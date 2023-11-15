« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 103006 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,329
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1560 on: November 15, 2023, 09:09:01 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on November 15, 2023, 03:44:51 pm
You don't get Chelsea valued at 4bn, United at 6bn and Liverpool somewhere in between and investors being able to realise that value within the current framework of football.
No you don't, because they actually got sold for £2.5bn and even then, with Abramovic "writing off" (hmmm) a measly little £1.5bn he loaned the club whilst he was owner.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1561 on: November 15, 2023, 09:39:39 pm »
Its actually so un-British to be corrupt.  So it makes sense that corruption just cant exist in the British Premier League. Have to be seen to be above all that sort of thing dont ya know.
Sky TV, Gary Neville et al would never involve themselves in any such dodgy business chaps. Chelsea are a salt of the earth institution. Nothing to see here. Weve got those good old British standards to uphold.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,461
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1562 on: November 15, 2023, 10:36:16 pm »
Oh look, Chelsea were cheating


Shocked I tell you


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1563 on: November 15, 2023, 11:15:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 15, 2023, 10:36:16 pm
Oh look, Chelsea were cheating


Shocked I tell you


These FFP cases are killing the integrity of the Premier League. Imagine paying billions to broadcast/sponsor that... Also, what's the point of watching a rigged league.
« Last Edit: November 15, 2023, 11:21:06 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,377
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1564 on: November 16, 2023, 11:43:07 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on November 14, 2023, 06:25:49 am
Imagine if we had paid 115m on Caicedo and he were putting in these performances. At least Endo only cost 16m.

Endo is looking far better than Caicedo this season ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,377
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1565 on: November 16, 2023, 11:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 15, 2023, 09:34:42 am
And people still can't get their head around corruption in the PL  ;D

It's the most corrupt league in the history of the sport.

Unfortunately, this is true. And the ESL clubs have completely messed up a good idea by inviting Man City and Chelsea to participate. What were they thinking, the greedy bastards?
« Last Edit: November 16, 2023, 11:49:12 pm by PeterTheRed ... »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 12:25:53 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 16, 2023, 11:43:07 pm
Endo is looking far better than Caicedo this season ...
hell of a low bar, that.
Logged

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 12:36:40 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 15, 2023, 11:15:18 pm
These FFP cases are killing the integrity of the Premier League. Imagine paying billions to broadcast/sponsor that... Also, what's the point of watching a rigged league.

Ta for the back page mate - crossword done in 14 mins without having to buy the fucking paper!

Where do you get the image from?
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 11:09:09 am »
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,124
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1569 on: Yesterday at 12:10:30 pm »

'Chelsea facing FA and Premier League probe for possible FFP breaches':-

The governing bodies are investigating secret payments made by companies belonging to the clubs former owner Roman Abramovich

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/16/chelsea-facing-fa-and-premier-league-probe-for-possible-ffp-breaches





a snippet...


'Chelsea are under investigation by the Premier League and the Football Association for potential breaches of football rules including financial fair play (FFP), prompting experts to warn that the London club could face a points deduction if found guilty.

The governing bodies are examining secret payments made by companies belonging to Chelseas former owner Roman Abramovich.

The payments, details of which were revealed by the Guardian and international partners this week, appear to have benefited the club without being declared in annual accounts. With the number of wealthy owners pouring cash into the English game rising over time, other clubs including Everton and Manchester City are also under scrutiny.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,023
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 04:59:49 pm »
https://twitter.com/TBIJ/status/1725535396191146289

Quote
Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich locked at least 21 young football players into controversial agreements that controlled their careers before such deals were banned.

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1725539506957287797

Quote
Latest report alleges Roman Abramovich set up a third party ownership company with the Israeli agent Pini Zahavi to profit from the purchase and sale of players at other clubs.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,547
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1571 on: Yesterday at 05:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:59:49 pm
https://twitter.com/TBIJ/status/1725535396191146289

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1725539506957287797

Those charges are disgusting, clubs have a responsibility to treat their young players in the right way, not trap them like this.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,023
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1572 on: Yesterday at 06:20:39 pm »
Someone get this article behind paywall.  :D

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1725550720177344607

Quote
Relegation now looks very real prospect for Man City and Chelsea

After the Premier League handed out a ten-point deduction to Everton, @martynziegler explains what could happen next for other clubs.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1573 on: Yesterday at 06:29:43 pm »
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,493
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1574 on: Yesterday at 06:36:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:29:43 pm
https://archive.ph/mDKs1

nah - still need to subscribe.  damnit.

I read that fine with no subscription. Nice succinct article. It also addresses why there were no points sanctions for the Super League. Gives me some hope. Although there is also talk of a "30 point deduction" instead of outright relegation, which would still feel like a light punishment.

Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,547
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1575 on: Yesterday at 06:39:44 pm »
This is a shocking story of how young footballers have had their dreams shattered and spat out by the likes of Abramovich and Zahavi.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/nov/18/revealed-abramovich-the-super-agent-and-the-footballers-owned-as-commodities
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1576 on: Yesterday at 06:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 06:36:09 pm
I read that fine with no subscription. Nice succinct article. It also addresses why there were no points sanctions for the Super League. Gives me some hope. Although there is also talk of a "30 point deduction" instead of outright relegation, which would still feel like a light punishment.

30 points would do nothing. One season of mid table then back to business as usual? I'd hope that clubs like ourselves and United (for now) and Arsenal would sue the league if that happened. They cheat for years, hoovering up trophies that other should have won, and get a one-season slap on the wrist? Surely not.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,104
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1577 on: Yesterday at 07:05:24 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:09:09 am
One for a weird curve-ball type signings thread if there was one

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/soccer/ice-hockey-former-chelsea-keeper-cech-signs-with-belfast-giants-as-emergency-cover/ar-AA1jXRV2

hes been playing hockey for 5 seasons now in England, in the lower leagues, so not quite as mad as it seems  ;D

Hell likely just be warming the bench for the Giants till their other 2 goalies are back!

He did play for the Giants in a charity game earlier this year too.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:07:00 pm by Dim Glas »
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,867
  • RedOrDead
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1578 on: Yesterday at 07:16:07 pm »
There is no fucking way 115 counts for city would only mean a 30 points deduction. The c*nts are making a mockery of the game. They should be relegated all the way to non league football alongside Chelsea.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,164
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1579 on: Yesterday at 09:11:27 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:16:07 pm
There is no fucking way 115 counts for city would only mean a 30 points deduction. The c*nts are making a mockery of the game. They should be relegated all the way to non league football alongside Chelsea.
In addition I'd like to see some heads roll in the PL/FA and those of any agents and organizations that were involved!
It would be unfair to the rest of the league, supporters and football if that didn't happen.

We need to stop the rot, and a fish rots from the head. I hope the other clubs who were affected also decide to sue everyone involved as well. Make it a free-for-all and let each try and have their justice- their place in the sun.
Fans and fan-groups would also have grounds to sue.
It's gunna be a mess and may lead to an overhaul.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:19:02 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,003
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1580 on: Yesterday at 10:56:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:29:43 pm
https://archive.ph/mDKs1

nah - still need to subscribe.  damnit.



Relegation now looks very real prospect for Man City and Chelsea​

After the Premier League handed out a ten-point deduction to Everton, Martyn Ziegler explains what could happen next for other clubs if they are found guilty of breaking rules

Martyn Ziegler
, Chief Sports Reporter
Friday November 17 2023, 4.00pm GMT, The Times


What does Evertons ten-point deduction mean for other Premier League cases involving Manchester City and Chelsea?​

It means potentially very bad news for those clubs. Evertons sanction was for a single breach of Premier League rules, while City have been charged with 115 alleged breaches.
Chelsea remain under investigation but charges look inevitable given that the new owners have self-reported what appear to be substantial payments that would have broken Premier League rules during the previous ownership.

Given the sanction handed out to Everton, the threat of a 30-point deduction or automatic relegation from the Premier League would look to be very real for both City and Chelsea should charges be proved in an independent regulatory commission.

The largest points deduction against an English club was 30 points against Luton Town in 2008-09 for irregular player transfers and going into administration.

Was the sanction of a points deduction for Everton expected or was it a big surprise?​

There has been no precedent in the Premier League, so from that point of view it was slightly unclear. However in the EFL, breaches of its Financial Fair Play rules have resulted in points deductions for several clubs.
There is also a feeling more broadly across Premier League clubs that the financial rules are there for a reason, and that there is plenty of leeway in the losses allowed, so that a points deduction is a minimum sanction. Everton, of course, feel that the sanction is extremely harsh.


Are any other clubs sailing close to the wind in terms of breaching profit and sustainability rules?​

In terms of losses over recent seasons, Chelsea reported a loss for £121 million for 2021-22 despite making a large profit on player sales, and that followed on from losses of £153.4 million for 2020-21. The club said they had complied with the Premier Leagues profit and sustainability rules for 2022-23 despite spending about £600 million in the transfer windows for last season.
Chelsea raised a lot from player sales this summer, which some finance experts believe will be enough to avoid breaching the limit on losses, but will have to deal without any Champions League money this season.

How is a clubs compliance with profit and sustainability rules (PSR) calculated?​
Each Premier League club is assessed every year, with a limit on losses of £105 million over a rolling three-year period. Costs that are seen as in the general interest of the club and football  such as investment in infrastructure, community, womens football and youth development  and depreciation of tangible fixed assets can be deducted. Covid-related losses were also permitted for the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
Clubs are in breach if their PSR calculation with the deductions removed is more than £105 million over three seasons (with that threshold reduced by £22 million for each season the club has been in the Sky Bet Championship during the relevant period).


Why did the six clubs who attempted to form the European Super League not have points deducted?​
The main reason was that there were no specific rules in place at the time  the clubs did not try to leave the Premier League, but Uefas Champions League. The fines imposed on the six clubs  they collectively paid £22 million  were agreed by the Premier League, its lawyers and all member clubs. As part of that settlement, new rules came into force which will now result in points deductions being imposed if such a move happens again.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1581 on: Yesterday at 11:25:48 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:56:01 pm


Relegation now looks very real prospect for Man City and Chelsea​

After the Premier League handed out a ten-point deduction to Everton, Martyn Ziegler explains what could happen next for other clubs if they are found guilty of breaking rules

Martyn Ziegler
, Chief Sports Reporter
Friday November 17 2023, 4.00pm GMT, The Times


.....etc.
thanks 4Pool
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1582 on: Yesterday at 11:43:02 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:16:07 pm
There is no fucking way 115 counts for city would only mean a 30 points deduction. The c*nts are making a mockery of the game. They should be relegated all the way to non league football alongside Chelsea.
I just can't see it happening. The PL would hate nothing more than their "best league in the world" getting tainted (mind you it's been tainted for a while but they don't see it that way obviously). That's why I don't think they will be relegated nor will they be stripped of titles.
Then you have to factor in oil money and it gets pretty bleak.

At most they get a few pts deducted and some meaningless fine.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1583 on: Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 11:43:02 pm
I just can't see it happening. The PL would hate nothing more than their "best league in the world" getting tainted (mind you it's been tainted for a while but they don't see it that way obviously). That's why I don't think they will be relegated nor will they be stripped of titles.
Then you have to factor in oil money and it gets pretty bleak.

At most they get a few pts deducted and some meaningless fine.

which would make the PL a global sports laughing stock and dilute the brand enormously   plus PL clubs would go ape shit.  plus Saudi would just open the money taps and be even worse.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,802
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1584 on: Yesterday at 11:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 11:43:02 pm
At most they get a few pts deducted and some meaningless fine.

If that happens I could see the other Premier League teams threatening to resign and either re-joining the Football League or forming a new Super League without them. Ourselves, United and Arsenal are heartily sick of City and won't allow them to get away with a small punishment if found guilty. The Premier League would, if anything, improve without City leeching off it.

Or the Premier League teams could vote to expel City anyway, requiring a 75% majority, so 16 sides.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:52:47 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 12:11:01 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:49:27 pm
If that happens I could see the other Premier League teams threatening to resign and either re-joining the Football League or forming a new Super League without them. Ourselves, United and Arsenal are heartily sick of City and won't allow them to get away with a small punishment if found guilty. The Premier League would, if anything, improve without City leeching off it.

Or the Premier League teams could vote to expel City anyway, requiring a 75% majority, so 16 sides.

Well the 'Big 6' are all keen on this, it's convincing the other 9 (City would possibly be excluded in voting) is where you have a challenge.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,364
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 12:11:39 am »
Why have so many fans got a hard on for a Super League? We're our own worst enemies much of the time
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,802
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1587 on: Today at 12:14:26 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:11:39 am
Why have so many fans got a hard on for a Super League? We're our own worst enemies much of the time

I meant "Super League" just as another name instead of Premier League ver 2.0, with the 19 PL teams plus a promoted Championship side, thought that name is probably tainted now too.

I think if it came to a vote, the larger clubs could persuade the others to vote for City to be expelled. All the teams who've been denied Europe through City's cheating probably make up a fair number of the teams in the PL.


« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:11 am by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,364
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1588 on: Today at 12:21:08 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:14:26 am
I meant "Super League" just as another name instead of Premier League ver 2.0, with the 19 PL teams plus a promoted Championship side, thought that name is probably tainted now too.
Fair enough. I agree that a new start with a new English top division with a new leadership structure and participation rules, would be a good idea as the PL has mired itself inextricably in messes of its own making.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,003
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1589 on: Today at 12:41:16 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:11:01 am
Well the 'Big 6' are all keen on this, it's convincing the other 9 (City would possibly be excluded in voting) is where you have a challenge.

Are they?

We know City will vote no.

Newcastle and Chelsea may think they're next and vote no.

So that leaves 17 teams. All it would take is 2 more to vote no and City stay.

And let's face it. Those midtable or below are only worried about staying in the League and City winning it or other trophies means little to most them.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,802
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1590 on: Today at 12:57:43 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:41:16 am
Are they?

We know City will vote no.

Newcastle and Chelsea may think they're next and vote no.

So that leaves 17 teams. All it would take is 2 more to vote no and City stay.

And let's face it. Those midtable or below are only worried about staying in the League and City winning it or other trophies means little to most them.

I think ourselves, United, Arsenal, Spurs are certain yes votes. I think Newcastle's owner would love it if City got expelled, it frees up a CL place and reduces competition for marquee signings.

Villa, West Ham, Brighton and others will want the extra shot at a European place.

As for the teams towards the bottom, I think they could be persuaded just on sporting terms.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1591 on: Today at 01:05:47 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:57:43 am
I think ourselves, United, Arsenal, Spurs are certain yes votes. I think Newcastle's owner would love it if City got expelled, it frees up a CL place and reduces competition for marquee signings.

Villa, West Ham, Brighton and others will want the extra shot at a European place.

As for the teams towards the bottom, I think they could be persuaded just on sporting terms.

If Man City were expelled or relegated it would reduce the number of slots for the drop.

Everton would definitely be in favour considering their penalty for a far lesser breach.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,364
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1592 on: Today at 01:06:41 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 12:36:40 am
Ta for the back page mate - crossword done in 14 mins without having to buy the fucking paper!

Where do you get the image from?
Flippin 'eck mate are you Inspector Morse or something? Took me at least 30mins! Mind you much of the delay was 8 down. Never seen it spelt like that before.

There's a twitter account, I think that releases each days front and back pages. I used to use it a lot at one time.  Can't remember the address, though
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Up
« previous next »
 