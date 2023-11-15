https://archive.ph/mDKs1



After the Premier League handed out a ten-point deduction to Everton, Martyn Ziegler explains what could happen next for other clubs if they are found guilty of breaking rulesMartyn Ziegler, Chief Sports ReporterFriday November 17 2023, 4.00pm GMT, The TimesIt means potentially very bad news for those clubs. Evertons sanction was for a single breach of Premier League rules, while City have been charged with 115 alleged breaches.Chelsea remain under investigation but charges look inevitable given that the new owners have self-reported what appear to be substantial payments that would have broken Premier League rules during the previous ownership.Given the sanction handed out to Everton, the threat of a 30-point deduction or automatic relegation from the Premier League would look to be very real for both City and Chelsea should charges be proved in an independent regulatory commission.The largest points deduction against an English club was 30 points against Luton Town in 2008-09 for irregular player transfers and going into administration.There has been no precedent in the Premier League, so from that point of view it was slightly unclear. However in the EFL, breaches of its Financial Fair Play rules have resulted in points deductions for several clubs.There is also a feeling more broadly across Premier League clubs that the financial rules are there for a reason, and that there is plenty of leeway in the losses allowed, so that a points deduction is a minimum sanction. Everton, of course, feel that the sanction is extremely harsh.In terms of losses over recent seasons, Chelsea reported a loss for £121 million for 2021-22 despite making a large profit on player sales, and that followed on from losses of £153.4 million for 2020-21. The club said they had complied with the Premier Leagues profit and sustainability rules for 2022-23 despite spending about £600 million in the transfer windows for last season.Chelsea raised a lot from player sales this summer, which some finance experts believe will be enough to avoid breaching the limit on losses, but will have to deal without any Champions League money this season.Each Premier League club is assessed every year, with a limit on losses of £105 million over a rolling three-year period. Costs that are seen as in the general interest of the club and football  such as investment in infrastructure, community, womens football and youth development  and depreciation of tangible fixed assets can be deducted. Covid-related losses were also permitted for the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.Clubs are in breach if their PSR calculation with the deductions removed is more than £105 million over three seasons (with that threshold reduced by £22 million for each season the club has been in the Sky Bet Championship during the relevant period).The main reason was that there were no specific rules in place at the time  the clubs did not try to leave the Premier League, but Uefas Champions League. The fines imposed on the six clubs  they collectively paid £22 million  were agreed by the Premier League, its lawyers and all member clubs. As part of that settlement, new rules came into force which will now result in points deductions being imposed if such a move happens again.