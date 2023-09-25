Can't believe the American system is so poor when it comes to competition, honestly.
Are you serious?
This is a list of Superbowl winners, from today back to when Football was invented in 1992...
2022 Kansas City Chiefs (3rd)
2021 Los Angeles Rams (2nd)
2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2nd)
2019 Kansas City Chiefs (2nd)
2018 New England Patriots (6th)
2017 Philadelphia Eagles
2016 New England Patriots (5th)
2015 Denver Broncos (3rd)
2014 New England Patriots (4th)
2013 Seattle Seahawks
2012 Baltimore Ravens (2nd)
2011 New York Giants (4th)
2010 Green Bay Packers (4th)
2009 New Orleans Saints
2008 Pittsburgh Steelers (6th)
2007 New York Giants (3rd)
2006 Indianapolis Colts (2nd)
2005 Pittsburgh Steelers (5th)
2004 New England Patriots (3rd)
2003 New England Patriots (2nd)
2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2001 New England Patriots
2000 Baltimore Ravens
1999 St. Louis Rams
1998 Denver Broncos (2nd)
1997 Denver Broncos
1996 Green Bay Packers (3rd)
1995 Dallas Cowboys (5th)
1994 San Francisco 49ers (5th)
1993 Dallas Cowboys (4th)
1992 Dallas Cowboys (3rd)