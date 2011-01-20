« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 57550 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,919
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #920 on: September 5, 2023, 01:50:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  5, 2023, 01:30:48 pm
Don't the head choppers have a sizeable stake in Clearlake ?

They do. There are some that are fighting the idea that Clearlake, however, are swayed by them when it comes to Chelsea.

I don't by it. There is so much corruption in sports at every level now - it would almost be surprising if there weren't significant backroom discussions between Saudi<-->Clearlake<->Chelsea
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,323
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #921 on: September 6, 2023, 02:27:42 pm »

'Chelsea met with Saudi airline Riyadh Air over shirt sponsorship deal':-

https://theathletic.com/4833777/2023/09/06/chelsea-riyadh-air-sponsorship-shirt - or in full, here: https://archive.ph/NPrKs


'Riyadh Air, which already sponsors Atletico Madrid, is owned by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund (PIF), the majority owner of Newcastle United. The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the formation of the new airline in March, which has still not flown a plane and does not plan to do so until 2025.
Chelsea officials, including chief executive Chris Jurasek, hosted a Riyadh Air delegation at Stamford Bridge for Saturdays 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The club then pitched to the airline about a multi-year sponsorship deal for the mens and womens teams.'

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,977
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #922 on: September 6, 2023, 02:50:15 pm »
Barely even a pretence at this point.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,187
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #923 on: September 6, 2023, 02:50:55 pm »
The cheating continues.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,086
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #924 on: September 6, 2023, 05:07:34 pm »
Riyadh Air... Saudis pull yet another golden nugget from thin air.

Do you guys think that the Tiger Cave, Alladin and the flying carpet are not just in the stories, they are real I tells ya!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #925 on: September 6, 2023, 05:23:33 pm »
I think the Saudi Skiing Tourism board are sponsoring them next.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,086
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #926 on: September 6, 2023, 05:34:39 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September  6, 2023, 05:23:33 pm
I think the Saudi Skiing Tourism board are sponsoring them next.
You think they gonna leave the Elite Bobsleigh Club behind? No way...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,826
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #927 on: September 6, 2023, 05:57:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September  6, 2023, 05:23:33 pm
I think the Saudi Skiing Tourism board are sponsoring them next.
Saudi Head Basket Collection Bureau are next in line as a corner flag sponsor, only £300m per head, so £12bn per season, could be lucrative.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,187
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #928 on: September 6, 2023, 05:58:01 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September  6, 2023, 05:07:34 pm
Riyadh Air... Saudis pull yet another golden nugget from thin air.

Do you guys think that the Tiger Cave, Alladin and the flying carpet are not just in the stories, they are real I tells ya!

Apparently never even flown a plane yet.. Go figure.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,826
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #929 on: September 6, 2023, 06:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on September  6, 2023, 05:58:01 pm
Apparently never even flown a plane yet.. Go figure.
Well the gambling website that "sponsored" Abu Dhabi didn't even have a website, so it's all the same really, shame that UEFA and/or the PL can't make the connection, I suppose they're not a detective agency, how could they be expected too?
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #930 on: September 6, 2023, 06:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on September  6, 2023, 05:58:01 pm
Apparently never even flown a plane yet.. Go figure.
Prob never will either.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #931 on: September 6, 2023, 06:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  6, 2023, 06:24:55 pm
Well the gambling website that "sponsored" Abu Dhabi didn't even have a website, so it's all the same really, shame that UEFA and/or the PL can't make the connection, I suppose they're not a detective agency, how could they be expected too?
To be fair to the PL, they were given legally binding assurances.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #932 on: September 6, 2023, 07:21:21 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,977
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #933 on: September 6, 2023, 07:29:28 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September  6, 2023, 05:23:33 pm
I think the Saudi Skiing Tourism board are sponsoring them next.
Don't forget the Yemeni Salmon Fishing Association.

(huh, what do you mean "it's just a book/film"?)
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,977
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #934 on: September 6, 2023, 07:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on September  6, 2023, 05:58:01 pm
Apparently never even flown a plane yet.. Go figure.
I'm sure the trainee Saudi pilots have racked up many may hours in flight simulators. Possibly not in midwest US university towns though.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,029
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #935 on: September 6, 2023, 07:34:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on September  6, 2023, 02:27:42 pm
'Chelsea met with Saudi airline Riyadh Air over shirt sponsorship deal':-

https://theathletic.com/4833777/2023/09/06/chelsea-riyadh-air-sponsorship-shirt - or in full, here: https://archive.ph/NPrKs


'Riyadh Air, which already sponsors Atletico Madrid, is owned by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund (PIF), the majority owner of Newcastle United. The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the formation of the new airline in March, which has still not flown a plane and does not plan to do so until 2025.
Chelsea officials, including chief executive Chris Jurasek, hosted a Riyadh Air delegation at Stamford Bridge for Saturdays 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The club then pitched to the airline about a multi-year sponsorship deal for the mens and womens teams.'

That can't be true. Al has said that there is absolutely no connection between Chelsea and the Saudis ...
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #936 on: September 6, 2023, 08:24:36 pm »
Quote from: oojason on September  6, 2023, 02:27:42 pm
'Chelsea met with Saudi airline Riyadh Air over shirt sponsorship deal':-

https://theathletic.com/4833777/2023/09/06/chelsea-riyadh-air-sponsorship-shirt - or in full, here: https://archive.ph/NPrKs


'Riyadh Air, which already sponsors Atletico Madrid, is owned by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund (PIF), the majority owner of Newcastle United. The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the formation of the new airline in March, which has still not flown a plane and does not plan to do so until 2025.
Chelsea officials, including chief executive Chris Jurasek, hosted a Riyadh Air delegation at Stamford Bridge for Saturdays 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The club then pitched to the airline about a multi-year sponsorship deal for the mens and womens teams.'

Money laundering in the open.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,977
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #937 on: September 6, 2023, 08:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September  6, 2023, 08:24:36 pm
Money laundering in the open.
It's not legally money laundering if the origin of the funds is legitimately generated. Saudi Arabia's cash comes from oil.

What they're doing if you believe it, is deliberately and fraudulently circumventing FFP rules just as Man City have repeatedly done without (to date) any real consequence.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #938 on: September 6, 2023, 08:40:38 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  6, 2023, 08:30:59 pm
It's not legally money laundering if the origin of the funds is legitimately generated. Saudi Arabia's cash comes from oil.

What they're doing if you believe it, is deliberately and fraudulently circumventing FFP rules just as Man City have repeatedly done without (to date) any real consequence.

Aye, but as you mention theyre doing it fraudulently, so then it is technically money laundering as theyre illegally bypassing rules to wash money through as sponsorship hiding its original source.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,624
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #939 on: September 6, 2023, 08:55:02 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September  6, 2023, 05:23:33 pm
I think the Saudi Skiing Tourism board are sponsoring them next.
Well, SA is hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games. A $100m per annum deal seems legit IMO.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #940 on: September 6, 2023, 09:07:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on September  6, 2023, 07:34:12 pm
That can't be true. Al has said that there is absolutely no connection between Chelsea and the Saudis ...

What's the connection, beside that PIF is 1 of hundreds of investors in Clearlake, an Investment fund company worth £65b (PIF owns 5%)? Bought a few players from them (majority of whom are Muslims)?

What's the connection between Atletico Madrid and PIF then?
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #941 on: September 6, 2023, 09:19:03 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on September  6, 2023, 08:55:02 pm
Well, SA is hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games. A $100m per annum deal seems legit IMO.
:lmao it's true!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #942 on: September 6, 2023, 09:49:22 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  6, 2023, 07:30:59 pm
I'm sure the trainee Saudi pilots have racked up many may hours in flight simulators. Possibly not in midwest US university towns though.

I find this much funnier than is decent.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,977
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #943 on: September 6, 2023, 10:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on September  6, 2023, 09:49:22 pm
I find this much funnier than is decent.
What? Too soon?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,049
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #944 on: September 6, 2023, 10:39:14 pm »
The only way anything would happen now is if the other clubs kicked up a fuss
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #945 on: September 6, 2023, 11:17:23 pm »
Was newcastle just a front and the saudis actually bought Chelsea. Newcastle seem to be actually sticking to ffp rules while chelsea have blown a billion 200million in a year.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #946 on: September 6, 2023, 11:25:47 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on September  6, 2023, 11:17:23 pm
Was newcastle just a front and the saudis actually bought Chelsea. Newcastle seem to be actually sticking to ffp rules while chelsea have blown a billion 200million in a year.

I wouldnt be surprised. Smoke and mirrors.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,049
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #947 on: September 6, 2023, 11:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September  6, 2023, 11:25:47 pm
I wouldnt be surprised. Smoke and mirrors.

Thats how pathetic they are to be cant be honest about it i mean what's the point if there just going to cheat
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,029
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #948 on: Yesterday at 12:38:00 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on September  6, 2023, 11:17:23 pm
Was newcastle just a front and the saudis actually bought Chelsea. Newcastle seem to be actually sticking to ffp rules while chelsea have blown a billion 200million in a year.

Nope, Newcastle are the long term project. Once Chelsea hit the wall (and they will, in a not so distant future), their best players will be "sold" to Newcastle, at undervalued prices. We will get back to this, sooner than you expect ...
Logged

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,250
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #949 on: Yesterday at 03:38:01 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September  6, 2023, 08:24:36 pm
Money laundering in the open.

Does anybody actually understand the term money laundering? There is a clue right there in the wording, after all.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #950 on: Yesterday at 03:49:46 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Yesterday at 03:38:01 am
Does anybody actually understand the term money laundering? There is a clue right there in the wording, after all.

Yes. As an example, when you hide the origin of the source of the money via companies that either dont actually operate, like an airline with no pilots, or have been formed with the specific intention to divert money and their operations are a consequence. Particularly when the intention is to fraudulently work around rules of an organisation (which doesnt always have to mean a government, taxation or other entities, or the laws of a particular jurisdiction) such as UEFA, PL etc.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #951 on: Yesterday at 03:52:56 am »
We love money laundering in the UK. London has been built on it.  :P
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #952 on: Yesterday at 08:46:06 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on September  6, 2023, 08:55:02 pm
Well, SA is hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games. A $100m per annum deal seems legit IMO.
Yeah, I remembered that as I posted. Mad isnt it.
What next? Hosting world cups in the middle of major nations league seasons? Setting up fake companies to sponsor clubs and using employee of the month picture frames as the ceo? Creating football groups with multiple clubs to shift staff, financial arrangements around the clubs?
Systematically cheating and reporting false accounts? Disguising state funds as sponsorships? Secret second salaries to managers and players? Oh wait, they already do all that .
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,988
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #953 on: Yesterday at 09:11:05 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:46:06 am
Yeah, I remembered that as I posted. Mad isnt it.
What next? Hosting world cups in the middle of major nations league seasons? Setting up fake companies to sponsor clubs and using employee of the month picture frames as the ceo? Creating football groups with multiple clubs to shift staff, financial arrangements around the clubs?
Systematically cheating and reporting false accounts? Disguising state funds as sponsorships? Secret second salaries to managers and players? Oh wait, they already do all that .
You forgot:
1. Failing to co-operate with investigations
2. Claiming to have evidence that the will exonerate them of charges
3. Failing to provide said evidence
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #954 on: Yesterday at 09:13:18 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 09:11:05 am
You forgot:
1. Failing co-operate with investigations
2. Claiming to have evidence that the will exonerate them of charges
3. Failing to provide said evidence
There are so many transgressions by these cheating c*nts that its impossible to remember them all.
Didnt CAS ask Abu Dhabi FCs Sheikh if they had cheated and his answer was something like No way, not us So they let them off?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,553
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #955 on: Yesterday at 04:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:49:46 am
Yes. As an example, when you hide the origin of the source of the money via companies that either dont actually operate, like an airline with no pilots, or have been formed with the specific intention to divert money and their operations are a consequence. Particularly when the intention is to fraudulently work around rules of an organisation (which doesnt always have to mean a government, taxation or other entities, or the laws of a particular jurisdiction) such as UEFA, PL etc.


Is that really money laundering, though? I mean it's obviously fraudulent and maybe criminal, depending on who is judging, but I thought money laundering specifically requires that the money is obtained dishonestly in a way that cannot be explained away if the authorities demand evidence of its legitimate (non-criminal) acquisition and so has to be 'laundered' through legitimate businesses in order to make it seem clean and legit.

That's how I've always understood the term, and that means that almost by definition a state has no need to launder money. They're not going to ask themselves where they got their own money from, after all, or punish themselves if it is not legit. And no one else can make autheratitive demands of them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:05:30 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Andy_lfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #956 on: Yesterday at 04:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:03:57 pm
Is that really money laundering, though? I mean it's obviously fraudulent and maybe criminal, depending on who is judging, but I thought money laundering specifically requires that the money is obtained dishonestly in a way that cannot be explained away if the authorities demand evidence of its legitimate (non-criminal) acquisition and so has to be 'laundered' through legitimate businesses in order to make it seem clean and legit.

That's how I've always understood the term, and that means that almost by definition a state has no need to launder money. They're not going to ask themselves where they got their own money from, after all, or punish themselves if it is not legit. And no one else can make autheratitive demands of them.

Thi is my understanding of the term too, although my expertise is limited to watching Ozark..
Logged

Offline drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,688
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #957 on: Yesterday at 07:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:52:56 am
We love money laundering in the UK. London has been built on it.  :P

And Brexit.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #958 on: Today at 01:00:54 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:03:57 pm
Is that really money laundering, though? I mean it's obviously fraudulent and maybe criminal, depending on who is judging, but I thought money laundering specifically requires that the money is obtained dishonestly in a way that cannot be explained away if the authorities demand evidence of its legitimate (non-criminal) acquisition and so has to be 'laundered' through legitimate businesses in order to make it seem clean and legit.

That's how I've always understood the term, and that means that almost by definition a state has no need to launder money. They're not going to ask themselves where they got their own money from, after all, or punish themselves if it is not legit. And no one else can make autheratitive demands of them.


Yes, but by the very nature of the FFP rules, using funds from the state is illicit with regards to the organisations that oversee their activities, e.g. UEFA. They are still using the basic steps of money laundering to conceal the true source and disguise it as legitimate commercial income and therefore launder the funds into the clubs.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 