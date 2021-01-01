The brand gets tainted far more by allowing massive long-term cheats to get away with a negligble punishment than it would for not dealing with it sooner.
Not relegating them would encourage cheating and damage the brand even more
this is the drum I'm banging. if the PL don't go hard on these 2, what kind of message does that send?
-other clubs' owners would think "why bother?"
-a lot of PL players (and players thinking of coming to the PL) would think "why bother?"
-the Saudis would chuckle and throw tons (more) money for Howe to spend.
the PL, and the English game in general, would become even more of a joke than it is now.