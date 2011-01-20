Does anybody actually understand the term money laundering? There is a clue right there in the wording, after all.



Yes. As an example, when you hide the origin of the source of the money via companies that either dont actually operate, like an airline with no pilots, or have been formed with the specific intention to divert money and their operations are a consequence. Particularly when the intention is to fraudulently work around rules of an organisation (which doesnt always have to mean a government, taxation or other entities, or the laws of a particular jurisdiction) such as UEFA, PL etc.