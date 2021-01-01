« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 64477 times)

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,129
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 04:10:43 pm »
After spending an absolute fortune on midfielders, started with Gallagher and Ugochukwu in midfield today. By the way, why was Thiago Silva not their captain today?
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 04:36:51 pm »
What's with the new Stadium.

Do they have money left aside for it?
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,761
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 04:47:32 pm »
5 points from 5 games after what they've spent.

Great stuff from Boehly and Pochettino. Keep going lads, you're doing a great job  :)
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 05:06:58 pm »
Banter club.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,757
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm »
Gutted that we didn't beat this shite, they're levels below us





Said the Bournemouth fans
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,512
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 05:15:41 pm »
Pretty funny considering all the hype over their amazing transfer window. Even by certain people in our own transfer thread.

Im just annoyed we only drew with them in the first game.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 05:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:15:41 pm
Pretty funny considering all the hype over their amazing transfer window. Even by certain people in our own transfer thread.

Im just annoyed we only drew with them in the first game.
If Salah's offside goal stood, we'd have run out comfortable winners. They are a shite team that raised their game against us. We also played a makeshift midfield.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,724
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 08:24:55 pm »
I know theyve got a few injuries atm but their starting XI is far from impressive.

Sanchez is a decent mid table Premier League keeper.
Gusto and Disasi are unknown quantities.
Thiago Silva is solid, but 38.
Colwill has promise but is filling in at left back.
Gallagher and Ugochukwu are Crystal Palace level.
Sterling blows hot and cold, his best years have gone.
Mudryk and Enzo are currently looking like ridiculous overpayments.
Jackson, jurys out.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,757
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 08:34:24 pm »
Was Enzo not sensational today? ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,003
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 08:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:34:24 pm
Was Enzo not sensational today? ;)

You could probably write off that whole Argentina side this weekend tbf.

As much as he's a tidy player, that fee was ludicrous and it's almost been forgotten. If we'd paid that for him (or Caicedo) the pressure on him would be ridiculous.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:37:43 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 08:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 08:24:55 pm
I know theyve got a few injuries atm but their starting XI is far from impressive.

Sanchez is a decent mid table Premier League keeper.
Gusto and Disasi are unknown quantities.
Thiago Silva is solid, but 38.
Colwill has promise but is filling in at left back.
Gallagher and Ugochukwu are Crystal Palace level.
Sterling blows hot and cold, his best years have gone.
Mudryk and Enzo are currently looking like ridiculous overpayments.
Jackson, jurys out.
They've wasted a lot of money. There's no two ways about it.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,757
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 08:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:36:11 pm
You could probably write off that whole Argentina side this weekend tbf.
True enough, I just couldn't resist the reference :)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,003
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 08:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 08:24:55 pm
I know theyve got a few injuries atm but their starting XI is far from impressive.

Sanchez is a decent mid table Premier League keeper.
Gusto and Disasi are unknown quantities.
Thiago Silva is solid, but 38.
Colwill has promise but is filling in at left back.
Gallagher and Ugochukwu are Crystal Palace level.
Sterling blows hot and cold, his best years have gone.
Mudryk and Enzo are currently looking like ridiculous overpayments.
Jackson, jurys out.

Played nearly 600 professional games for club and country at 28, that's a lot for a player who relies on his pace and directness. Too many miles on the clock. Southgate keeping him out the England squad, and Chelsea out of Europe this season, might give him a bit of a reset, but he's flattered to deceive for years.

Almost feel sorry for him that he left Liverpool when he did, as if he'd known Klopp was coming in he'd have stayed, I think he'd had it with Rodgers. Klopp could have made him a world beater, rather than just a cog in the machine with Pep. Then he fucks out of City and they finally go and win the CL.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,129
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 08:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 08:24:55 pm
I know theyve got a few injuries atm but their starting XI is far from impressive.

Sanchez is a decent mid table Premier League keeper.
Gusto and Disasi are unknown quantities.
Thiago Silva is solid, but 38.
Colwill has promise but is filling in at left back.
Gallagher and Ugochukwu are Crystal Palace level.
Sterling blows hot and cold, his best years have gone.
Mudryk and Enzo are currently looking like ridiculous overpayments.
Jackson, jurys out.

With the money they've spent, they should be challenging Man City for the title ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-chelsea/alletransfers/verein/631
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,757
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 08:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:43:58 pm
Almost feel sorry for him that he left Liverpool when he did, as if he'd known Klopp was coming in he'd have stayed, I think he'd had it with Rodgers. Klopp could have made him a world beater, rather than just a cog in the machine with Pep. Then he fucks out of City and they finally go and win the CL.
He had no patience. He must have known Rodgers' time was almost up; at least wait and see who the next guy is. But his dick of an agent whispered alluring whatnots into this ears and he missed out on being a Kloppite.

Every single player who played under Klopp will remember it for ever and feel special. He won't.

Decent player, but Unluckeee! ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,692
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 09:03:48 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:17:19 pm
If Salah's offside goal stood, we'd have run out comfortable winners. They are a shite team that raised their game against us. We also played a makeshift midfield.
Still cant believe you can slap a ball away from the goal with your open palm and it somehow not be a handball
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 01:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:15:41 pm
Pretty funny considering all the hype over their amazing transfer window. Even by certain people in our own transfer thread.

Im just annoyed we only drew with them in the first game.

Don't be, they are actually good money for a draw against all the top teams in the league, especially at home. I could genuinely see them drawing against Man City. Of course, they'll also draw against relegation teams as well.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,003
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 04:25:07 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 01:34:45 pm
Don't be, they are actually good money for a draw against all the top teams in the league, especially at home. I could genuinely see them drawing against Man City. Of course, they'll also draw against relegation teams as well.

We both went into the season a bit cold with a lot of upheaval, we'd had all the nonsense with Lavia and Caicedo that week and had a new midfield. Look at the way we started the Bournemouth game or Newcastle. it took the adversity of the two red cards for us to really get going this season and build some momentum. We could have easily lost to Chelsea. If they get a 2nd goal when on top we could have been well beaten. A draw was fair.

Their team isn't short of quality, a lot of injuries at the minute.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 08:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:25:07 pm
We both went into the season a bit cold with a lot of upheaval, we'd had all the nonsense with Lavia and Caicedo that week and had a new midfield. Look at the way we started the Bournemouth game or Newcastle. it took the adversity of the two red cards for us to really get going this season and build some momentum. We could have easily lost to Chelsea. If they get a 2nd goal when on top we could have been well beaten. A draw was fair.

Their team isn't short of quality, a lot of injuries at the minute.
But their team IS short of quality. They din't have many goalscorers and they have an average goalie. They are also inexperienced.

We might have doubts about our defence but we are loaded in attack, we have a world class goalie and we've refreshed our midfield. It's night and day. They've simply wasted a lot of money to go backwards.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 08:15:49 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 01:34:45 pm
Don't be, they are actually good money for a draw against all the top teams in the league, especially at home. I could genuinely see them drawing against Man City. Of course, they'll also draw against relegation teams as well.

And all the bottom teams.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 09:20:29 pm »
It might sound mad but these could find themselves in a relegation battle. Why?

1. They've been in awful this calendar year. Check how many league games they've won and who it was against.
2. They've already dropped a lot of points despite having a favourable run of fixtures. They can't even score against Forest and Bournemouth
3. They have a young squad that is more likely to crack under pressure.

It's not out of the realms of possibility that a team that finished 12th last season AND hasn't improved could find themselves in a relegation.  The fact that is possible is mind boggling given how much they've spent.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,290
  • Kloppite
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 10:32:22 pm »
They've turned into the Ken Bates era Chelsea, that era Chelsea would often finish mid/lower table, maybe an occasional run into the top 4, but often flatter to deceive, oh & have a contestant revolving door of managers.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 10:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:32:22 pm
oh & have a contestant revolving door of managers.
They've had a constant even faster revolving door of managers since then as well.
10 managers in the 20 yrs between 1982 and 2003 when bates was in charge, 23 managers between 2003 and 2023 since he left...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,129
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 11:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:32:22 pm
They've turned into the Ken Bates era Chelsea, that era Chelsea would often finish mid/lower table, maybe an occasional run into the top 4, but often flatter to deceive, oh & have a contestant revolving door of managers.

They have turned into a revolving door of players, too. Just look at the players that have left them over the last 3 years:

Abraham
Zouma
Tomori
Guehi
Zappacosta
Moses
Bakayoko
Giroud
Kenedy
Emerson
Batshuayi
Van Ginkel
Drinkwater
Baba
Ampadu
Miazga
Gilmour
Caballero
Warner
Jorginho
Lukaku
Christensen
Rudiger
Alonso
Hudson-Odoi
Barkley
Havertz
Mount
Kovacic
Koulibaly
Pulisic
Mendy
Loftus-Cheek
Kepa
Azpilicueta
Kante
Aubameyang
Ziyech
Hall

Some of those players are definitely better than what Chelsea currently have at some positions ...
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,055
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 11:17:26 pm »
Boss of a huge holding company spends 1.5 billion in a season and the premier league don't even move their chairs to turn and look at it

Something extremely underhand is going on and no one really cares because they're shit.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 11:22:27 pm »
There's a terrible lack of sympathy in here, cool it a bit and think about how people like Clive are feeling.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 