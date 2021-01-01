« previous next »
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #960 on: Today at 08:43:56 am
https://twitter.com/CastleOlu/status/1700026879325966365?s=20

We dodged a bullet. £115m for a water carrier that is not good on the ball?
Knight

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #961 on: Today at 09:16:59 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:43:56 am
https://twitter.com/CastleOlu/status/1700026879325966365?s=20

We dodged a bullet. £115m for a water carrier that is not good on the ball?

He is good on the ball - that's partly why he was so expensive, impressive press resistance and ball progression. He's just performing about as bad as it's possible for a player to perform right now. Which is hilarious and long may it continue.
Fromola

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #962 on: Today at 09:26:05 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:16:59 am
He is good on the ball - that's partly why he was so expensive, impressive press resistance and ball progression. He's just performing about as bad as it's possible for a player to perform right now. Which is hilarious and long may it continue.

The player has all the raw ability and he showed all that at Brighton. The risk is he mentally doesn't live up to such a high price tag and the expectations that come with that, or he's just made a bad career move (i.e. Coutinho). There was little scrutiny on him at Brighton and it was his first season there, so he's not shown he can do it year in and year out.

Chelsea are banking on him as basically a like-for-like Kante replacement.

MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #963 on: Today at 09:36:22 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:16:59 am
He is good on the ball - that's partly why he was so expensive, impressive press resistance and ball progression. He's just performing about as bad as it's possible for a player to perform right now. Which is hilarious and long may it continue.
He looks scared of playing a forward pass and his first touch is not assured. Never a £115m player in a million years.
Red Cactii

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #964 on: Today at 11:33:05 am
Quote
Sacha Tavolieri
@sachatavolieri

🇧🇪🚨 Romeo Lavia just got injured at training session today with #ChelseaFC.
🤒📊 Could be a muscle tear at the ankle More to follow. #CFC #DiablesRouges
shook

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #965 on: Today at 11:38:25 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:16:59 am
He is good on the ball - that's partly why he was so expensive, impressive press resistance and ball progression. He's just performing about as bad as it's possible for a player to perform right now. Which is hilarious and long may it continue.

Yes it's shocking how bad he has looked on the ball, if he doesn't get himself together soon enough he is at risk of being dropped, and that would be incredible
disgraced cake

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #966 on: Today at 11:53:38 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:33:05 am


I don't think Chelsea make a European place this season or win one of the cups so I'm guessing in his first two seasons at Chelsea that Lavia will start less than 20 games and then they'll be done with him. On loan to someone in Serie A then, a midtable club. The word is he wanted to come to Liverpool but he's completely pissed his career away with that move IMO.
KillieRed

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #967 on: Today at 12:28:25 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:33:05 am


He was training with the first team?
Bobinhood

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #968 on: Today at 12:36:10 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:26:05 am

Chelsea are banking on him as basically a like-for-like Kante replacement.

He couldn't like Kante on twitter atm.
Bobinhood

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #969 on: Today at 12:39:44 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:53:38 am
I don't think Chelsea make a European place this season or win one of the cups so I'm guessing in his first two seasons at Chelsea that Lavia will start less than 20 games and then they'll be done with him. On loan to someone in Serie A then, a midtable club. The word is he wanted to come to Liverpool but he's completely pissed his career away with that move IMO.

Should be fairly easy to move on with that super massive 8 year contract or whatever it was.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #970 on: Today at 12:55:10 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:36:10 pm
He couldn't like Kante on twitter atm.
Kanté ball skills are underrated. It was not uncommon for him to go on lung-bursting runs beating 1/2 players on the way and he's very tidy in his touch and passing.
Fromola

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #971 on: Today at 01:36:14 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:53:38 am
I don't think Chelsea make a European place this season or win one of the cups so I'm guessing in his first two seasons at Chelsea that Lavia will start less than 20 games and then they'll be done with him. On loan to someone in Serie A then, a midtable club. The word is he wanted to come to Liverpool but he's completely pissed his career away with that move IMO.

We did dick him about to be honest. Weeks and weeks haggling over a few mill while he sat waiting for us to get a deal done, we were briefing that he's not worth 50, and then bidding over 100 for Caicedo.

Still daft to go there, may as well have just stayed at City and waited out Rodri than go to Chelsea.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #972 on: Today at 01:48:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:36:14 pm
We did dick him about to be honest. Weeks and weeks haggling over a few mill while he sat waiting for us to get a deal done, we were briefing that he's not worth 50, and then bidding over 100 for Caicedo.

Still daft to go there, may as well have just stayed at City and waited out Rodri than go to Chelsea.

Almost like we didn't think he was worth £50 million and considered Caicedo to be a much, much better player. That's not dicking him about, that's just football business. Did we dick Jamal Lewis about? Or Thuram? Hell, we waited until the second to last day to act on our interest in Gravenberch despite being in contact with him throughout the summer.

Any thought that he went to Chelsea because we messed him about is just utter nonsense. He went there for there for the money and from a career perspective will end up badly regretting it.

Either that or he's the stupidest man alive.

"I'm not going to Liverpool because they tried to buy Caicedo istead of me so I'm joining the Club that bought Caicedo (and two other DMs) before me".
Avens

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #973 on: Today at 01:57:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:36:14 pm
We did dick him about to be honest. Weeks and weeks haggling over a few mill while he sat waiting for us to get a deal done, we were briefing that he's not worth 50, and then bidding over 100 for Caicedo.

Still daft to go there, may as well have just stayed at City and waited out Rodri than go to Chelsea.

Fromola, these posts of yours on this topic (and notice I'm singling out the posts, not the poster) are so full of utter garbage. Your takes on the Lavia and Caicedo bids, that you have shared on multiple threads are some of the worst, most negative, Twitter-fed, anti-Liverpool posts on this forum.

We wanted a player, they were overpriced, so we tried to negotiate that price down. That isn't dicking anyone about, it's not having our pants pulled down, or amateur hour, or an utter farce, or however the fuck you want to describe it -- it's a football transfer negotiation. Grow up.
KillieRed

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #974 on: Today at 02:25:07 pm
Says hes not singling out the poster/goes on to insult him.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #975 on: Today at 02:32:22 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:48:24 pm
Almost like we didn't think he was worth £50 million and considered Caicedo to be a much, much better player. That's not dicking him about, that's just football business. Did we dick Jamal Lewis about? Or Thuram? Hell, we waited until the second to last day to act on our interest in Gravenberch despite being in contact with him throughout the summer.

Any thought that he went to Chelsea because we messed him about is just utter nonsense. He went there for there for the money and from a career perspective will end up badly regretting it.

Either that or he's the stupidest man alive.

"I'm not going to Liverpool because they tried to buy Caicedo istead of me so I'm joining the Club that bought Caicedo (and two other DMs) before me".
Lavia went to Chelsea because they're a big team, Southampton are in the Championship and we didn't match their estimate or Chelsea's bid. Unless you believe we actually did offer £50 million in the end, which would mean we actually did value him that highly.

What is Lavia reasonably supposed to do? Rot in the Championship for another season on the off chance we come back in, having already exited negotiations to bid double for another player? There were no other bidders. Chelsea went on a charm offensive and turned his head while we were distracted. It happens, it's happened, it's time to forget it and move on.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #976 on: Today at 02:41:26 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:32:22 pm
Lavia went to Chelsea because they're a big team, Southampton are in the Championship and we didn't match their estimate or Chelsea's bid. Unless you believe we actually did offer £50 million in the end, which would mean we actually did value him that highly.

What is Lavia reasonably supposed to do? Rot in the Championship for another season on the off chance we come back in, having already exited negotiations to bid double for another player? There were no other bidders. Chelsea went on a charm offensive and turned his head while we were distracted. It happens, it's happened, it's time to forget it and move on.

You might well be right.

My post is based on if you believe the Southampton Exec that we had a bid accepted, and the Belgian journo who said he chose Chelsea because we messed him about (which the poster I was replying to obviously does).

I guess in your scenario the answer would be for Lavia to in effect do what Caicedo did and say I'm only joining Liverpool, which would then have forced Southampton back to the table with us.

Can't be arsed either way. He's wank. We're great.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #977 on: Today at 05:12:32 pm
Lavia should have stayed at Soton where he had guaranteed game time.
Terry de Niro

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #978 on: Today at 05:14:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:12:32 pm
Lavia should have stayed at Soton where he had guaranteed game time.
Maybe he's not that arsed, seeing as he's probably earning 5/6 times the salary he was on there?
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #979 on: Today at 05:16:31 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:14:55 pm
Maybe he's not that arsed, seeing as he's probably earning 5/6 times the salary he was on there?
Then he doesn't value his development.
PeterTheRed...

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #980 on: Today at 08:41:18 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:12:32 pm
Lavia should have stayed at Soton where he had guaranteed game time.

Lavia is on a massive 7-year contract at Chelsea. If he was ever interested in his development, he would have never went there. He got what he wanted from football ...
farawayred

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #981 on: Today at 08:55:05 pm
It's called retirement. Some of us work many years toward that, but the footballer's life is short, so... He took it at first opportunity.

Hence my question I asked several times, but have no answer - how are Chelsea going to keep a group of players on 7-8 year long contracts motivated to play? There is no hunger to play better in order to earn a new contract or get a move to a better level. It's similar to Peter's principle (no reference to you Mac Red Peter!) - one gets promoted until they reach their level of incompetence.
