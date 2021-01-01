« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 57764 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #960 on: Today at 08:43:56 am »
https://twitter.com/CastleOlu/status/1700026879325966365?s=20

We dodged a bullet. £115m for a water carrier that is not good on the ball?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 