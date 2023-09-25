Can't believe the American system is so poor when it comes to competition, honestly. It should've been the pinnacle of competitive sport.

Cause this is one of those things being done in US sports.

This, coupled with draft-picks, looong breaks between games, no relegation/consequences for sucking, and other "innovations" make for piss-poor motivation, hence competition





It's sort of a yes and no when it comes to competition. Yes, there aren't major consequences (relegation) for being dreadful for a number of years, but the leagues are constantly changing in terms of who is on top. Teams can win leagues without being in the top 5 of spending. It's pretty rare to see teams win back to back championships, some of this is of course due to the playoff nature of American sports, but there is something to be said about salary caps, draft picks, and such in terms of leveling the playing field, everyone plays by the same rules, and those rules are more strictly enforced compared to the PL from what I observe.I'm pretty sure if a team tried to skirt the salary cap like Chelsea, City, or Newcastle do FFP in America, the league (whatever sport) would come down HARD on them.The long break argument is pretty much dead as well since the only sport that has long breaks in between games is American football, and you absolutely need the week break due to the nature of the sport.Football is just a different beast compared to American sports, it's incredible to watch, but it's also non-competitive in a lot of leagues with the same clubs winning simply due to spending the most in some cases illegally but able to get away with it due to political or economic reasons.For Boehly, it's clear he's thinking about Chelsea like it's a baseball club, he's giving loongg contracts to young players, building up a minor league system (Strasbourg), he's even trying to justify his spending by talking about the long term nature of paying off contracts.