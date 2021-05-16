« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

jacobs chains

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 08:37:05 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:27:11 am
How bad was Caicedo though? £115m footballer that's struggling to trap a football.

He's trying to hard. Trying to justify his fee. He will either calm down and start playing well, will burn out and slip down the pecking order or, maybe, just get bombed out by the end of the season. Agent driven poor career choice.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 08:39:01 am
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 08:39:36 am
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 07:20:26 am
Far too many players when you're not in Europe and purchased in just 1 year.

If they dont get into the CL at what point does their accounts trick start to fail?

There is no if about this. There is not a cat's chance in hell of them making the CL this season.

More chance of climate change reversing itself than Chelsea making the CL at the end of the season.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 08:40:11 am
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 08:36:59 am
It is absolutely hilarious to watch Chelsea. Spend the GDP of a small economy and still turn out to be more shit than they were last season  ;D
Starting to feel annoyed at our point there. Was made up at the time but theyre shit.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 08:45:50 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:40:11 am
Starting to feel annoyed at our point there. Was made up at the time but theyre shit.

I agree with you.. we didn't play well that day and it was two points dropped.

That said, Nunez should have buried that chance late on and we wouldn't be having this conversation at all.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 08:46:51 am
They spent £1bn to get schooled at home by fucking Anthony Elanga🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 08:49:51 am
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 08:45:50 am
I agree with you.. we didn't play well that day and it was two points dropped.

That said, Nunez should have buried that chance late on and we wouldn't be having this conversation at all.
Youd imagine over the course of the season theyll win more home games than they lose so using that as consolation. Well have to see what happens when a top 6 side goes there.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 08:50:49 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:37:05 am
He's trying to hard. Trying to justify his fee. He will either calm down and start playing well, will burn out and slip down the pecking order or, maybe, just get bombed out by the end of the season. Agent driven poor career choice.

With the stupidly long contracts, they're going to have a lot of shite on their books they cannot shift. That Mudryck is awful, 8 Yr contract. Depending on the wages they are on, loads may just say fuck playing, I'm just gonna do a Bogarde, train every day, don't breach my contract and see my contract out.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 08:52:24 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:49:51 am
Youd imagine over the course of the season theyll win more home games than they lose so using that as consolation. Well have to see what happens when a top 6 side goes there.
They had to win the league after spending a billion but they're already out of it after 4 matches. That's failure.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 08:55:38 am
They spent a billion after a takeover that happened while they were European champions.

The media's lack of calling them out is so shameless
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 08:56:41 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:52:24 am
They had to win the league after spending a billion but they're already out of it after 4 matches. That's failure.
Was saying to a mate yesterday, its rare for nearly all of the top sides to start with as many wins. City, Arsenal, yernited, us, spurs have all made good starts in terms of points. Only Newcastle have dropped considerable points but from a Chelsea point of view, theyve got a lot of obstacles to get past to even be in the top 4/5 conversation.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 08:56:57 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:52:24 am
They had to win the league after spending a billion but they're already out of it after 4 matches. That's failure.

No one is out of anything after four matches. Back in the old days I don't think they even bothered showing the league game until 10 games had been played.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 08:58:29 am
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:54:49 pm
wow that is pretty poor, but the thing is, he can reach somewhat near his level at Brighton, but he is still basically superfluous to what Chelsea needs, and him getting to his previous level wouldn't change the results much, albeit maybe they earn 1 point instead of 0, nothing to really take Chelsea to the top end of the table. Him, Enzo and Gallagher on the pitch is a bit of a strange one.

It's funny making fun of him, but he will come good. He hasn't had a preseason yet at all. He is totally unfit nor match sharp
And it makes sense if is rubbish. Imagine you could miss 5 weeks training and play a league match unaffected. Whats the point of pre season

Lets see what he is like after the break
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 08:59:42 am
Quote from: jDJ on Today at 08:56:57 am
No one is out of anything after four matches. Back in the old days I don't think they even bothered showing the league game until 10 games had been played.
They are not catching City from where they are. Remember that this is their "easy" run of fixtures.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:00:59 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:56:41 am
Was saying to a mate yesterday, its rare for nearly all of the top sides to start with as many wins. City, Arsenal, yernited, us, spurs have all made good starts in terms of points. Only Newcastle have dropped considerable points but from a Chelsea point of view, theyve got a lot of obstacles to get past to even be in the top 4/5 conversation.
It's weird because they look pretty average for what they've spent. Average GK and an average striker.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:03:40 am
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 08:58:29 am
It's funny making fun of him, but he will come good. He hasn't had a preseason yet at all. He is totally unfit nor match sharp
And it makes sense if is rubbish. Imagine you could miss 5 weeks training and play a league match unaffected. Whats the point of pre season

Lets see what he is like after the break

Yet he's the one starting, whilst Lavia who actually did have a pre season is sat in the stands, supposedly not fit enough. It's very weird.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:06:24 am
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 08:58:29 am
It's funny making fun of him, but he will come good. He hasn't had a preseason yet at all. He is totally unfit nor match sharp
And it makes sense if is rubbish. Imagine you could miss 5 weeks training and play a league match unaffected. Whats the point of pre season

Lets see what he is like after the break
Come good in what way? IMO, he'll never justify his price tag because he's not that good. I remember Killer-heels saying that he's not great on the ball. Now I see why.

What does fitness have to do with trapping a football?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:07:19 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:00:59 am
It's weird because they look pretty average for what they've spent. Average GK and an average striker.
Dont think Nkunku getting injured helped but as you say, with the money spent, they should have a solution.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:09:20 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:07:19 am
Dont think Nkunku getting injured helped but as you say, with the money spent, they should have a solution.
£1bn is more than enough to build a good squad. Nkunku's injury is not a valid excuse.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:16:06 am
How can you spend £1bn and only have two proper centre forwards (three I guess if Broja is still there) ?  Jackson is a decent player, good hold up play, works hard, but he's a 1 in 3 striker.

Extremely poor.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:19:17 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:16:06 am
How can you spend £1bn and only have two proper centre forwards (three I guess if Broja is still there) ?  Jackson is a decent player, good hold up play, works hard, but he's a 1 in 3 striker.

Extremely poor.
Who is their other centre forward?

Genuinely have no idea 
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:25:30 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:06:24 am
Come good in what way? IMO, he'll never justify his price tag because he's not that good. I remember Killer-heels saying that he's not great on the ball. Now I see why.

What does fitness have to do with trapping a football?

Some serious revisionism going on. He is that good, and he is worth the price. For one giddy weekend we were all ecstatic we were getting him
The PL is so fast, and so much pressing that if you aren't sharp you will look terrible. Look at all the pre season games we played - players were rusty

I hate Chelsea, and I think they will struggle this year.
But to decide we will mock Caicedo for every mistake he makes the rest of his life, just cos he chose Chelsea over us, is beneath us
Lets move on


Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:25:39 am
Quote from: jDJ on Today at 08:56:57 am
No one is out of anything after four matches. Back in the old days I don't think they even bothered showing the league game until 10 games had been played.

Back in the old days you could win the title losing 10 games. With this Man City team you need an almost perfect season to finish ahead of them. So I think a bad start is fatal. It isnt the old days anymore.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:28:12 am
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 08:58:29 am
It's funny making fun of him, but he will come good. He hasn't had a preseason yet at all. He is totally unfit nor match sharp
And it makes sense if is rubbish. Imagine you could miss 5 weeks training and play a league match unaffected. Whats the point of pre season


A bit generous, he had plenty of training and played some pre season games though obviously become more of a bellend in to august but he didn't miss all of pre season.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:31:06 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:37:05 am
He's trying to hard. Trying to justify his fee. He will either calm down and start playing well, will burn out and slip down the pecking order or, maybe, just get bombed out by the end of the season. Agent driven poor career choice.

Doesn't help that he's playing in a dysfunctional and unsettled side either.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:32:33 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:25:39 am
Back in the old days you could win the title losing 10 games. With this Man City team you need an almost perfect season to finish ahead of them. So I think a bad start is fatal. It isnt the old days anymore.

Did anyone seriously think they were going to win the title though? They finished 12th last season. I'm sure they'd take top four and a cup. Way too early to say that's beyond them. It will take a bit of time for Pochettino to find the right mix with all these players.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:34:00 am
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 09:25:30 am
Some serious revisionism going on. He is that good, and he is worth the price. For one giddy weekend we were all ecstatic we were getting him
The PL is so fast, and so much pressing that if you aren't sharp you will look terrible. Look at all the pre season games we played - players were rusty

I hate Chelsea, and I think they will struggle this year.
But to decide we will mock Caicedo for every mistake he makes the rest of his life, just cos he chose Chelsea over us, is beneath us
Lets move on
Is he a £115m player, yes or no?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:34:51 am
Quote from: jDJ on Today at 09:32:33 am
Did anyone seriously think they were going to win the title though? They finished 12th last season. I'm sure they'd take top four and a cup. Way too early to say that's beyond them. It will take a bit of time for Pochettino to find the right mix with all these players.
Did they spend £1bn to finish in the top 5?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:42:53 am
A penny for Lavia's thoughts sat watching that, they dont even have Europa conference matches to give him game time in
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:45:45 am
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:42:53 am
A penny for Lavia's thoughts sat watching that, they dont even have Europa conference matches to give him game time in

Serves him right. He will be the forgotten man going on to the loan carousel at the end of the season and will end up at a mid table Belgium club or some such in a few years' time.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 09:46:22 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:34:51 am
Did they spend £1bn to finish in the top 5?

I think their net spend in the summer was about 200 million, it's a big old lump, but probably not far off what you need to spend to go from 12th to say 3rd, especially when the clubs you are trying to close the gap on, like us, utd, spurs, arsenal are also spending about 100m net and have much more established squads.
