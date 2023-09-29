« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 83951 times)

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,256
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1320 on: September 29, 2023, 02:17:31 pm »
Quote from: clinical on September 29, 2023, 01:20:30 pm
Pochettino: I am working to identify what we need for January on transfer market

They just never stop

Ignoring his optimism that they won't have sacked him by then, the main things they'd need to find in that window would be a clue and a plan.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,220
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1321 on: September 29, 2023, 02:27:28 pm »
Quote from: clinical on September 29, 2023, 01:20:30 pm
They are still going to fail it this year.


Pochettino: I am working to identify what we need for January on transfer market

They just never stop

Blue lemons
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,819
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1322 on: September 29, 2023, 03:16:38 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September 27, 2023, 05:16:23 pm
minimum 1 game suspension and 100K fine - has to be.
England's Reece James?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1323 on: September 29, 2023, 06:18:25 pm »
Quote from: clinical on September 29, 2023, 01:20:30 pm
They are still going to fail it this year.


Pochettino: I am working to identify what we need for January on transfer market

They just never stop

Like he has any say.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1324 on: September 29, 2023, 06:42:21 pm »
Chilwell injured now. I know we're annoyed with our draw against them at this point but they had both fullbacks fit when we played them and that makes a difference to them. They're both very, very good when fit. Both very injury prone though.
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,486
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1325 on: September 29, 2023, 07:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Knight on September 29, 2023, 06:42:21 pm
Chilwell injured now. I know we're annoyed with our draw against them at this point but they had both fullbacks fit when we played them and that makes a difference to them. They're both very, very good when fit. Both very injury prone though.

'When fit, they are the best fullbacks in the world.' according to Poch.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,225
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1326 on: September 29, 2023, 07:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on September 29, 2023, 07:19:43 pm
'When fit, they are the best fullbacks in the world.' according to Poch.
It's hard to argue with a manager with such a history of winning trophies.
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,486
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1327 on: September 29, 2023, 08:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 29, 2023, 07:24:00 pm
It's hard to argue with a manager with such a history of winning trophies.

He's getting all Billy big Bollocks again cos his team actually scored a goal this week.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,556
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1328 on: September 29, 2023, 08:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on September 29, 2023, 07:19:43 pm
'When fit, they are the best fullbacks in the world.' according to Poch.

His last English team played against the best fullbacks in the world when he blew a CL final.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1329 on: October 1, 2023, 09:44:21 am »
They won't make the top 4 this season. Spurs winning yesterday confirmed it. They are 11 points off after a favourable run of fixtures with more difficult games coming up...
Logged

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1330 on: October 2, 2023, 08:33:07 pm »
I see the Chelsea "shirt sponsorship" has been approved by the league...
Logged

Offline drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,695
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1331 on: October 2, 2023, 09:11:59 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on October  2, 2023, 08:33:07 pm
I see the Chelsea "shirt sponsorship" has been approved by the league...

Is that the made up one that's only had something like £3m in turnover all of which has been investments?
Logged

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1332 on: October 2, 2023, 09:42:57 pm »
Of course it is... Nothing wrong with that is it?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1333 on: October 3, 2023, 11:51:45 am »
Isn't it weird how the media barely spoke about Gusto's contentious red but we get 100 headlines for ours?

We're massive.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,854
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1334 on: October 3, 2023, 11:55:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  3, 2023, 11:51:45 am
Isn't it weird how the media barely spoke about Gusto's contentious red but we get 100 headlines for ours?

We're massive.

Ours is for the offside, though?  I doubt there'd be this much fuss if the only decision being discussed was the Jones red.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1335 on: October 3, 2023, 12:18:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October  3, 2023, 11:55:39 am
Ours is for the offside, though?  I doubt there'd be this much fuss if the only decision being discussed was the Jones red.
True but no way would GMB report on it if it were them. The media coverage on us is on another scale and it helps us with our sponsors because they get a lot of exposure.

https://x.com/GMB/status/1708719963186294990?s=20
« Last Edit: October 3, 2023, 12:47:06 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,854
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1336 on: October 4, 2023, 04:05:09 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67009392

1 game ban + a fine not far off Virgil's (his was £100k, no?) for Reece James.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,308
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1337 on: October 4, 2023, 06:05:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October  4, 2023, 04:05:09 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67009392

1 game ban + a fine not far off Virgil's (his was £100k, no?) for Reece James.

Was Virgil's 150k?

Edit - 100k
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,826
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1338 on: October 4, 2023, 11:19:07 pm »
How does it work getting a ban when you're injured anyway?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1339 on: October 6, 2023, 02:26:14 pm »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1340 on: October 6, 2023, 05:56:47 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on October  6, 2023, 02:26:14 pm
https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1710265779453632574?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1710265779453632574%7Ctwgr%5E32bd55fe2e6b173095b253893263a0683baa8ffb%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redditmedia.com%2Fmediaembed%2F171av3k%2F%3Fresponsive%3Dtrueis_nightmode%3Dtrue

i dont know about you guys but thats a rather sharp comment.

wonder how many days touchline ban will he receive.  ;D

when the Chelsea manager says it, it's leadership and he is to be lauded.

when the Liverpool manager says it, it's disrespectful and he is to be mocked and pilloried.
Logged

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1341 on: October 6, 2023, 07:53:17 pm »
Let's not pillory him for saying that, we've been wanting other clubs/managers to speak out about the shit show that is the PGMOL haven't we?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1342 on: October 6, 2023, 07:57:12 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on October  6, 2023, 07:53:17 pm
Let's not pillory him for saying that, we've been wanting other clubs/managers to speak out about the shit show that is the PGMOL haven't we?

He's the only one of the dickheads to say anything worthwhile hasn't he ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1343 on: October 6, 2023, 08:33:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  6, 2023, 07:57:12 pm
He's the only one of the dickheads to say anything worthwhile hasn't he ?

Plus, he's one of the few to actually identify the problem. So many parrotting the idiotic criticism of VAR, instead of the twats (deliberately?) fucking it up.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1344 on: October 7, 2023, 02:33:57 pm »
No way they'll make the top 4 after Spurs' result today. They are 12 points behind them after a favourable set of fixtures.

That's £1bn down the drain.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1345 on: October 7, 2023, 03:12:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  6, 2023, 07:57:12 pm
He's the only one of the dickheads to say anything worthwhile hasn't he ?

yup. the brave british coaches wouldn't bite the hands that feed.

Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,044
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1346 on: October 7, 2023, 10:17:41 pm »
Billion quid to win 4-1 at Burnley, seems value for money.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,456
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1347 on: Yesterday at 07:02:57 pm »
Andy Hamilton interview: Chelsea are the poster boys for where football has gone wrong
Exclusive: Acclaimed writer was once a devoted Chelsea fan, but gave up his season ticket while feeling a growing disconnect with the club

https://archive.ph/oR36k
Logged

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,655
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 07:02:29 am »
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,216
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 07:40:58 am »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 08:30:55 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:40:58 am
Interesting to see the lack of an angry reaction from other fans when another manager says it instead of Klopp.
They don't sell papers mate.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 08:32:21 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:02:57 pm
Andy Hamilton interview: Chelsea are the poster boys for where football has gone wrong
Exclusive: Acclaimed writer was once a devoted Chelsea fan, but gave up his season ticket while feeling a growing disconnect with the club

https://archive.ph/oR36k
He's a plastic fan. Chelsea are back to being Chelsea again LOL.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 