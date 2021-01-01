« previous next »
Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 10:57:39 pm
I'm waiting for the moment that Boehly sacks Pochettino and makes himself caretaker manager.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 11:10:24 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:47:07 pm
Why is he not under pressure?

For the same reason why Chelsea as a whole aren't coming under any media scrutiny - cos no one gives a flying fuck about them if they're not winning.

Sometimes it's easy to get annoyed why X, Y, Z club or players get an easy ride compared to LFC. The fact is, people give a shit what we're doing, whether we're good or bad. Ditto Man United. The rest are irrelevant unless they're up at the top of the league.

Pochettino doesn't matter a fuck to anyone outside of Chelsea.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm
So do Chelsea fans still think that they got one over on us around the Caicedo and Lavia transfers?

They spent billions to be shite.
#JFT97

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 11:32:17 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm
So do Chelsea fans still think that they got one over on us around the Caicedo and Lavia transfers?

They spent billions to be shite.
All I've seen from Caicedo so far this season is:

- The worst debut I've ever seen in a Chelsea shirt
- Incredibly slow on the ball, even his actual passes are generally slow paced
- Presses way too high and is easily bypasses and always running back
- Gives away lots of stupid fouls
- Hides and doesn't show for the ball a lot of the time (E.g. when CBs have the ball, he is nowhere to be seen as a passing option)

Overall, I am incredilly disappointed. But what was I expecting, really? Every signing except Palmer this ownership has made, has been awful.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 11:33:10 pm
Feels like Todd Boehly read the transfer rumour page on the back of the Daily Express and thought this football lark was dead easy.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1765 on: Today at 12:50:33 am
Banter club.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1766 on: Today at 02:56:08 am
I truly wonder if Boehly was under the impression that you can trade away players on bad contracts the way you can in American sports.
