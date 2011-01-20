Yes. As an example, when you hide the origin of the source of the money via companies that either dont actually operate, like an airline with no pilots, or have been formed with the specific intention to divert money and their operations are a consequence. Particularly when the intention is to fraudulently work around rules of an organisation (which doesnt always have to mean a government, taxation or other entities, or the laws of a particular jurisdiction) such as UEFA, PL etc.
Is that really money laundering, though? I mean it's obviously fraudulent and maybe criminal, depending on who is judging, but I thought money laundering specifically requires that the money is obtained dishonestly in a way that cannot be explained away if the authorities demand evidence of its legitimate (non-criminal) acquisition and so has to be 'laundered' through legitimate businesses in order to make it seem clean and legit.
That's how I've always understood the term, and that means that almost by definition a state has no need to launder money. They're not going to ask themselves where they got their own money from, after all, or punish themselves if it is not legit. And no one else can make autheratitive demands of them.