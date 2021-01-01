« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 117343 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 10:57:39 pm »
I'm waiting for the moment that Boehly sacks Pochettino and makes himself caretaker manager.
Offline decosabute

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 11:10:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:47:07 pm
Why is he not under pressure?

For the same reason why Chelsea as a whole aren't coming under any media scrutiny - cos no one gives a flying fuck about them if they're not winning.

Sometimes it's easy to get annoyed why X, Y, Z club or players get an easy ride compared to LFC. The fact is, people give a shit what we're doing, whether we're good or bad. Ditto Man United. The rest are irrelevant unless they're up at the top of the league.

Pochettino doesn't matter a fuck to anyone outside of Chelsea.
Offline stockdam

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm »
So do Chelsea fans still think that they got one over on us around the Caicedo and Lavia transfers?

They spent billions to be shite.
Online zero zero

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 11:32:17 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm
So do Chelsea fans still think that they got one over on us around the Caicedo and Lavia transfers?

They spent billions to be shite.
Quote
All I've seen from Caicedo so far this season is:

- The worst debut I've ever seen in a Chelsea shirt
- Incredibly slow on the ball, even his actual passes are generally slow paced
- Presses way too high and is easily bypasses and always running back
- Gives away lots of stupid fouls
- Hides and doesn't show for the ball a lot of the time (E.g. when CBs have the ball, he is nowhere to be seen as a passing option)

Overall, I am incredilly disappointed. But what was I expecting, really? Every signing except Palmer this ownership has made, has been awful.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 11:33:10 pm »
Feels like Todd Boehly read the transfer rumour page on the back of the Daily Express and thought this football lark was dead easy.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 12:50:33 am »
Banter club.
Offline cptrios

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 02:56:08 am »
I truly wonder if Boehly was under the impression that you can trade away players on bad contracts the way you can in American sports.
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 07:21:19 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:56:08 am
I truly wonder if Boehly was under the impression that you can trade away players on bad contracts the way you can in American sports.

It wouldn't surprise. 

Didn't he think they were automatically in the CL every season rather than having to qualify?  Or that they could be relegated from the PL?

Or was that just banter shite I'd read somewhere.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 08:56:02 am »
Well he wouldn't be the first foreign owner he didn't have a clue about relegation. Dunno if that's the case though.

Thanks to the Owl, FSG were made brutally aware of the possibility very early on in their tenure. ;D
Offline Qston

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 10:13:58 am »
Their 8 year high value contracts to get around FFP rules and using the amortisation loophole has worked out really well for them. Loophole now closed and a load of highly paid players who are a bit shit but will be very difficult to move on.
Offline clinical

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 12:27:32 pm »
Looking forward to their accounts being released. These ones will be close but the ones in March 2025 will really show how far off they are. I think they must know a big points deduction will happen but probably think they have enough to survive relegation anyway.  That's Boehly's plan suffer one or two seasons with punishments (ideally a fine) but have a squad that will then win things.

Think he's being really dumb.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 12:29:49 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:56:08 am
I truly wonder if Boehly was under the impression that you can trade away players on bad contracts the way you can in American sports.

Seems to be adopting the same spending techniques at the Dodgers.
Offline Cid

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 12:44:23 pm »
Poch is saying they need more transfers??  They've spent more than the entire Spanish league since he arrived haven't they?

I love watch Caicedo fail.  Makes me wonder if maybe Mac was making him look better all along.
Online BigCDump

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 12:50:05 pm »
Nearly £200m spent on Caicedo and Lavia. Still blows my mind. Excellent. Eat shit Todd.

All while we were getting our proper midfielders in for less than £100m (a big McDom with Gravy).
Offline clinical

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 01:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 12:44:23 pm
Poch is saying they need more transfers??  They've spent more than the entire Spanish league since he arrived haven't they?

I love watch Caicedo fail.  Makes me wonder if maybe Mac was making him look better all along.

It's the set up. Caicedo was brilliant because he and the Brighton midfield hunted and pressed together. Now he's just an individual. He would have been so much better here. I still think Lavia is the bigger fool. Caicedo and his agent got a pay day. Lavia was bought by Chelsea simply to spite us for going after Caicedo. They didn't really want both.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 01:04:35 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:27:32 pm
Looking forward to their accounts being released. These ones will be close but the ones in March 2025 will really show how far off they are. I think they must know a big points deduction will happen but probably think they have enough to survive relegation anyway.  That's Boehly's plan suffer one or two seasons with punishments (ideally a fine) but have a squad that will then win things.

Think he's being really dumb.

Wish they could be relegated as punishment, on the grounds that they've openly pissed all over the rules and treated the game with utter contempt, all the while expecting a punishment they can easily absorb.

Failing that, I'd take 20 point deduction every season for the eight seasons of their shitty contracts and barred from the CL. They can have fun slumming it in the Europa Conference.
Offline Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 01:04:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:00:33 pm
It's the set up. Caicedo was brilliant because he and the Brighton midfield hunted and pressed together. Now he's just an individual. He would have been so much better here. I still think Lavia is the bigger fool. Caicedo and his agent got a pay day. Lavia was bought by Chelsea simply to spite us for going after Caicedo. They didn't really want both.

I prefer Macca anyway, bugger him.
Online RedSince86

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 01:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 07:21:19 am
It wouldn't surprise. 

Didn't he think they were automatically in the CL every season rather than having to qualify?  Or that they could be relegated from the PL?

Or was that just banter shite I'd read somewhere.
Yeah it's true. Some function with London journos where it happened.

He's a Buffoon.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 01:19:54 pm »
Reece James seemingly has another hamstring injury.  Hasn't he just come back from a few months out with a hamstring injury?  He's a talented player but also relies a lot on his physicality and he seems to be getting to the stage of having recurring muscle injuries.

The way it's going these could well end up below Everton even after the points deduction.
Offline tubby

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 01:21:13 pm »
James just can't stay fit, really shit for him.  He's got a similar chunky build to Konate, another player who struggles to stay fit and can't seem to play twice a week.
Offline clinical

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 01:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:04:35 pm
Wish they could be relegated as punishment, on the grounds that they've openly pissed all over the rules and treated the game with utter contempt, all the while expecting a punishment they can easily absorb.

Failing that, I'd take 20 point deduction every season for the eight seasons of their shitty contracts and barred from the CL. They can have fun slumming it in the Europa Conference.

I think the league will be under pressure for this reason. They've broken the rules with no attempt to meet them because they think growing the club in a quicker way is worth the punishment. The league simply have to go strong agaisnt them. Otherwsie Saudi FC will do the same but even worse. I think all clubs will be pushing for a huge points deduction.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 01:35:11 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:28:14 pm
I think the league will be under pressure for this reason. They've broken the rules with no attempt to meet them because they think growing the club in a quicker way is worth the punishment. The league simply have to go strong agaisnt them. Otherwsie Saudi FC will do the same but even worse. I think all clubs will be pushing for a huge points deduction.

Here's hoping. This isn't Abramovich's Chelsea. Between Abu Dhabi, Saudi, us and Arsenal, Chelsea will be dumb to expect the special treatment or leniency they might have received in the past. Seems to be a sea-change in the league regarding clubs who behave this way.

Throw in the media darlings of Spurs and Man United, and Chelsea are well down the pecking order. They're yesterday's club. They only mattered when they were winning. The minute they stop, they're nothing. Compare that to the gravitas of ourselves, Man United, or Arsenal; even when these clubs are struggling, they are still held in high esteem.
Offline Phineus

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 01:37:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:21:13 pm
James just can't stay fit, really shit for him.  He's got a similar chunky build to Konate, another player who struggles to stay fit and can't seem to play twice a week.

He'd benefit from leaning down a bit for sure. Also, isn't it always hamstrings for him? Think he needs surgery and takes a longer time out rather than trying to rehab it each and every time, clearly not working.
Online mattD

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 02:52:22 pm »
Caicedo and Latvia, suck it up!

Thats what you get for greed. Utterly irrelevant players.
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 03:12:19 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:52:22 pm
Caicedo and Latvia, suck it up!

Thats what you get for greed. Utterly irrelevant players.
Bit harsh on a whole country
Offline grinchgriffin73

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 03:29:09 pm »
Offline newterp

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 03:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 03:12:19 pm
Bit harsh on a whole country

This is maybe the 5th time we've had the pleasure of this pun.
Offline farawayred

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 05:08:53 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:55:48 pm
This is maybe the 5th time we've had the pleasure of this pun.
Probably Autocorrect would take the credit.
Offline Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 06:16:18 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:55:48 pm
This is maybe the 5th time we've had the pleasure of this pun.

Yeah, do we have to go through this Rigamarole every single time?
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1789 on: Today at 06:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 01:04:42 pm
I prefer Macca anyway, bugger him.

Should offer £15mill for each next season. Boehly will be desperate to get shut
Offline dalarr

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1790 on: Today at 07:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 07:21:19 am
It wouldn't surprise. 

Didn't he think they were automatically in the CL every season rather than having to qualify?  Or that they could be relegated from the PL?
He's probably salivating at the prospect of getting a high draft pick next season. Could turn out well for them.

I remember years back someone on here described Chelsea as "Milwall with a Mastercard". Been using that since.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1791 on: Today at 08:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 06:16:18 pm
Yeah, do we have to go through this Rigamarole every single time?

No one appreciates you like I do.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1792 on: Today at 08:21:38 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:19:54 pm
Reece James seemingly has another hamstring injury.  Hasn't he just come back from a few months out with a hamstring injury?  He's a talented player but also relies a lot on his physicality and he seems to be getting to the stage of having recurring muscle injuries.

The way it's going these could well end up below Everton even after the points deduction.

Gets so many injuries because hes far too big. Like Shaw, he just cant stop eating.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1793 on: Today at 08:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 06:16:18 pm
Yeah, do we have to go through this Rigamarole every single time?

 ;D
