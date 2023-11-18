The problem is, the Premier League is already the Super League, with state owned clubs allowed, with corruption all over the place, including the refereeing organisation. It is only a matter of time before the likes Qatar and Bahrain enter the league. All those values you are supposedly protecting are already dead and buried ...



Well, mostly, I'd agree. But not absolutely, and not irrevocably, as a global super-league certainly would do. And if you are right, and they are, no global super league will compensate for that - it will just be another soulless, place-less, simulacrum of the real thing. Perhaps some people might still celebrate when the Liverpool Franchise beats the Manchester Franchise in the playoffs because - yay! - now we can compete financially, but not me.I'd also say that it's utterly naive to think that the states that want in on football for their own unpleasant reasons would just allow a superleague to exist without them any more willingly than they will allow the Premier League to. One way or another, they have to be confronted, and I'd much rather that was in a format that preserved the integrity of national leagues, even though those seemingly have no meaning or consequence to you at all.