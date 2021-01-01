« previous next »
Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

DangerScouse

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1840 on: Today at 02:17:34 pm
rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1841 on: Today at 02:23:35 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 02:17:34 pm
https://x.com/NickMiller79/status/1734345449912594567?t=HpUJk3nGBpqhTNAViDPUCg&s=08

To be fair, Ohtani himself proposed that and reportedly offered a version to all suitors
12C

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1842 on: Today at 02:25:06 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:56:02 am
Well he wouldn't be the first foreign owner he didn't have a clue about relegation. Dunno if that's the case though.

Thanks to the Owl, FSG were made brutally aware of the possibility very early on in their tenure. ;D

 ;D
We can laugh about it now
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

newterp

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1843 on: Today at 02:34:34 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:16:10 pm
He's reworded it. long deals still allowed just the amortisation can't be more than 5 years. They will still offer long deals haha

They will - the problem for them is the inflated fees they were willing to pay along with those contracts.
newterp

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1844 on: Today at 02:35:25 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:01:46 pm
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCL: Premier League clubs have today voted in favour of limiting new contracts to a maximum of five years. Means deals cannot be longer to help FFP/amortisation. Previously no cap but PL now in line with UEFA rules. Will not be backdated @TheAthleticFC

what was the vote? 19-1?
clinical

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1845 on: Today at 02:40:18 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:34:34 pm
They will - the problem for them is the inflated fees they were willing to pay along with those contracts.

The players all jumped at the chance of the long deals too. Gives them protection and certainty whatever happens they are going to be paid £xm. I think was a big factor in players going there over other clubs.

 I wonder if they will still do it now considering their side of it (being able to spread the payments out over 8 years) can't be done now.


Ornstein saying Chelsea voted for it!!!
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

12C

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1846 on: Today at 02:42:00 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:42:06 pm
Reese James could be out for 3 months with a hamstring injury.

The billionaire's fat Philipp Degen.

Seriously, I think some players spend too much time bulking up in the gym. Lukaku was a prime example. Bulked up and lost his athleticism and movement. James seems to have done the same. Big muscles put a strain on the frame and the tendons.
I remember a mate a school who played for Mick Lyons junior team, saying how Lyons reckoned Billy Bingham obsession with preseason at Ainsdale running up and down the sandhills, was causing them serious problems with knee injuries. The muscle strength was tearing the cartilage when they twisted and turned in a game.
Shanklys words come to mind.
If you want people to be marathon runners you train them to run marathons.
If you want footballers train them to play football.
Watching the reds train at Melwood s a young lad, I was always aware that they trained with a ball. Yes they did warm up runs, and I remember seeing Smith and Lindsay sweating away the ale from the summer but the main work was done in 5 a side games, the sweat box, shooting drills, all relentless paced, but always with a ball.
Dont recall many beefy players apart from Smithy. They were more Grisly strong to nick another Shankly  line he used about Finney. Could have played all day in his overcoat


