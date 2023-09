':- https://theathletic.com/4833777/2023/09/06/chelsea-riyadh-air-sponsorship-shirt - or in full, here: https://archive.ph/NPrKs 'Riyadh Air, which already sponsors Atletico Madrid, is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the majority owner of Newcastle United. The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the formation of the new airline in March, which has still not flown a plane and does not plan to do so until 2025.Chelsea officials, including chief executive Chris Jurasek, hosted a Riyadh Air delegation at Stamford Bridge for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The club then pitched to the airline about a multi-year sponsorship deal for the men’s and women’s teams.'