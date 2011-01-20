« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 56568 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,915
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #920 on: September 5, 2023, 01:50:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  5, 2023, 01:30:48 pm
Don't the head choppers have a sizeable stake in Clearlake ?

They do. There are some that are fighting the idea that Clearlake, however, are swayed by them when it comes to Chelsea.

I don't by it. There is so much corruption in sports at every level now - it would almost be surprising if there weren't significant backroom discussions between Saudi<-->Clearlake<->Chelsea
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,317
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 02:27:42 pm »

'Chelsea met with Saudi airline Riyadh Air over shirt sponsorship deal':-

https://theathletic.com/4833777/2023/09/06/chelsea-riyadh-air-sponsorship-shirt - or in full, here: https://archive.ph/NPrKs


'Riyadh Air, which already sponsors Atletico Madrid, is owned by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund (PIF), the majority owner of Newcastle United. The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the formation of the new airline in March, which has still not flown a plane and does not plan to do so until 2025.
Chelsea officials, including chief executive Chris Jurasek, hosted a Riyadh Air delegation at Stamford Bridge for Saturdays 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The club then pitched to the airline about a multi-year sponsorship deal for the mens and womens teams.'

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,954
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 02:50:15 pm »
Barely even a pretence at this point.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,175
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 02:50:55 pm »
The cheating continues.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,085
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 05:07:34 pm »
Riyadh Air... Saudis pull yet another golden nugget from thin air.

Do you guys think that the Tiger Cave, Alladin and the flying carpet are not just in the stories, they are real I tells ya!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 05:23:33 pm »
I think the Saudi Skiing Tourism board are sponsoring them next.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,085
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 05:34:39 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:23:33 pm
I think the Saudi Skiing Tourism board are sponsoring them next.
You think they gonna leave the Elite Bobsleigh Club behind? No way...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,817
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 05:57:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:23:33 pm
I think the Saudi Skiing Tourism board are sponsoring them next.
Saudi Head Basket Collection Bureau are next in line as a corner flag sponsor, only £300m per head, so £12bn per season, could be lucrative.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,175
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 05:58:01 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:07:34 pm
Riyadh Air... Saudis pull yet another golden nugget from thin air.

Do you guys think that the Tiger Cave, Alladin and the flying carpet are not just in the stories, they are real I tells ya!

Apparently never even flown a plane yet.. Go figure.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,817
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 06:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:58:01 pm
Apparently never even flown a plane yet.. Go figure.
Well the gambling website that "sponsored" Abu Dhabi didn't even have a website, so it's all the same really, shame that UEFA and/or the PL can't make the connection, I suppose they're not a detective agency, how could they be expected too?
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 06:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:58:01 pm
Apparently never even flown a plane yet.. Go figure.
Prob never will either.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 06:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:24:55 pm
Well the gambling website that "sponsored" Abu Dhabi didn't even have a website, so it's all the same really, shame that UEFA and/or the PL can't make the connection, I suppose they're not a detective agency, how could they be expected too?
To be fair to the PL, they were given legally binding assurances.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 07:21:21 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,954
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 07:29:28 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:23:33 pm
I think the Saudi Skiing Tourism board are sponsoring them next.
Don't forget the Yemeni Salmon Fishing Association.

(huh, what do you mean "it's just a book/film"?)
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,954
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 07:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:58:01 pm
Apparently never even flown a plane yet.. Go figure.
I'm sure the trainee Saudi pilots have racked up many may hours in flight simulators. Possibly not in midwest US university towns though.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,026
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 07:34:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:27:42 pm
'Chelsea met with Saudi airline Riyadh Air over shirt sponsorship deal':-

https://theathletic.com/4833777/2023/09/06/chelsea-riyadh-air-sponsorship-shirt - or in full, here: https://archive.ph/NPrKs


'Riyadh Air, which already sponsors Atletico Madrid, is owned by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund (PIF), the majority owner of Newcastle United. The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the formation of the new airline in March, which has still not flown a plane and does not plan to do so until 2025.
Chelsea officials, including chief executive Chris Jurasek, hosted a Riyadh Air delegation at Stamford Bridge for Saturdays 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The club then pitched to the airline about a multi-year sponsorship deal for the mens and womens teams.'

That can't be true. Al has said that there is absolutely no connection between Chelsea and the Saudis ...
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 08:24:36 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:27:42 pm
'Chelsea met with Saudi airline Riyadh Air over shirt sponsorship deal':-

https://theathletic.com/4833777/2023/09/06/chelsea-riyadh-air-sponsorship-shirt - or in full, here: https://archive.ph/NPrKs


'Riyadh Air, which already sponsors Atletico Madrid, is owned by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund (PIF), the majority owner of Newcastle United. The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the formation of the new airline in March, which has still not flown a plane and does not plan to do so until 2025.
Chelsea officials, including chief executive Chris Jurasek, hosted a Riyadh Air delegation at Stamford Bridge for Saturdays 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The club then pitched to the airline about a multi-year sponsorship deal for the mens and womens teams.'

Money laundering in the open.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,954
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 08:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:24:36 pm
Money laundering in the open.
It's not legally money laundering if the origin of the funds is legitimately generated. Saudi Arabia's cash comes from oil.

What they're doing if you believe it, is deliberately and fraudulently circumventing FFP rules just as Man City have repeatedly done without (to date) any real consequence.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:30:59 pm
It's not legally money laundering if the origin of the funds is legitimately generated. Saudi Arabia's cash comes from oil.

What they're doing if you believe it, is deliberately and fraudulently circumventing FFP rules just as Man City have repeatedly done without (to date) any real consequence.

Aye, but as you mention theyre doing it fraudulently, so then it is technically money laundering as theyre illegally bypassing rules to wash money through as sponsorship hiding its original source.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,624
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 08:55:02 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:23:33 pm
I think the Saudi Skiing Tourism board are sponsoring them next.
Well, SA is hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games. A $100m per annum deal seems legit IMO.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,239
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 09:07:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 07:34:12 pm
That can't be true. Al has said that there is absolutely no connection between Chelsea and the Saudis ...

What's the connection, beside that PIF is 1 of hundreds of investors in Clearlake, an Investment fund company worth £65b (PIF owns 5%)? Bought a few players from them (majority of whom are Muslims)?

What's the connection between Atletico Madrid and PIF then?
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 09:19:03 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:55:02 pm
Well, SA is hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games. A $100m per annum deal seems legit IMO.
:lmao it's true!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 09:49:22 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:30:59 pm
I'm sure the trainee Saudi pilots have racked up many may hours in flight simulators. Possibly not in midwest US university towns though.

I find this much funnier than is decent.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,954
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #943 on: Yesterday at 10:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:49:22 pm
I find this much funnier than is decent.
What? Too soon?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,049
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #944 on: Yesterday at 10:39:14 pm »
The only way anything would happen now is if the other clubs kicked up a fuss
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #945 on: Yesterday at 11:17:23 pm »
Was newcastle just a front and the saudis actually bought Chelsea. Newcastle seem to be actually sticking to ffp rules while chelsea have blown a billion 200million in a year.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #946 on: Yesterday at 11:25:47 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:17:23 pm
Was newcastle just a front and the saudis actually bought Chelsea. Newcastle seem to be actually sticking to ffp rules while chelsea have blown a billion 200million in a year.

I wouldnt be surprised. Smoke and mirrors.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,049
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #947 on: Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:25:47 pm
I wouldnt be surprised. Smoke and mirrors.

Thats how pathetic they are to be cant be honest about it i mean what's the point if there just going to cheat
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,026
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #948 on: Today at 12:38:00 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:17:23 pm
Was newcastle just a front and the saudis actually bought Chelsea. Newcastle seem to be actually sticking to ffp rules while chelsea have blown a billion 200million in a year.

Nope, Newcastle are the long term project. Once Chelsea hit the wall (and they will, in a not so distant future), their best players will be "sold" to Newcastle, at undervalued prices. We will get back to this, sooner than you expect ...
Logged

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,250
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #949 on: Today at 03:38:01 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:24:36 pm
Money laundering in the open.

Does anybody actually understand the term money laundering? There is a clue right there in the wording, after all.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #950 on: Today at 03:49:46 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 03:38:01 am
Does anybody actually understand the term money laundering? There is a clue right there in the wording, after all.

Yes. As an example, when you hide the origin of the source of the money via companies that either dont actually operate, like an airline with no pilots, or have been formed with the specific intention to divert money and their operations are a consequence. Particularly when the intention is to fraudulently work around rules of an organisation (which doesnt always have to mean a government, taxation or other entities, or the laws of a particular jurisdiction) such as UEFA, PL etc.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #951 on: Today at 03:52:56 am »
We love money laundering in the UK. London has been built on it.  :P
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 