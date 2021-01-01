Chelsea getting relegated, before being further smashed by FFP, and then just folding and ceasing to exist as a club, really would be a fitting and just end for this lot. Even in Man City's case, I'd settle for relegation and their disgusting ownership fucking off and their club returning to being a shit yo-yo club, so at least the old school City fans would have something to cling onto. But Chelsea? There really is no redeeming features there. They started the whole descent into the financial fuckery of the modern era (with open arms), and have now taken it to an even more ludicrous extreme. And it's not like they were in any way a likable club before that. Oblivion is only fair.