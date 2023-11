This whole high line that close to the half way line is stupid. You can run full pace while the kick taker is running up and you would be guaranteed to get in behind them.



Which is what Cucurella did in that move. It would have been a goal but instead of passing to Sterling with an open goal he took a shot with his weaker foot and the goalkeeper blocked it.That sort of defensive line is a novelty that might work a few times - indeed it did work a few times as Jackson and Mudryk in-particular struggled with the concept - but once Chelsea's players started making runs from inside their own half it was doomed to fail.They're lucky that Pedro Neto is injured for Wolves as he's got the speed and intelligence to take advantage of it. They will surely have to defend a bit deeper against Villa and Man City though. Or maybe they won't.