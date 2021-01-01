In other words Enzo Fernandez will be looking for a way out in January.



Was talking with a Lisboan benfica fan who works near mine earlier today and he was telling me liverpool and others fancy their centre back Silva, although he'd cost similar to Enzo.While talking about the premium Benfica charge for mid-season transfers, he was by chance mentioning what an idiot Enzo was. He said both Benfica and even the Chelsea idiots wanted Enzo to see out last season with Benfica and help on their European run and push for the league. Said that it was Enzo and his agents deciding they wanted the big money (at least quadrupling salary) earlier and that if Chelsea didn't push the deal through he'd look elsewhere in the summer. And so he snuck out of portugal on a night flight, not saying goodbye to anyone at the club and trying to avoid being caught by the press, only to then have a shocker of a six months (and the rest) with Chelsea where he now apparently regrets leaving Benfica so soon (and becoming a public enemy at the club that brought him through)sounds as stupid as they get, particularly if he does indeed want out (and has half a dozen years left or whatever) - alongside the idiots running chelsea, seems like perfect bedfellows