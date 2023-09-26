« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 77988 times)

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,648
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 01:15:53 pm »
Cit rus got real, the zest is yet to come youll see!
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,040
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 01:24:46 pm »
Can't believe how average they are. Long may it continue.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 01:40:01 pm »
this is great  :) 

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66776590
Chelsea: How have repeated moves for Brighton talent worked out for both clubs?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,911
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 01:41:22 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 01:15:53 pm
Cit rus got real, the zest is yet to come youll see!
They could get better in a jif. Hopefully we'll pip them to fourth
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 01:41:37 pm »
Chelsea, the new bitters.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 01:46:20 pm »
It would explain their recent push to sign Ryan Sher-bertrand.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,249
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 01:58:56 pm »
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 02:06:52 pm »
Yeah, it might look bad, but they've won every one of their games on xG this season. They've been fantastic.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 02:08:20 pm »


Approves.

Actually, I see a resemblance to Todd there now...
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,363
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 02:15:29 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:04:06 pm
As a genuine ignoramus on NFL, does the draft model effectively rule out periods of domination by one club?  It looks like there has only been back-to-back winners thrice in all that time and the most recent was in 2004.

It looks great from a competitive and pre-season excitement perspective but doesn't seem to reward success in any meaningful long-term way.

The criticism I've seen of all US sports is that the lack of relegation means clubs will effectively hibernate for a couple of seasons and then go all in for a season.

If you ignore everything that happened in the NFL before 1994, because that's when the salary cap was brought in, in general, it does rule out periods of domination. People might point out how dominant the Patriots were but to be honest they are a real outlier and recent history shows  that it may have had a LOT more to do with Quarterback Tom Brady, than anything else.

Because of the salary cap and the draft (worst teams pick first) it is incredibly hard to sustain dominance, because not only do you end up missing out on talent in the draft, your talented players are going to want more money and the cap means that there's little chance of keeping them all together.
As fans here, the idea of not being able to sustain success might seem awful but you have to remember that we as LFC fans are looking at that from a very privileged position. Even in the 30 year title drought, we never felt truly out of contention for things. Never felt TOO far away from being top again. MOST clubs will never get near that and as someone who believes competition is better than domination (because domination makes winning normal and slightly boring), I think that that is a great thing.

About 5 years ago the 49ers (my team) were utter shite and had been for a few years. For the last couple of years they have been great and look like genuine contenders. In a few years, maybe even the Cleveland Browns might be successful! It's great because when you ARE shit, you know that the chance to be GREAT is never too far away.

Of course the reason the NFL can do this is because of the college and draft system based on an inverse meritocracy, no relegation* and a strict salary cap.

*No relegation, or no jeopardy, is often held up as a bad for competition. That was the main gripe with the ESL wasn't it?. Well I feel like the NFL system is actually far more inducive of competition than promotion and relegation is.

All that said, I don't know how you could really use the NFL model with football, because our leagues are not a closed system. So if we bring in salary caps and all that, what we risk is other leagues deciding NOT to do that and they will then just take all of the talent. Personally I don't care about that. Talent levels would be relative in our league, however the PL is a business and there is no way they will cut their own throats like that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:19:51 pm by Romford_Red »
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,363
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 02:23:09 pm »


That has to absolutely kill the Rafa haters
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 02:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 02:23:09 pm


That has to absolutely kill the Rafa haters
I'd love to see a similar graph for Everton managers.

that bbc article is a hoot isn't it?  :)
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66776590
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,658
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 02:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:09:10 pm
When life gives you lemons...

You end up with a team full of them?
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,265
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 03:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:09:10 pm
When life gives you lemons...

you suck...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,205
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 04:34:22 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:10:00 pm
you suck...

in amir's case - not just lemons!*



*is Amir also RIP?
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 04:44:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on September 26, 2023, 11:24:01 am
This is the premier league and I don't think other clubs are going to let this go. They've spat in the face of the rules. If the league don't come down on them hard then Newcastle and City will take it to another level of ridiculousness and clubs/league will know this unless they are all dumbasses.

I actually think they will be punished hard for this reason. The league have to show some balls and give them a points deduction.

Everytime I see this sentence a club cheats or get away with cheating.
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 04:55:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:52:43 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66933608

I bet Poch is just whiffing his attempts on purpose now to help the lad out.

This is an important step in his development. Now that he can hit the crossbar the same amount of times as his 50 year old manager, soon he might be able to make shots on target. At some point during his 9 year contract, he will also score a goal.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,517
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 04:56:05 pm »
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 04:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 04:56:05 pm


Must have swiped his piece of cake.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 05:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 02:15:29 pm
If you ignore everything that happened in the NFL before 1994, because that's when the salary cap was brought in, in general, it does rule out periods of domination. People might point out how dominant the Patriots were but to be honest they are a real outlier and recent history shows  that it may have had a LOT more to do with Quarterback Tom Brady, than anything else.

Because of the salary cap and the draft (worst teams pick first) it is incredibly hard to sustain dominance, because not only do you end up missing out on talent in the draft, your talented players are going to want more money and the cap means that there's little chance of keeping them all together.
As fans here, the idea of not being able to sustain success might seem awful but you have to remember that we as LFC fans are looking at that from a very privileged position. Even in the 30 year title drought, we never felt truly out of contention for things. Never felt TOO far away from being top again. MOST clubs will never get near that and as someone who believes competition is better than domination (because domination makes winning normal and slightly boring), I think that that is a great thing.

About 5 years ago the 49ers (my team) were utter shite and had been for a few years. For the last couple of years they have been great and look like genuine contenders. In a few years, maybe even the Cleveland Browns might be successful! It's great because when you ARE shit, you know that the chance to be GREAT is never too far away.

Of course the reason the NFL can do this is because of the college and draft system based on an inverse meritocracy, no relegation* and a strict salary cap.

*No relegation, or no jeopardy, is often held up as a bad for competition. That was the main gripe with the ESL wasn't it?. Well I feel like the NFL system is actually far more inducive of competition than promotion and relegation is.

All that said, I don't know how you could really use the NFL model with football, because our leagues are not a closed system. So if we bring in salary caps and all that, what we risk is other leagues deciding NOT to do that and they will then just take all of the talent. Personally I don't care about that. Talent levels would be relative in our league, however the PL is a business and there is no way they will cut their own throats like that.


American sports are all set up for one thing & that's to make their owners as much money as possible.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,205
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 05:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 04:56:05 pm


minimum 1 game suspension and 100K fine - has to be.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 05:19:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:16:23 pm
minimum 1 game suspension and 100K fine - has to be.
100K?

hmmm .....
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 05:26:45 pm »
He's injured, so it'll not harm them at all.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,205
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 03:54:01 pm »
Chelsea open to selling Cucccurella.

Well of course they are as he's not that good.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/38510526/chelsea-open-marc-cucurella-january-transfer-sources
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 04:15:52 pm »
Taking another £250m loan for spending. Loan won't be on their books, but surely they can't go and spend another £250m in Jan without breaching FFP by about £500m haha.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,363
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 04:31:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:15:52 pm
Taking another £250m loan for spending. Loan won't be on their books, but surely they can't go and spend another £250m in Jan without breaching FFP by about £500m haha.

What if instead of a loan, they just turned up one day at Stamford Bridge and they just found a couple of billion quid someone had left behind in the stadium?
I mean I'm sure they could try their best to find the owner but if after 90 days nobody could properly claim it, they'd just have to keep it. Wouldn't they?
WOULDN'T THEY?
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,011
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 04:49:36 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:15:52 pm
Taking another £250m loan for spending. Loan won't be on their books, but surely they can't go and spend another £250m in Jan without breaching FFP by about £500m haha.
They can spend what they like as far as I'm aware, as long as they aren't in European competition.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,219
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 04:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:49:36 pm
They can spend what they like as far as I'm aware, as long as they aren't in European competition.

Nope, they still have to abide by the premier league's P&S rules, supposedly at least
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 