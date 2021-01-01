I think the league will be under pressure for this reason. They've broken the rules with no attempt to meet them because they think growing the club in a quicker way is worth the punishment. The league simply have to go strong agaisnt them. Otherwsie Saudi FC will do the same but even worse. I think all clubs will be pushing for a huge points deduction.



Here's hoping. This isn't Abramovich's Chelsea. Between Abu Dhabi, Saudi, us and Arsenal, Chelsea will be dumb to expect the special treatment or leniency they might have received in the past. Seems to be a sea-change in the league regarding clubs who behave this way.Throw in the media darlings of Spurs and Man United, and Chelsea are well down the pecking order. They're yesterday's club. They only mattered when they were winning. The minute they stop, they're nothing. Compare that to the gravitas of ourselves, Man United, or Arsenal; even when these clubs are struggling, they are still held in high esteem.