Your constant defending of Chelsea & Caicedo in your posts is bizarre. Yet you feel comfortable calling Virgil a "tit" & continue to criticise him in other posts, all because of a heat of the moment reaction last week, whose side or you actually on?



I am not defending Chelsea. Certainly not constantly. Pretty sure this is my first thread reply at all on ChelseaI just find the toxicity of modern football depressing. People going out of their way to criticise a player who didnt join us -just move on. Its happened...lets focus on usAnd I do think Virgil made a terrible mistake and acted poorly after the card, especially as captain. And I am pretty sure he regrets his actions after the fact as its left his team a defender short for another gameAnd I called out a poster who said he was glad he called the ref every name under the sun, even though he got an extra ban. I just thought that posters attitude was self defeatingYou can admire a player and also say they aren't perfectAs soon as you think people do no wrong, ever, you create a terrible culture of sycophantsAnd I love how new posters aren't welcomed as they talk wham. If you dont want fresh opinions, why not give each other your mobile number and create a tiny whatsapp group, where you can have an echo chamber of shared opinionsor....you can converse on a forum, which by definition welcomes (respectful) debate