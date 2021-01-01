Hundreds of £millions spent, yet out of the title race in October and surely out of the top 4 race already.



A completely dysfunctional club from top to bottom, and all the mercenaries that went there deserve all of the empty-handed seasons they're going to get during their 8-year contracts.



It's always worth remembering other clubs when judging our own players, performances or owners - three of the previous 'Big Six' clubs consist of two total basket cases (Utd and Chelsea), and a gang of cheats (City). There's only Arsenal and Spurs that are run honestly and properly, and they've won fuck all.



Hopefully Chelsea continue to struggle, and they sack Poch and start the hunt for another one season flop. Poch can then continue Utd's mediocrity when he replaces Ten Hag, who surely won't last the season.