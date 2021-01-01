« previous next »
Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 10:08:03 pm »
In other words Enzo Fernandez will be looking for a way out in January.
In other words Enzo Fernandez will be looking for a way out in January.
Was talking with a Lisboan benfica fan who works near mine earlier today and he was telling me liverpool and others fancy their centre back Silva, although he'd cost similar to Enzo.

While talking about the premium Benfica charge for mid-season transfers, he was by chance mentioning what an idiot Enzo was. He said both Benfica and even the Chelsea idiots wanted Enzo to see out last season with Benfica and help on their European run and push for the league. Said that it was Enzo and his agents deciding they wanted the big money (at least quadrupling salary) earlier and that if Chelsea didn't push the deal through he'd look elsewhere in the summer. And so he snuck out of portugal on a night flight, not saying goodbye to anyone at the club and trying to avoid being caught by the press, only to then have a shocker of a six months (and the rest) with Chelsea where he now apparently regrets leaving Benfica so soon (and becoming a public enemy at the club that brought him through)

sounds as stupid as they get, particularly if he does indeed want out (and has half a dozen years left or whatever) - alongside the idiots running chelsea, seems like perfect bedfellows
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 10:11:28 pm »
In other words Enzo Fernandez will be looking for a way out in January.
In other words Enzo Fernandez will be looking for a way out in January.
Based upon feedback received, I just stopped myself from making a certain joke for the 45,653rd time... ;)
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 10:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 09:08:05 pm
I've heard on good authority that he was a regular lurker on here and was an avid reader of our transfer forum and half-time threads.

I think that would have given him the opposite impression. ;D

PS: nobody is leaving that cut unless they're prepared to take at LEAST a 50% pay cut, most likely more. You have to accept you screwed up, need to start over and prove yourself all over again. How many will have the gonads to walk away from the money, and how many will be flaunting themselves at the big clubs hoping they retain pay parity?

I imagine Saudi FC will be sniffing around Chelsea the way a dog sniffs arses.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm »
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 11:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:20:05 pm
I think that would have given him the opposite impression. ;D

PS: nobody is leaving that cut unless they're prepared to take at LEAST a 50% pay cut, most likely more. You have to accept you screwed up, need to start over and prove yourself all over again. How many will have the gonads to walk away from the money, and how many will be flaunting themselves at the big clubs hoping they retain pay parity?

I imagine Saudi FC will be sniffing around Chelsea the way a dog sniffs arses.

More likely Saudi league will be sniffing around first, buy them for a season or two before gifting them back to Newcastle once they have put all the fake sponsorships in place so they can afford them.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm »
They play Sheffield United on Saturday at home.

Lose that one and.... ;D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:01:21 pm
More likely Saudi league will be sniffing around first, buy them for a season or two before gifting them back to Newcastle once they have put all the fake sponsorships in place so they can afford them.

Going from sportswashing to player laundering. Progress, eh?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 09:03:01 am »
Chelsea getting relegated, before being further smashed by FFP, and then just folding and ceasing to exist as a club, really would be a fitting and just end for this lot. Even in Man City's case, I'd settle for relegation and their disgusting ownership fucking off and their club returning to being a shit yo-yo club, so at least the old school City fans would have something to cling onto. But Chelsea? There really is no redeeming features there. They started the whole descent into the financial fuckery of the modern era (with open arms), and have now taken it to an even more ludicrous extreme. And it's not like they were in any way a likable club before that. Oblivion is only fair.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 09:38:31 am »
Well I hope Chelsea put some relegation clauses into those eight year contracts...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 09:47:27 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:03:01 am
Chelsea getting relegated, before being further smashed by FFP, and then just folding and ceasing to exist as a club, really would be a fitting and just end for this lot. Even in Man City's case, I'd settle for relegation and their disgusting ownership fucking off and their club returning to being a shit yo-yo club, so at least the old school City fans would have something to cling onto. But Chelsea? There really is no redeeming features there. They started the whole descent into the financial fuckery of the modern era (with open arms), and have now taken it to an even more ludicrous extreme. And it's not like they were in any way a likable club before that. Oblivion is only fair.

Worst fans in the league. Would be great to see them relegated.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 10:03:12 am »
When they fail FFP they will 100% blame the sanctions and not being able to renew players contracts like Rudiger and Christiansen.

Which of course meant they had absolutely no other choice than to spend £80m on Fofana.


It's going to be laughable the excuses they come out with.
