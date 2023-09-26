As a genuine ignoramus on NFL, does the draft model effectively rule out periods of domination by one club? It looks like there has only been back-to-back winners thrice in all that time and the most recent was in 2004.



It looks great from a competitive and pre-season excitement perspective but doesn't seem to reward success in any meaningful long-term way.



The criticism I've seen of all US sports is that the lack of relegation means clubs will effectively hibernate for a couple of seasons and then go all in for a season.



If you ignore everything that happened in the NFL before 1994, because that's when the salary cap was brought in, in general, it does rule out periods of domination. People might point out how dominant the Patriots were but to be honest they are a real outlier and recent history shows that it may have had a LOT more to do with Quarterback Tom Brady, than anything else.Because of the salary cap and the draft (worst teams pick first) it is incredibly hard to sustain dominance, because not only do you end up missing out on talent in the draft, your talented players are going to want more money and the cap means that there's little chance of keeping them all together.As fans here, the idea of not being able to sustain success might seem awful but you have to remember that we as LFC fans are looking at that from a very privileged position. Even in the 30 year title drought, we never felt truly out of contention for things. Never felt TOO far away from being top again. MOST clubs will never get near that and as someone who believes competition is better than domination (because domination makes winning normal and slightly boring), I think that that is a great thing.About 5 years ago the 49ers (my team) were utter shite and had been for a few years. For the last couple of years they have been great and look like genuine contenders. In a few years, maybe even the Cleveland Browns might be successful! It's great because when you ARE shit, you know that the chance to be GREAT is never too far away.Of course the reason the NFL can do this is because of the college and draft system based on an inverse meritocracy, no relegation* and a strict salary cap.*No relegation, or no jeopardy, is often held up as a bad for competition. That was the main gripe with the ESL wasn't it?. Well I feel like the NFL system is actually far more inducive of competition than promotion and relegation is.All that said, I don't know how you could really use the NFL model with football, because our leagues are not a closed system. So if we bring in salary caps and all that, what we risk is other leagues deciding NOT to do that and they will then just take all of the talent. Personally I don't care about that. Talent levels would be relative in our league, however the PL is a business and there is no way they will cut their own throats like that.