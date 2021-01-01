We did dick him about to be honest. Weeks and weeks haggling over a few mill while he sat waiting for us to get a deal done, we were briefing that he's not worth 50, and then bidding over 100 for Caicedo.



Still daft to go there, may as well have just stayed at City and waited out Rodri than go to Chelsea.



Almost like we didn't think he was worth £50 million and considered Caicedo to be a much, much better player. That's not dicking him about, that's just football business. Did we dick Jamal Lewis about? Or Thuram? Hell, we waited until the second to last day to act on our interest in Gravenberch despite being in contact with him throughout the summer.Any thought that he went to Chelsea because we messed him about is just utter nonsense. He went there for there for the money and from a career perspective will end up badly regretting it.Either that or he's the stupidest man alive."I'm not going to Liverpool because they tried to buy Caicedo istead of me so I'm joining the Club that bought Caicedo (and two other DMs) before me".