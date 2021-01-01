Your constant defending of Chelsea & Caicedo in your posts is bizarre. Yet you feel comfortable calling Virgil a "tit" & continue to criticise him in other posts, all because of a heat of the moment reaction last week, whose side or you actually on?
I am not defending Chelsea. Certainly not constantly. Pretty sure this is my first thread reply at all on Chelsea
I just find the toxicity of modern football depressing. People going out of their way to criticise a player who didnt join us -just move on. Its happened...lets focus on us
And I do think Virgil made a terrible mistake and acted poorly after the card, especially as captain. And I am pretty sure he regrets his actions after the fact as its left his team a defender short for another game
And I called out a poster who said he was glad he called the ref every name under the sun, even though he got an extra ban. I just thought that posters attitude was self defeating
You can admire a player and also say they aren't perfect
As soon as you think people do no wrong, ever, you create a terrible culture of sycophants
And I love how new posters aren't welcomed as they talk wham. If you dont want fresh opinions, why not give each other your mobile number and create a tiny whatsapp group, where you can have an echo chamber of shared opinions
or....you can converse on a forum, which by definition welcomes (respectful) debate