I know theyve got a few injuries atm but their starting XI is far from impressive.



Sanchez is a decent mid table Premier League keeper.

Gusto and Disasi are unknown quantities.

Thiago Silva is solid, but 38.

Colwill has promise but is filling in at left back.

Gallagher and Ugochukwu are Crystal Palace level.

Sterling blows hot and cold, his best years have gone.

Mudryk and Enzo are currently looking like ridiculous overpayments.

Jackson, jurys out.



Played nearly 600 professional games for club and country at 28, that's a lot for a player who relies on his pace and directness. Too many miles on the clock. Southgate keeping him out the England squad, and Chelsea out of Europe this season, might give him a bit of a reset, but he's flattered to deceive for years.Almost feel sorry for him that he left Liverpool when he did, as if he'd known Klopp was coming in he'd have stayed, I think he'd had it with Rodgers. Klopp could have made him a world beater, rather than just a cog in the machine with Pep. Then he fucks out of City and they finally go and win the CL.