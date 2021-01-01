« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 52905 times)

Offline Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #880 on: Today at 10:51:23 am »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 10:00:20 am
In this market he clearly is, as they bid 115m and we bid 110m
if he had signed for us he is amazing. If he signs for Chelsea he is shit. Is that how it goes?
Call him greedy, call him badly advised, say he is playing for a shocking team etc
But its childish to say he is rubbish and we dodged a bullet
We wanted him
You are basically saying the club and the manager are idiots as they were about to break record on a dud
And that if he is a dud, what's to say that our other targets (or the players we did sign) wont be equally ill judged
I dont buy it

Klopp had a plan for him, he would've been twice the player. Chelsea are just throwing money at things and seeing what works.
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #881 on: Today at 10:53:44 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:25:39 am
Back in the old days you could win the title losing 10 games. With this Man City team you need an almost perfect season to finish ahead of them. So I think a bad start is fatal. It isnt the old days anymore.

No one can afford to give City a big head start as we all know how it'll end. It may be only 4 games but Chelsea & Newcastle won't be challenging for the title this season.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,604
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #882 on: Today at 10:54:43 am »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Today at 10:51:23 am
Klopp had a plan for him, he would've been twice the player. Chelsea are just throwing money at things and seeing what works.

Just like a million monkeys randomly typing will eventually create the works of Shakespeare.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,258
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #883 on: Today at 11:04:56 am »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 10:00:20 am
In this market he clearly is, as they bid 115m and we bid 110m
if he had signed for us he is amazing. If he signs for Chelsea he is shit. Is that how it goes?
Call him greedy, call him badly advised, say he is playing for a shocking team etc
But its childish to say he is rubbish and we dodged a bullet
We wanted him
You are basically saying the club and the manager are idiots as they were about to break record on a dud
And that if he is a dud, what's to say that our other targets (or the players we did sign) wont be equally ill judged
I dont buy it
Your constant defending of Chelsea & Caicedo in your posts is bizarre. Yet you feel comfortable calling Virgil a "tit" & continue to criticise him in other posts, all because of a heat of the moment reaction last week, whose side or you actually on?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,260
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #884 on: Today at 11:23:08 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 11:04:56 am
Your constant defending of Chelsea & Caicedo in your posts is bizarre. Yet you feel comfortable calling Virgil a "tit" & continue to criticise him in other posts, all because of a heat of the moment reaction last week, whose side or you actually on?

Many of the new posters on here, talk absolute wham.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,967
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #885 on: Today at 11:29:48 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:34:00 am
Is he a £115m player, yes or no?

With LFC or Man City, he would have been a £115 million player. At that shitshow at Chelsea, he will never be that player ...
Logged

Online schumi_pete

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #886 on: Today at 11:39:27 am »
Quote from: jDJ on Today at 09:46:22 am
I think their net spend in the summer was about 200 million, it's a big old lump, but probably not far off what you need to spend to go from 12th to say 3rd, especially when the clubs you are trying to close the gap on, like us, utd, spurs, arsenal are also spending about 100m net and have much more established squads.

Since the clown took them over, they have spent more than £1bn gross and about £600m net.

There is no hiding from that kind of spend. All this waffle about having only signed young players with no experience is just that. They should unquestionably be challenging for everything irrespective of all the excuses being given them by Chelsea sympathisers and Chelsea-affiliated journalists.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #887 on: Today at 11:48:53 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:34:00 am
Is he a £115m player, yes or no?

No player is a £115m player. He is however a player we valued at 30% more than our current record signing.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #888 on: Today at 11:52:50 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:29:48 am
With LFC or Man City, he would have been a £115 million player. At that shitshow at Chelsea, he will never be that player ...
IMO, someone who's strength is breaking up play can never be worth £115m.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,967
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #889 on: Today at 12:03:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:52:50 am
IMO, someone who's strength is breaking up play can never be worth £115m.

Depends. If he is a vital part of a Champions League or a Premier League winning team, then he is worth £115 million. Do you think Rodri is worth £115 million to Man City?
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #890 on: Today at 12:04:17 pm »
Poor Raheem - if Im right - He left us before we won the CL, joined Chelsea after they won it and left City before they won it. Not even in CL/Europe this year.
If that all happened - Hes like the anti-CL. Thats gotta hurt.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #891 on: Today at 12:08:31 pm »
They have 29 points from their last 33 league games, that's absolutely crazy.
Logged

Online Barryg21

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #892 on: Today at 12:12:16 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 11:04:56 am
Your constant defending of Chelsea & Caicedo in your posts is bizarre. Yet you feel comfortable calling Virgil a "tit" & continue to criticise him in other posts, all because of a heat of the moment reaction last week, whose side or you actually on?

I am not defending Chelsea. Certainly not constantly. Pretty sure this is my first thread reply at all on Chelsea
I just find the toxicity of modern football depressing. People going out of their way to criticise a player who didnt join us -just move on. Its happened...lets focus on us
 
And I do think Virgil made a terrible mistake and acted poorly after the card, especially as captain. And I am pretty sure he regrets his actions after the fact as its left his team a defender short for another game
And I called out a poster who said he was glad he called the ref every name under the sun, even though he got an extra ban. I just thought that posters attitude was self defeating
You can admire a player and also say they aren't perfect
As soon as you think people do no wrong, ever, you create a terrible culture of sycophants

And I love how new posters aren't welcomed as they talk wham. If you dont want fresh opinions, why not give each other your mobile number and create a tiny whatsapp group, where you can have an echo chamber of shared opinions

or....you can converse on a forum, which by definition welcomes (respectful) debate


Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #893 on: Today at 12:12:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Depends. If he is a vital part of a Champions League or a Premier League winning team, then he is worth £115 million. Do you think Rodri is worth £115 million to Man City?
He offers a LOT more on the ball (underrated and a big reason why they rarely lose it in dangerous areas)and he pops up with some big goals. Caicedo, on the other hand, has been chasing his first touch🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,967
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #894 on: Today at 12:15:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:12:52 pm
He offers a LOT more on the ball (underrated and a big reason why they rarely lose it in dangerous areas)and he pops up with some big goals. Caicedo, on the other hand, has been chasing his first touch🤣🤣🤣

Caicedo looked really good at Brighton. It is safe to assume that Jurgen would have turned him into a monster of a player, as good if not better than Rodri. Still, Caicedo and his agent have made their choice, and they will have to live with it. For us, that item should be closed now ...
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,255
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #895 on: Today at 12:19:59 pm »
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 11:39:27 am
Since the clown took them over, they have spent more than £1bn gross and about £600m net.

There is no hiding from that kind of spend. All this waffle about having only signed young players with no experience is just that. They should unquestionably be challenging for everything irrespective of all the excuses being given them by Chelsea sympathisers and Chelsea-affiliated journalists.

Exactly. If you're spending near £1 billion in that short of a time period and have no European commitments, the expectation is that you should be winning everything now.  You shouldn't be having a grossly unbalanced, inexperienced collection of raw potential with a GK who lost his job to Jason Steele as your first choice and no sense of your playing style. I think most other clubs spending this much and ending up with those players would be getting slaughtered in the media. And yet it's mostly crickets.
Logged

Online schumi_pete

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #896 on: Today at 12:43:16 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:08:31 pm
They have 29 points from their last 33 league games, that's absolutely crazy.

Relegation form. Hopefully they get relegated this season. It is not out of the realms of possibility either.

If they don't see a sharp upturn in performances sharpish, they will be in a relegation battle this season.
Logged

Online schumi_pete

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #897 on: Today at 12:45:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Depends. If he is a vital part of a Champions League or a Premier League winning team, then he is worth £115 million. Do you think Rodri is worth £115 million to Man City?

Rodri plays at a whole different level to Caicedo. He offers so much on the ball and comes up with vital goals.

Caicedo is a glorified water carrier who cost £115m. The transfer market has gone crazy these last few years.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #898 on: Today at 12:46:46 pm »
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 12:43:16 pm
Relegation form. Hopefully they get relegated this season. It is not out of the realms of possibility either.

If they don't see a sharp upturn in performances sharpish, they will be in a relegation battle this season.

Its out of the realms of possibility mate.

As shit as they are theyre not getting relegated in a season where Luton, Burnley, Sheffield United and Everton are in the division, just isnt happening.

What is a strong possibility is that they finish outside of the European places for the second consecutive season, when was the last time that happened? Pre-Abramovic surely?
Logged

Online schumi_pete

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #899 on: Today at 12:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:46:46 pm
Its out of the realms of possibility mate.

As shit as they are theyre not getting relegated in a season where Luton, Burnley, Sheffield United and Everton are in the division, just isnt happening.

What is a strong possibility is that they finish outside of the European places for the second consecutive season, when was the last time that happened? Pre-Abramovic surely?

29 points over 33 games is nigh on a full season. That will get you relegated.

You make a fair point about those clubs, but they are used to fighting at the bottom of the table.. if push comes to shove and Chelsea find themselves in the bottom quarter of the table after 15 games, the pressure is going to be ginormous on everyone associated with Chelsea.

As for your point about finishing out of the European places, I think it will be an extraordinary achievement if they will finish in European places at the end of the season. They will do well to finish in the top half of the table in my opinion. They have no one who can score goals in that team.
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #900 on: Today at 12:53:11 pm »
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 12:45:12 pm
Rodri plays at a whole different level to Caicedo. He offers so much on the ball and comes up with vital goals.

Caicedo is a glorified water carrier who cost £115m. The transfer market has gone crazy these last few years.

While you are correct, I think Peter is also right that Klopp would have made him look very, very good in our system. As it is he is looking very confused so far, might be because they have 2 other similar players on the pitch with him at the same time. Again, you'd expect them to smooth it out where he starts to look functional and not giving away goals or penalties every other match. I doubt that translates to wins though.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,996
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #901 on: Today at 12:53:29 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:08:31 pm
They have 29 points from their last 33 league games, that's absolutely crazy.

Wow, that is some stat. The club is rotten and on the decline in a major way.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 