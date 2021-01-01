Why is he not under pressure?



For the same reason why Chelsea as a whole aren't coming under any media scrutiny - cos no one gives a flying fuck about them if they're not winning.Sometimes it's easy to get annoyed why X, Y, Z club or players get an easy ride compared to LFC. The fact is, people give a shit what we're doing, whether we're good or bad. Ditto Man United. The rest are irrelevant unless they're up at the top of the league.Pochettino doesn't matter a fuck to anyone outside of Chelsea.