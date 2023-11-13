« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1520 on: November 13, 2023, 02:37:34 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 13, 2023, 10:58:16 am
The one they spent £115m on? :o
I posted this  about Caceido in the Endo thread ... edited here ...

I watched the Cheats vs Cheats game last night mostly to see the goals and to get a sense of how they each performed.

after a few minutes though, in light of Endo's game yesterday and the nonstop criticism he gets from some quarters I decided to take note Caceido's performance in particular.

in all honesty Caceido was non-existent in that game.  whole passages of the game went by and he wasn't involved at all.  repeat - at all.  after the first 10-15 minutes I checked the lineups again to be sure I hadn't misread it, coz his name wasn't mentioned once.

as far as I saw he broke up a total of zero MC attacks.  late in the game I saw him complete 2 or 3 simple 10-yard no-pressure passes.

that's it.


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1521 on: November 13, 2023, 02:41:07 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 13, 2023, 10:58:16 am
The one they spent £115m on? :o

I think his name is Caicedo. Not sure where they got him from but he doesn't look like he'd have been expensive.



RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1522 on: November 13, 2023, 04:15:21 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 13, 2023, 10:28:22 am
I was impressed by parts of their team yesterday. Sterling was excellent, as was Palmer. Gallagher proved again to be a first-rate midfielder and the bloke with the Restoration hair cut at left back is much improved. But the defence is way off the mark and the centre forward is out of his depth. Plus they desperately need a Number 6. The bloke they've got there was awful. Rash decisions and dreadful positioning off the ball and a nonentity on it. 

Sterlings been very good this season and Palmer is a real talent, really, really good composure and reading of the game. Hes just always involved, already looks one of their best players


farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 01:56:27 am
Hows Lavia doing, does he feel wanted now? Twat.

Im m not gonna say a bad word about Caicedo. He went to play for the team of his idol. Fair do.



spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 06:25:49 am
Imagine if we had paid 115m on Caicedo and he were putting in these performances. At least Endo only cost 16m.


Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 11:06:54 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on November 13, 2023, 04:15:21 pm
Sterlings been very good this season and Palmer is a real talent, really, really good composure and reading of the game. Hes just always involved, already looks one of their best players

I wonder what the Arsenal fans are thinking, looking at Kai Havertz, and then at Cole Palmer the player Chelsea replaced him with for less money.



killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 12:08:29 pm
Palmer is really good but if you survive the City youth system (and thats what it takes, surviving) then you clearly have a lot of talent.

Chelsea do really have some top talent in Colwill, Badiashile, James, Chilwell, Fernandez, Palmer, Nkunku etc. but thats still short of what you need to consistently compete for honours and in that time who is to say another club doesnt pinch one or two of those players.

They are doing the thing where they think signing loads of young talent will grow and eventually win it all. That wont work.


A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 01:41:18 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 01:56:27 am
Hows Lavia doing, does he feel wanted now? Twat.

Im m not gonna say a bad word about Caicedo. He went to play for the team of his idol. Fair do.

Was thinking this the other night - has turned out to be a cracking move for the lad.  ;D


BigCDump

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 02:15:11 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:41:18 pm
Was thinking this the other night - has turned out to be a cracking move for the lad.  ;D

That's a bit unfair. He wanted to come to us but we messed him around a bit (not surprising with Southampton's ludicrous asking price). It wasn't meant to be. For him that is, we're thriving.



Hestoic

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 04:03:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:08:29 pm
Palmer is really good but if you survive the City youth system (and thats what it takes, surviving) then you clearly have a lot of talent.

Chelsea do really have some top talent in Colwill, Badiashile, James, Chilwell, Fernandez, Palmer, Nkunku etc. but thats still short of what you need to consistently compete for honours and in that time who is to say another club doesnt pinch one or two of those players.

They are doing the thing where they think signing loads of young talent will grow and eventually win it all. That wont work.

Looks more to me like they are buying loads of young players because in another few years they'll be able to get more than double their money back.


Sudden Death Draft Loser

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 04:09:06 pm
Secret $40m deal links Abramovich to Putin's 'wallets

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67300638



4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 04:23:57 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 02:15:11 pm
That's a bit unfair. He wanted to come to us but we messed him around a bit (not surprising with Southampton's ludicrous asking price). It wasn't meant to be. For him that is, we're thriving.

He wanted to come to whomever was going to give him more money and his agent could get his cut.



Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 06:16:25 pm
https://twitter.com/BBCBreaking/status/1724461710516408662

Quote
Leaked documents reveal money trail linking former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to men dubbed Vladimir Putins wallets


BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 08:47:22 pm



BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 09:18:17 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:09:06 pm
Secret $40m deal links Abramovich to Putin's 'wallets

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67300638

That article missed this:

Quote
> Tens of millions in offshore payments made by Roman Abramovich during his ownership of Chelsea football club to agents, scouts and club officials that may have breached strict football rules on accounting and financial fair play.

> Undisclosed agreements that allowed Abramovich and the super-agent Pinhas Zahavi to control the careers of 21 young footballers under controversial third-party ownership arrangements, which have been compared to bonded labour.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/nov/14/cyprus-to-clamp-down-as-investigation-reveals-oligarchs-moved-assets-after-ukraine-invasion



farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1535 on: Today at 03:04:26 am
Nothing that see, move on..:



Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1536 on: Today at 07:25:16 am
They should have everything they won stripped from them. There should be absolutely no tolerance for this.


Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1537 on: Today at 07:28:29 am
They'll do an Everton and say that was a completely different Chelsea, owned by someone they never met - although they might have brought them coffee once...




