall. Players bounced off him  ;D

Online Red Beret

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 02:56:25 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:25:06 pm
;D
We can laugh about it now

Laughter with a slightly hysterical edge, but laughter nonetheless.  ;D
Offline 12C

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 02:58:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:50:39 pm
True - but modern sports all have a large component of weight training involved. The issue is in some sports where the bulk is counter-productive - as noted with James.

I get the modern sports thing, but it is certainly counter productive for players. Adama Traore is built for sprinting but is a shite footballer.  ;)
I always think about the great goal scorers we have had over the years. Rush and Hunt were a similar build legs like tree trunks but not huge men. Even Carra and Gerrard were not massively muscled. All with a leaner look about them.
But what do I know, these trainers all have qualifications
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 03:06:46 pm »
Reece James is no more muscular than other footballers, he's just got a naturally heavy build. His sister is the same.
Offline Samie

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 03:13:31 pm »
More time for Reece to scoff the mince pies the fat fuck.
Online SamLad

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 03:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:38:31 am
Well I hope Chelsea put some relegation clauses into those eight year contracts...
Todd just called, wants to know what a relegation clause is.

And what "relegation" means.
Online SamLad

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 03:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:42:48 pm
It is. How do so many football clubs vote against their own interests? It's the same answer as to why so many working-class people vote Tory. Those people obviously don't vote as millionaires. But they do vote as want-to-be millionaires. Same in footy clearly.
In Chelsea's case, they probably bribe the smaller clubs with vague promises to sell them one of their hundreds of players at a nice discount.
Online SamLad

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 03:29:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:11:44 pm
All their fans think they are signing Osimhen or Toney in Jan.
Wouldn't bet against it.
Online Red Beret

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 03:32:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:28:06 pm
In Chelsea's case, they probably bribe the smaller clubs with vague promises to sell them one of their hundreds of players at a nice discount.

Will they offer to pay those players' wages as well? I'm pretty sure the smaller clubs won't be able to afford them otherwise.

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:25:05 pm
Todd just called, wants to know what a relegation clause is.

And what "relegation" means.

;D
Online SamLad

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 03:33:04 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:16:10 pm
He's reworded it. long deals still allowed just the amortisation can't be more than 5 years. They will still offer long deals haha
The fact this needed to be adressed after it's been exploited is more evidence that the ppl running the game are overloaded with idiots. Are there any other glaring loopholes in player contracts?  Or do clubs just do whatever TF they want?
Online clinical

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 03:44:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:33:04 pm
The fact this needed to be adressed after it's been exploited is more evidence that the ppl running the game are overloaded with idiots. Are there any other glaring loopholes in player contracts?  Or do clubs just do whatever TF they want?

Chelsea still remain committed to signing elite young players on long contracts. (@Matt_Law_DT
) #CFC
Online stewil007

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 03:58:49 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:44:09 pm
Chelsea still remain committed to signing elite young players on long contracts. (@Matt_Law_DT
) #CFC

when do they plan on starting signing these elite young players?
Online Redsnappa

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 04:00:13 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 03:58:49 pm
when do they plan on starting signing these elite young players?

Lavia was one  ;D
Offline Qston

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 04:01:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:44:09 pm
Chelsea still remain committed to signing elite young players on long contracts. (@Matt_Law_DT
) #CFC

?
Online DelTrotter

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 04:02:11 pm »
Extremely generous use of "elite" there, still perhaps one of the 250 signed will turn out good, great value.

They must be gutted about James injuries, probably planned on selling him for FFP.
Online clinical

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1863 on: Today at 04:09:38 pm »
Gallagher, Maatsen (contracts 18 months left) Chabolah and Broja.

Any other players they would sell at a decent fee that would be 100% profit? I don't think it will be enough. Especially as they will sign more that can now only be spread across 5 years.
