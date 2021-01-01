« previous next »
Not relegating them would encourage cheating and damage the brand even more and I don't think they'd bounce back easily because they'd be ruined financially.

Chelsea might damage the brand, as they've been spreading their poison for much longer.

City's impact outside East Manchester is very wide but paper-thin. If they were cast into the outer darkness they'd be forgotten almost instantaneously, and their "fans" outside the UK would switch straight away without giving it a second thought.
Not relegating them would encourage cheating and damage the brand even more and I don't think they'd bounce back easily because they'd be ruined financially.

Where's the proof in that, though? Chelsea might implode because of Boehly, but Abu Dhabi ain't walking away. They'll probably threaten to sue the entire country to hell and back, never mind the Premier League.

The standing of the clubs is irrelevant. It's the shady money backing them. They need to be forced to sell up. It took a fucking war to get rid of Abramovich.
The brand gets tainted far more by allowing massive long-term cheats to get away with a negligble punishment than it would for not dealing with it sooner.

Not relegating them would encourage cheating and damage the brand even more

this is the drum I'm banging.  if the PL don't go hard on these 2, what kind of message does that send? 

-other clubs' owners would think "why bother?"

-a lot of PL players (and players thinking of coming to the PL) would think "why bother?"

-the Saudis would chuckle and throw tons (more) money for Howe to spend.

the PL, and the English game in general, would become even more of a joke than it is now.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:58:50 pm
Where's the proof in that, though? Chelsea might implode because of Boehly, but Abu Dhabi ain't walking away. They'll probably threaten to sue the entire country to hell and back, never mind the Premier League.

The standing of the clubs is irrelevant. It's the shady money backing them. They need to be forced to sell up. It took a fucking war to get rid of Abramovich.
They'd need a firesale of their entire squad because they wouldn't be able to afford to keep them. That means they'd be replacing 10-15 players without PL/CL revenue. The assumption that they'd bounce back easily is absurd when you look at it from that POV.

You do know that the point of sanctioning them is to restrict Abu Dhabi from pumping cash, right? If a club has just been punished for breaching FFP rules, that should discourage their owners from blowing more money and make them more cautious. Also, regulators would monitor their activities closely.

I think people are really underestimating the repercussions of a potential disqualification.
