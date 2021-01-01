The one they spent £115m on?
I posted this about Caceido in the Endo thread ... edited here ...
I watched the Cheats vs Cheats game last night mostly to see the goals and to get a sense of how they each performed.
after a few minutes though, in light of Endo's game yesterday and the nonstop criticism he gets from some quarters I decided to take note Caceido's performance in particular.
in all honesty Caceido was non-existent in that game. whole passages of the game went by and he wasn't involved at all. repeat - at all. after the first 10-15 minutes I checked the lineups again to be sure I hadn't misread it, coz his name wasn't mentioned once.
as far as I saw he broke up a total of zero MC attacks. late in the game I saw him complete 2 or 3 simple 10-yard no-pressure passes.
that's it.