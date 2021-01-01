« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

clinical

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1240 on: Today at 11:24:01 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:38:21 pm
FFP is clearly toothless. Thats why theyre ignoring it. They can just lawyer up and tie up UEFA in the courts for years.

This is the premier league and I don't think other clubs are going to let this go. They've spat in the face of the rules. If the league don't come down on them hard then Newcastle and City will take it to another level of ridiculousness and clubs/league will know this unless they are all dumbasses.

I actually think they will be punished hard for this reason. The league have to show some balls and give them a points deduction.
Red Beret

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1241 on: Today at 12:17:53 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:24:01 am
This is the premier league and I don't think other clubs are going to let this go. They've spat in the face of the rules. If the league don't come down on them hard then Newcastle and City will take it to another level of ridiculousness and clubs/league will know this unless they are all dumbasses.

I actually think they will be punished hard for this reason. The league have to show some balls and give them a points deduction.

If it's true the Saudis are behind the scenes at Chelsea, this might be part of the long term plan. Could be they're using Chelsea as a patsy to directly challenge the rules. If this were the Italian league, Chelsea would already have been relegated for their antics.
the_red_pill

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1242 on: Today at 12:36:25 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:24:01 am
This is the premier league and I don't think other clubs are going to let this go. They've spat in the face of the rules. If the league don't come down on them hard then Newcastle and City will take it to another level of ridiculousness and clubs/league will know this unless they are all dumbasses.

I actually think they will be punished hard for this reason. The league have to show some balls and give them a points deduction.
I wouldn't be so confident in this lot mate.
They sat there during the whole Chelsea saga, they've done nothing of note since the Abu Dhabi takeover- both the owners as well as FFP and other dubious behaviour.. VAR and PGMOL's been controversial and they said nothing...
They were cheated blindly and openly during the Ferguson reign- from all sides... yet they said nothing.

They watched ... and then promptly ignored as other smaller sides were "punished" for "irregularities" - financial or other,... yet didn't utter a peep when it came to Chelsea, City and pretty soon- Newcastle. A dead rubber- a dildo.

I don't see that changing.

I wouldn't hold my breath. It's up to the supporters- the clubs won't do anything.
tubby

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1243 on: Today at 12:37:35 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:17:53 pm
If it's true the Saudis are behind the scenes at Chelsea, this might be part of the long term plan. Could be they're using Chelsea as a patsy to directly challenge the rules. If this were the Italian league, Chelsea would already have been relegated for their antics.

Which antics?  They've done nothing wrong so far, it's all within FFP.   It's just a massive gamble and could blow up in their faces a year or two down the line, that's when they'll be in real trouble.
Red Beret

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1244 on: Today at 12:48:48 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:37:35 pm
Which antics?  They've done nothing wrong so far, it's all within FFP.   It's just a massive gamble and could blow up in their faces a year or two down the line, that's when they'll be in real trouble.

If they've done nothing wrong then they have nothing to worry about and most of us in here look foolish. But spending a billion quid in 18 months is very erratic, regardless of how the deals are structured.
Romford_Red

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1245 on: Today at 01:00:49 pm
The PL have announced an investigation into Chelsea. That investigation is to be spread out over an 8 year period.
Chakan

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1246 on: Today at 01:04:53 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:00:49 pm
The PL have announced an investigation into Chelsea. That investigation is to be spread out over an 8 year period.

So 8 years to complete then ;)
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1247 on: Today at 01:07:23 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:48:48 pm
If they've done nothing wrong then they have nothing to worry about and most of us in here look foolish. But spending a billion quid in 18 months is very erratic, regardless of how the deals are structured.

I'm no expert on the matter, but from what I can understand is although the total cost of the transfers is over a billion in 12 or 18 months, they don't actually go on the accounts like that.
Mudryk costing £80m over the 8 years of his contract would mean they only spend £10m a year for example.
It's certainly not sustainable and they're bound to face difficulties somewhere along the line, unless they can use their Saudi contacts to buy half the shite that they've bought for unrealistic sums. 
Suareznumber7

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1248 on: Today at 01:12:29 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:24:01 am
This is the premier league and I don't think other clubs are going to let this go. They've spat in the face of the rules. If the league don't come down on them hard then Newcastle and City will take it to another level of ridiculousness and clubs/league will know this unless they are all dumbasses.

I actually think they will be punished hard for this reason. The league have to show some balls and give them a points deduction.

yeah, the league and the other clubs have really done a great job of not letting City get away with breaking FFP. 
thaddeus

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1249 on: Today at 01:52:43 pm
The Premier League will not care one bit about Chelsea's spending.  Their only concern is owning the best league in the world and with the bottomless pits of money in the gulf and middle east presenting a potential threat they will be more eager than ever to attract "investment".
Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1250 on: Today at 01:55:40 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:38:22 am
Maybe if these c*nts get relegated we ll stop buying up their rubbish

Meh, there'll always be Real Madrid, who, in addition to yourselves, are addicted to buying their rubbish footballers.
elsewhere

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1251 on: Today at 02:21:36 pm
it felt like a good result at the time but maybe we dropped 2 points against this shitshow of a team
SvenJohansen

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1252 on: Today at 03:32:12 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:18:27 pm
You do wonder how motivated all these players that are on 8+ year contracts are. They are set for life. They don't really need to perform to earn another move or big contract.

They won't even have to perform for the next 7 seasons when they'll be playing Plymouth Argyle, Huddersfield and QPR. Playing for the green not for the club.
4pool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1253 on: Today at 04:16:25 pm
It is surprising how many keep harping on FFP.


You have to be in a UEFA European competition for FFP to be in play.

In the Premier League, it is the Premier Leagues Profit and Sustainability rules that come into play ( See Everton)



So, if Chelsea aren't in Europe, FFP is moot.
Titi Camara

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1254 on: Today at 04:19:30 pm
Quote from: SwissRamble
Profitability and Sustainability Rules
The Premier Leagues Profitability and Sustainability (P&S) rules allow a £5m loss a year, which can be boosted by £30m secure funding, giving allowable losses of £35m a year. The monitoring period covers 3 years, so this works out to a maximum allowable loss of £105m.
the_red_pill

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1255 on: Today at 04:33:21 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:18:27 pm
You do wonder how motivated all these players that are on 8+ year contracts are. They are set for life. They don't really need to perform to earn another move or big contract.
Can't believe the American system is so poor when it comes to competition, honestly. It should've been the pinnacle of competitive sport.
Cause this is one of those things being done in US sports.
This, coupled with draft-picks, looong breaks between games, no relegation/consequences for sucking, and other "innovations" make for piss-poor motivation, hence competition

Those fuckers over at the bridge are set for their young lives. Allz they have to do now is run around, signing 3rd-party contracts and the like. Don't even have to perform- just showing up is enough.
Chelsea gets fed-up... "Pay out my contract!"

Usually the agents are a bit greedy, so I wonder what they get out of it all, cause 8 years of a player not moving, means you're not cashing in on any transfer "funds".
And of course, there is unlikely to be contract negotiations/re-negotiations.
spartan2785

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1256 on: Today at 05:53:56 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:33:21 pm
Can't believe the American system is so poor when it comes to competition, honestly. It should've been the pinnacle of competitive sport.
Cause this is one of those things being done in US sports.
This, coupled with draft-picks, looong breaks between games, no relegation/consequences for sucking, and other "innovations" make for piss-poor motivation, hence competition


It's sort of a yes and no when it comes to competition.  Yes, there aren't major consequences (relegation) for being dreadful for a number of years, but the leagues are constantly changing in terms of who is on top.  Teams can win leagues without being in the top 5 of spending.  It's pretty rare to see teams win back to back championships, some of this is of course due to the playoff nature of American sports, but there is something to be said about salary caps, draft picks, and such in terms of leveling the playing field, everyone plays by the same rules, and those rules are more strictly enforced compared to the PL from what I observe. 

I'm pretty sure if a team tried to skirt the salary cap like Chelsea, City, or Newcastle do FFP in America, the league (whatever sport) would come down HARD on them.

The long break argument is pretty much dead as well since the only sport that has long breaks in between games is American football, and you absolutely need the week break due to the nature of the sport. 


Football is just a different beast compared to American sports, it's incredible to watch, but it's also non-competitive in a lot of leagues with the same clubs winning simply due to spending the most in some cases illegally but able to get away with it due to political or economic reasons.


For Boehly, it's clear he's thinking about Chelsea like it's a baseball club, he's giving loongg contracts to young players, building up a minor league system (Strasbourg), he's even trying to justify his spending by talking about the long term nature of paying off contracts.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1257 on: Today at 06:16:31 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:16:25 pm
It is surprising how many keep harping on FFP.


You have to be in a UEFA European competition for FFP to be in play.

In the Premier League, it is the Premier Leagues Profit and Sustainability rules that come into play ( See Everton)



So, if Chelsea aren't in Europe, FFP is moot.

Which of course is just you being pedantic.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1258 on: Today at 08:31:29 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 04:19:30 pm
Profitability and Sustainability Rules

The Premier Leagues Profitability and Sustainability (P&S) rules allow a £5m loss a year, which can be boosted by £30m secure funding, giving allowable losses of £35m a year. The monitoring period covers 3 years, so this works out to a maximum allowable loss of £105m.

The way Man Utd of all clubs got limited in their spending this summer due to this rule, shows that it is very much implemented. And they do have CL football this season. Chelsea are playing a very dangerous game ...
whtwht

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1259 on: Today at 10:11:38 pm
stoa

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1260 on: Today at 10:14:54 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 10:11:38 pm
Some fans are losing it over there.

https://www.youtube.com/live/PW1tw_NDqhw?si=BeMZPosoH3tboxog


yeah, brov... :D

What's the deal with the minerals shite? Is he selling stones on the side?
SamLad

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1261 on: Today at 10:22:34 pm
couldn't stand listening to that moronic gobshite for more than 30 seconds.

just wtf is Minerals FC ffs?
Egyptian36

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1262 on: Today at 10:23:13 pm

Quote
Chelsea get Premier League approval for Infinite Athlete to become shirt sponsor
Exclusive: An announcement is expected on a deal worth in the region of £40million with the sports data company

Other than simply ruling on the value of the deal and the funding behind the company, the Premier League looked at investment links between Infinite Athlete and Chelseas co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Tempus Ex Machina, with whom Chelsea signed a seven-year product partnership in April, acquired Biocore to form Infinite Management, whose partners include Silver Lake.
Silver Lake own more than 18 per cent of the City Football Group and are investors in Fanatics, along with Eldridge, which is the company owned by Boehly. Clearlake Capital, who are co-owned by Eghbali, led a $700m financing round for Fanatics last year.

But the Premier League were obviously satisfied by what they were presented with and Chelsea have become the latest name in the stable of Infinite Athlete.

They are always satisfied

newterp

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1263 on: Today at 10:27:25 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:23:13 pm
Chelsea get Premier League approval for Infinite Athlete to become shirt sponsor
Exclusive: An announcement is expected on a deal worth in the region of £40million with the sports data company

Other than simply ruling on the value of the deal and the funding behind the company, the Premier League looked at investment links between Infinite Athlete and Chelseas co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Tempus Ex Machina, with whom Chelsea signed a seven-year product partnership in April, acquired Biocore to form Infinite Management, whose partners include Silver Lake.
Silver Lake own more than 18 per cent of the City Football Group and are investors in Fanatics, along with Eldridge, which is the company owned by Boehly. Clearlake Capital, who are co-owned by Eghbali, led a $700m financing round for Fanatics last year.

But the Premier League were obviously satisfied by what they were presented with and Chelsea have become the latest name in the stable of Infinite Athlete.

Absolute. Fucking. Joke.
SamLad

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #1264 on: Today at 10:27:36 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:23:13 pm
They are always satisfied
I would to if people kept opening bank accounts for me all over the world and dumping wads of cash into them.
