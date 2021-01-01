Palmer is really good but if you survive the City youth system (and thats what it takes, surviving) then you clearly have a lot of talent.
Chelsea do really have some top talent in Colwill, Badiashile, James, Chilwell, Fernandez, Palmer, Nkunku etc. but thats still short of what you need to consistently compete for honours and in that time who is to say another club doesnt pinch one or two of those players.
They are doing the thing where they think signing loads of young talent will grow and eventually win it all. That wont work.