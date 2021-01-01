« previous next »
No team has had a softer ride in the media despite spending so much. They would be lucky to get half their money back on the majority of this dross
Was Enzo sensational though?
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:12:35 pm
No team has had a softer ride in the media despite spending so much. They would be lucky to get half their money back on the majority of this dross

It's mad the lack of scrutiny. Compare to Nunez (from pretty much day one). Mudryk cost more, not to mention the record British fees for Caicedo and Fernandez. They broke the British transfer record twice in the same year and are still in the bottom half.

They'll spend another fortune next year, probably blow us out the water again for wages over someone and nobody will bat an eyelid.
Really satisfying seeing this shit club fall back to what they've always been.
Incredible just how bad they are. They have done recruitment in exactly the wrong way, lol.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 04:23:27 pm
Incredible just how bad they are. They have done recruitment in exactly the wrong way, lol.

Mad thing is they've got a lot of players we would actually want (unlike United).

We'd have loved to have signed Caicedo, Lavia, Fernandez or Colwill this year - all of them have been big targets for us. Palmer or Nkunku i'm sure we'd be happy to have and maybe others.

They just had no strategy beyond buying up as much young talent as they could. Boehly didn't factor in the essentials of actually building a team.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:15:52 pm
It's mad the lack of scrutiny. Compare to Nunez (from pretty much day one). Mudryk cost more, not to mention the record British fees for Caicedo and Fernandez. They broke the British transfer record twice in the same year and are still in the bottom half.

They'll spend another fortune next year, probably blow us out the water again for wages over someone and nobody will bat an eyelid.

Highly unlikely. They've made their gamble, and lost. Even without being in Europe next season, they still need to meet PL's financial regulations. Their only hope is that their Saudi owners will come to bail them out again by buying their dross ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 04:30:27 pm
Highly unlikely. They've made their gamble, and lost. Even without being in Europe next season, they still need to meet PL's financial regulations. Their only hope is that their Saudi owners will come to bail them out again by buying their dross ...

They always rake a fortune in sales.

Even before Boehly as well there was £100m for Lukaku who is out on loan.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:29:15 pm
Mad thing is they've got a lot of players we would actually want (unlike United).

We'd have loved to have signed Caicedo, Lavia, Fernandez or Colwill this year - all of them have been big targets for us. Palmer or Nkunku i'm sure we'd be happy to have and maybe others.

They just had no strategy beyond buying up as much young talent as they could.

Yep they actually have a lot of good players. Would put Badiashile in that category as well. But what they have shown that signing a lot of talented youngsters and putting together a side doesnt work, at least not for a while.
Four points behind Dyche's everton ;D
Think it would be hard for most managers to solve the clubs core issue of clueless owners buying an endless series of (very expensive) random players on a whim and then expecting you to somehow fashion them into a coherent whole, whilst keeping every over priced showpony and vanity purchase happy at the same time.

Not that he isnt doing a bad job of his attempts so far. He probably realises its all irrelevant anyway, if he fails hell just get a massive pay off and no one in the game will really blame him that much for not dealing with a basket case of a club and their randomly assembled bloated mess of a squad too well.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:31:08 pm
They always rake a fortune in sales.

They've already sold most of their talented young players who were on loan. They still have some young players to sell, but not as many as before ...

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:31:12 pm
Yep they actually have a lot of good players. Would put Badiashile in that category as well. But what they have shown that signing a lot of talented youngsters and putting together a side doesnt work, at least not for a while.

People always reference the Hansen quote, but overlook the fact that United team was already full of experience and league title winners (Schmeichel, Irwin, Bruce, Pallister, Keane, Giggs, Cantona etc). They just had a few great youngsters coming through at the time who could evolve into that team.

You need to build a team first, they just thought throwing money at it would mean a successful team. They do however have the talent.
Poch begging for January transfers after the game, pathetic, just as bad as Boehly and co.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:31:34 pm
Four points behind Dyche's everton ;D

? (Even with the 10 pts added back they would be level).
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:46:02 pm
Poch begging for January transfers after the game, pathetic, just as bad as Boehly and co.

Why is he not under pressure?
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:46:02 pm
Poch begging for January transfers after the game, pathetic, just as bad as Boehly and co.
he's just like tuchel, and mourinho decades back. doing the european tour of all the monied clubs in a desperate bid to have an easy route to win. only he keeps failing!
If theyd been given another point for every game theyd played..

Theyd still be two points behind us.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:47:07 pm
Why is he not under pressure?

Indeed, it's surprising, he's running at a worse points per game than Potter who was criticised from the off, he does have a lot of media friends for some strange reason.

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:47:47 pm
he's just like tuchel, and mourinho decades back. doing the european tour of all the monied clubs in a desperate bid to have an easy route to win. only he keeps failing!

Hahaha yep, it's very amusing.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:47:07 pm
Why is he not under pressure?
popular with london press because he was moderately decent at spurs, apprently everyone in the media's 'ah isnt it nice spurs won' team
Poch is nothing more than a decent manager. It's world class managers that win the big trophies. He's nowhere near the level of Klopp & Pip.
Just noticed that they are back to 12th LOL
Imagine being 12th after spending that amount of money and fuck all said about it in the media. Shows you where Alot of the medias allegiance lies. Ethically and morally bankrupt  scum.
Hundreds of £millions spent, yet out of the title race in October and surely out of the top 4 race already.

A completely dysfunctional club from top to bottom, and all the mercenaries that went there deserve all of the empty-handed seasons they're going to get during their 8-year contracts.

It's always worth remembering other clubs when judging our own players, performances or owners - three of the previous 'Big Six' clubs consist of two total basket cases (Utd and Chelsea), and a gang of cheats (City). There's only Arsenal and Spurs that are run honestly and properly, and they've won fuck all.

Hopefully Chelsea continue to struggle, and they sack Poch and start the hunt for another one season flop. Poch can then continue Utd's mediocrity when he replaces Ten Hag, who surely won't last the season.
They are going to have to sell the likes of Enzo and Caicedo in a year or so otherwise they are going to be so far away from meeting the limit.
Quote from: darragh85 on December  7, 2023, 08:27:11 pm
He has a garbage mentality. I'm still convinced we never wanted him and did Brighton a favour

Do we really think Klopp would be up for games like these? I think hes too classy. Personally Im not very classy and love the idea though!

Also, Poch is going to be sacked soon right?
Didn't they win the transfer window?
Quote
Chelsea is aiming to sign 16 year old Estevão along with 3 other youngsters from the Palmeiras academy this January.

Chelsea were aiming to sign a 22 year old from Palmeiras, but Todd Boehly deemed the player too old to fit into the clubs long term strategy.

[@globosport]
I remember there were accusations that Suarez made Brendan Rodgers appear to be a better manager than he was. It now appears that Harry Kane was doing some heavy lifting for Pochettino's reputation.
Quote from: Asheroo on Today at 06:44:29 pm
I remember there were accusations that Suarez made Brendan Rodgers appear to be a better manager than he was. It now appears that Harry Kane was doing some heavy lifting for Pochettino's reputation.
True but its not like Kane was a young sensation, Poch discovered him, no? Also look what happened to Dele Alli's career after him. He was good there imo but yes PSG and Chelsea experiences looks bad on him.
https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1733923505660432564

Quote
Mauricio Pochettino says he wants to "try and improve" his Chelsea squad in the January transfer window.
They've been neglected for so long, need to do some serious spending to compensate for that.
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 04:09:00 pm
About as good as Lavia to be honest.
Whatever happened to the Lavia lad?
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 07:47:37 pm
Whatever happened to the Lavia lad?
apparently him and nkunku are almost back from injuries in aug/september - hadnt realised nkunku was out the whole time too
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:54:08 pm
apparently him and nkunku are almost back from injuries in aug/september - hadnt realised nkunku was out the whole time too
was trying for a 1970s sitcom joke there mate 🤷🏻‍♂️😁
