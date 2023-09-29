Pochettino: I am working to identify what we need for January on transfer marketThey just never stop
Chilwell injured now. I know we're annoyed with our draw against them at this point but they had both fullbacks fit when we played them and that makes a difference to them. They're both very, very good when fit. Both very injury prone though.
'When fit, they are the best fullbacks in the world.' according to Poch.
It's hard to argue with a manager with such a history of winning trophies.
I see the Chelsea "shirt sponsorship" has been approved by the league...
Isn't it weird how the media barely spoke about Gusto's contentious red but we get 100 headlines for ours?We're massive.
Ours is for the offside, though? I doubt there'd be this much fuss if the only decision being discussed was the Jones red.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/670093921 game ban + a fine not far off Virgil's (his was £100k, no?) for Reece James.
https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1710265779453632574?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1710265779453632574%7Ctwgr%5E32bd55fe2e6b173095b253893263a0683baa8ffb%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redditmedia.com%2Fmediaembed%2F171av3k%2F%3Fresponsive%3Dtrueis_nightmode%3Dtruei dont know about you guys but thats a rather sharp comment.wonder how many days touchline ban will he receive.
Let's not pillory him for saying that, we've been wanting other clubs/managers to speak out about the shit show that is the PGMOL haven't we?
He's the only one of the dickheads to say anything worthwhile hasn't he ?
Interesting to see the lack of an angry reaction from other fans when another manager says it instead of Klopp.
Andy Hamilton interview: Chelsea are the poster boys for where football has gone wrongExclusive: Acclaimed writer was once a devoted Chelsea fan, but gave up his season ticket while feeling a growing disconnect with the clubhttps://archive.ph/oR36k
