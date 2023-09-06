« previous next »
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 01:50:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:30:48 pm
Don't the head choppers have a sizeable stake in Clearlake ?

They do. There are some that are fighting the idea that Clearlake, however, are swayed by them when it comes to Chelsea.

I don't by it. There is so much corruption in sports at every level now - it would almost be surprising if there weren't significant backroom discussions between Saudi<-->Clearlake<->Chelsea
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #921 on: Today at 02:27:42 pm »

'Chelsea met with Saudi airline Riyadh Air over shirt sponsorship deal':-

https://theathletic.com/4833777/2023/09/06/chelsea-riyadh-air-sponsorship-shirt - or in full, here: https://archive.ph/NPrKs


'Riyadh Air, which already sponsors Atletico Madrid, is owned by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund (PIF), the majority owner of Newcastle United. The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the formation of the new airline in March, which has still not flown a plane and does not plan to do so until 2025.
Chelsea officials, including chief executive Chris Jurasek, hosted a Riyadh Air delegation at Stamford Bridge for Saturdays 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The club then pitched to the airline about a multi-year sponsorship deal for the mens and womens teams.'

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #922 on: Today at 02:50:15 pm »
Barely even a pretence at this point.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #923 on: Today at 02:50:55 pm »
The cheating continues.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #924 on: Today at 05:07:34 pm »
Riyadh Air... Saudis pull yet another golden nugget from thin air.

Do you guys think that the Tiger Cave, Alladin and the flying carpet are not just in the stories, they are real I tells ya!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #925 on: Today at 05:23:33 pm »
I think the Saudi Skiing Tourism board are sponsoring them next.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #926 on: Today at 05:34:39 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:23:33 pm
I think the Saudi Skiing Tourism board are sponsoring them next.
You think they gonna leave the Elite Bobsleigh Club behind? No way...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #927 on: Today at 05:57:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:23:33 pm
I think the Saudi Skiing Tourism board are sponsoring them next.
Saudi Head Basket Collection Bureau are next in line as a corner flag sponsor, only £300m per head, so £12bn per season, could be lucrative.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #928 on: Today at 05:58:01 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:07:34 pm
Riyadh Air... Saudis pull yet another golden nugget from thin air.

Do you guys think that the Tiger Cave, Alladin and the flying carpet are not just in the stories, they are real I tells ya!

Apparently never even flown a plane yet.. Go figure.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #929 on: Today at 06:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:58:01 pm
Apparently never even flown a plane yet.. Go figure.
Well the gambling website that "sponsored" Abu Dhabi didn't even have a website, so it's all the same really, shame that UEFA and/or the PL can't make the connection, I suppose they're not a detective agency, how could they be expected too?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #930 on: Today at 06:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:58:01 pm
Apparently never even flown a plane yet.. Go figure.
Prob never will either.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #931 on: Today at 06:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:24:55 pm
Well the gambling website that "sponsored" Abu Dhabi didn't even have a website, so it's all the same really, shame that UEFA and/or the PL can't make the connection, I suppose they're not a detective agency, how could they be expected too?
To be fair to the PL, they were given legally binding assurances.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #932 on: Today at 07:21:21 pm »
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #933 on: Today at 07:29:28 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:23:33 pm
I think the Saudi Skiing Tourism board are sponsoring them next.
Don't forget the Yemeni Salmon Fishing Association.

(huh, what do you mean "it's just a book/film"?)
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #934 on: Today at 07:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:58:01 pm
Apparently never even flown a plane yet.. Go figure.
I'm sure the trainee Saudi pilots have racked up many may hours in flight simulators. Possibly not in midwest US university towns though.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #935 on: Today at 07:34:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:27:42 pm
'Chelsea met with Saudi airline Riyadh Air over shirt sponsorship deal':-

https://theathletic.com/4833777/2023/09/06/chelsea-riyadh-air-sponsorship-shirt - or in full, here: https://archive.ph/NPrKs


'Riyadh Air, which already sponsors Atletico Madrid, is owned by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund (PIF), the majority owner of Newcastle United. The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the formation of the new airline in March, which has still not flown a plane and does not plan to do so until 2025.
Chelsea officials, including chief executive Chris Jurasek, hosted a Riyadh Air delegation at Stamford Bridge for Saturdays 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The club then pitched to the airline about a multi-year sponsorship deal for the mens and womens teams.'

That can't be true. Al has said that there is absolutely no connection between Chelsea and the Saudis ...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #936 on: Today at 08:10:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 07:34:12 pm
That can't be true. Al has said that there is absolutely no connection between Chelsea and the Saudis ...

What's the connection, beside that PIF is 1 of hundreds of investors in Clearlake, an Investment fund company worth £65b (PIF owns 5%)? Bought a few players from them, the majority of whom were Muslims?

What's the connection between Atletico Madrid and PIF then?
