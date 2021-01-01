« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 51325 times)

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,263
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:19:35 pm
Shit Owners
Shit Backers
Shit Chairman
Shit Directors
Shit Sporting Directors
Shit Analysts
Shit Negotiators
Shit Manager
Shit Coaches
Shit Players
Shit Fans

Have I missed anyone?  ;D

Shit Ground.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,141
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 10:22:03 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm
What you say kind of makes sense, apart from the Everton bit, it's a fucking curse, you could own 99.99% of the wealth in the known universe but if you decide to invest in that rabble you might as well pour petrol on it and set it on fire, all that club does is suck the money out of billionaire's pockets and the souls out of once rational human beings

What noise would that make? BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,396
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm »
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 10:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:18:31 pm
I think it's more likely that Saudi are using Chelsea as a testbed and distraction from their actual project, which is Newcastle. First, they're attacking the domestic and European transfer market; trying to break it with huge fees and wages so that honest clubs can't compete. Second, they're taking players out of the market that other clubs might have been able to make use of. Third, they're testing the limits of European FFP and the PL's profit and sustainability rules to see how far they can actually go.


Thing you're overlooking here though is that there are an infinite number of footballers. Aside from the very highest elite, the vast majority of aspiring footballers are talented young lads who are the right coach away from becoming a professional.

So while the Saudis sweep up the big names, there's a gigantic network of scouts picking out the next one and the next one and the next one. You can't sweep up every top footballer. Squads have a finite number - 18-24 players. That leaves a hell of a pool to pick from still. We're in an inflated market, but there's still and always will be value. Look at Brighton. Look at West Ham proving the improvements you can make to a squad when you get massive money in the transfer market. It's impossible to 'break' this market.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,295
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 10:28:09 pm »
This is some deeply weird stuff from Pochettino when he talked about being booed off..

You can understand the people that came from the past, they want to see the team winning had playing well

The people that came form the past??  What kind of Orwellian double speak is that?

Theyd be fans mate
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,922
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:52:27 pm
Its really fucking simple. At Chelsea, whether fans or players will admit it, you can be a fantastic player who reduces themselves to a decent journeymen, only really interested in the money. Fine, if thats what you want. At Liverpool, a forgotten wayward player can elevate themselves to mythical cult status with hard work an application, adored by fans and fighting for a team (whilst still earning a good wage). I have no doubt Caicedo will do some good things for Chelsea, but his motivation is financial reward, rather than lasting legacy. His next move will be to Saudi Arabia. Again, these values are probably antiquated now, but I know which type of player id rather have on my team. Our team ethic is the only thing that keeps me still interested in modern football.

Unfortunately a lot of our ex-reds are also showing their motivations.

Truth be told, probably 80% of players just take the best options presented to the them at the time, and then a bond forms with that club if they do well. Take Hendo for example  are you telling me he wouldnt have joined Chelsea 10+ years ago over us if theyd offered double the wage? Him going to Saudi suggests he probably would have.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,263
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 10:32:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:28:09 pm
This is some deeply weird stuff from Pochettino when he talked about being booed off..

You can understand the people that came from the past, they want to see the team winning had playing well

The people that came form the past??  What kind of Orwellian double speak is that?

Theyd be fans mate

Weird. Maybe they just want the new fans, not legacy fans, the ones who get more excited about shiny new players and one-upmanship on twitter rather  than actual football.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:28:09 pm
This is some deeply weird stuff from Pochettino when he talked about being booed off..

You can understand the people that came from the past, they want to see the team winning had playing well

The people that came form the past??  What kind of Orwellian double speak is that?

Theyd be fans mate
again - the Guardian article proposes that Chelsea under Boehly have no interest in keeping "fans of the past" happy ... they believe they need to persuade the fans of the future ie knobheads who think football is played ona  computer.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm
https://twitter.com/Carefree_Ray/status/1698049187533713662?s=20

We dodged a bullet.

He's a good player but worth nowhere near what they paid. Playing for such a beautifully well balanced and organised team like Brighton can make any player seem much better than they actually are in a normal team. Cucurella was another exactly like Caicedo (£62mil) but at a lower level of ability.

For this reason I wouldn't look at  Brighton players as you pay at least double what they are actually worth, though im much more hopeful about Mac as we've also seen how good he is for Argentina. Also a Brighton mate of mine said he was their best player. Plus we paid a reasonable £35 million quid.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 10:37:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
again - the Guardian article proposes that Chelsea under Boehly have no interest in keeping "fans of the past" happy ... they believe they need to persuade the fans of the future ie knobheads who think football is played ona  computer.

Got a link to that?

Long and short of it is legacy fans don't have deep enough pockets for a modern football owner. Once they've mastered how to properly monetise shite like NFTs, old-school and actual matchgoing fans will be the last on their list of priorities.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 10:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:37:29 pm
Got a link to that?

Long and short of it is legacy fans don't have deep enough pockets for a modern football owner. Once they've mastered how to properly monetise shite like NFTs, old-school and actual matchgoing fans will be the last on their list of priorities.

it's been posted twice upthread.

edit:
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/30/chelsea-owners-may-see-clubs-own-fans-as-obstacles-in-violent-new-world
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:41:36 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm
He's a good player but worth nowhere near what they paid. Playing for such a beautifully well balanced and organised team like Brighton can make any player seem much better than they actually are in a normal team. Cucurella was another exactly like Caicedo (£62mil) but at a lower level of ability.

For this reason I wouldn't look at  Brighton players as you pay at least double what they are actually worth, though im much more hopeful about Mac as we've also seen how good he is for Argentina. Also a Brighton mate of mine said he was their best player. Plus we paid a reasonable £35 million quid.

Mac was almost risk free, made perfect sense, if it didnt work out (I say didnt and not doesnt as to me its clear it will) then its not a big deal. If Caicedo doesnt work for Chelsea its a disaster, or at least it should be.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 10:49:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:39:12 pm
it's been posted twice upthread.

edit:
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/30/chelsea-owners-may-see-clubs-own-fans-as-obstacles-in-violent-new-world

Nice one - interesting read. I'm perversely interested in the experiment and also fascinated at what comes from their strategy if they continue to fall outside of the revenues Europe brings.
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 10:54:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm
https://twitter.com/Carefree_Ray/status/1698049187533713662?s=20

We dodged a bullet.

wow that is pretty poor, but the thing is, he can reach somewhat near his level at Brighton, but he is still basically superfluous to what Chelsea needs, and him getting to his previous level wouldn't change the results much, albeit maybe they earn 1 point instead of 0, nothing to really take Chelsea to the top end of the table. Him, Enzo and Gallagher on the pitch is a bit of a strange one.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,956
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm »
The signings they've made since the takeover, 15 months ago:

W.Fofana
Cucurella
Sterling
Koulibaly
Chukwuemeka
Aubameyang
Slonina
Zakaria (loan)
Fernandez
Mudryk
Badiashile
Madueke
Gusto
Santos
D.Fofana
Felix (loan)
Caicedo
Nkunku
Lavia
Palmer
Disasi
Jackson
Ugochukwu
Sanchez
Petrovic
Washington
Angelo
Moreira

Even if you put the ridiculous transfer fees, agent fees, wages and contract lengths aside, it makes absolutely no sense. What system are they using? What system are they buying players for? Can anyone tell me what is their general idea?
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,101
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 11:55:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
again - the Guardian article proposes that Chelsea under Boehly have no interest in keeping "fans of the past" happy ... they believe they need to persuade the fans of the future ie knobheads who think football is played ona  computer.

Boehly is right, if they want to keep their fans of the past happy then they need to go down a division or 2 so they're regularly playing the likes of Millwall, Stoke and Cardiff
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #816 on: Today at 12:00:05 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
The signings they've made since the takeover, 15 months ago:

W.Fofana
Cucurella
Sterling
Koulibaly
Chukwuemeka
Aubameyang
Slonina
Zakaria (loan)
Fernandez
Mudryk
Badiashile
Madueke
Gusto
Santos
D.Fofana
Felix (loan)
Caicedo
Nkunku
Lavia
Palmer
Disasi
Jackson
Ugochukwu
Sanchez
Petrovic
Washington
Angelo
Moreira

Even if you put the ridiculous transfer fees, agent fees, wages and contract lengths aside, it makes absolutely no sense. What system are they using? What system are they buying players for? Can anyone tell me what is their general idea?

Stockpile players in an attempt to weatber the storm when they get another transfer ban :lmao
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,054
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #817 on: Today at 12:04:01 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
The signings they've made since the takeover, 15 months ago:

W.Fofana
Cucurella
Sterling
Koulibaly
Chukwuemeka
Aubameyang
Slonina
Zakaria (loan)
Fernandez
Mudryk
Badiashile
Madueke
Gusto
Santos
D.Fofana
Felix (loan)
Caicedo
Nkunku
Lavia
Palmer
Disasi
Jackson
Ugochukwu
Sanchez
Petrovic
Washington
Angelo
Moreira

Even if you put the ridiculous transfer fees, agent fees, wages and contract lengths aside, it makes absolutely no sense. What system are they using? What system are they buying players for? Can anyone tell me what is their general idea?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MJLi5_dyn0
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,810
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #818 on: Today at 12:23:47 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
The signings they've made since the takeover, 15 months ago:
  • W.Fofana
  • Cucurella
  • Sterling
  • Koulibaly
  • Chukwuemeka
  • Aubameyang
  • Slonina
  • Zakaria (loan)
  • Fernandez
  • Mudryk
  • Badiashile
  • Madueke
  • Gusto
  • Santos
  • D.Fofana
  • Felix (loan)
  • Caicedo
  • Nkunku
  • Lavia
  • Palmer
  • Disasi
  • Jackson
  • Ugochukwu
  • Sanchez
  • Petrovic
  • Washington
  • Angelo
  • Moreira
was curious about this insanity, so used number bullets to count. so 28 transfers in over last 15 month. and only 19 (maximum, i may have miscounted) of them are actually available:

2 sold:
Aubameyang
Koulibaly

5 loaned out:
Slonina
D Fofana
Angelo
Santos
Moreira

2 loans finished:
Zakaria
Felix
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:28 am by classycarra »
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,460
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #819 on: Today at 03:29:53 am »
I guess what they're doing is akin to amassing a property portfolio... they buy far more players than they need, leveraging amortisation rules (akin to some of the rich-favouring property tax laws like Australia's negative gearing), then renting them out, safe in the knowledge that player values are rising far in excess of general inflation, and of course the small matter of a Saudi bailout fund. Being competitive on the pitch is a nice bonus but ultimately unimportant.

Also, message to Chelsea: eat a bag of dicks you fucking clowns!
Logged

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,452
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #820 on: Today at 07:20:26 am »
Far too many players when you're not in Europe and purchased in just 1 year.

If they dont get into the CL at what point does their accounts trick start to fail?
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,610
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #821 on: Today at 07:50:00 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:18:31 pm
I don't think it's his plan at all. I think it's Saudi's plan.

I think it's more likely that Saudi are using Chelsea as a testbed and distraction from their actual project, which is Newcastle. First, they're attacking the domestic and European transfer market; trying to break it with huge fees and wages so that honest clubs can't compete. Second, they're taking players out of the market that other clubs might have been able to make use of. Third, they're testing the limits of European FFP and the PL's profit and sustainability rules to see how far they can actually go.

They're trying to make everything about the money, and as we've seen agents are greedy fuckers, so will happily be complicit. We've already seen more and more that people are becoming more fans of individual players rather than the clubs they play for - I guess that's another reason they want Mo. Probably the main reason, as it's certainly not about the football.

As I see it, Chelsea's being used as some kind of proxy club, an agent of chaos, to run cover for Newcastle. They are certainly highlighting the weaknesses in the system. I'm just wondering what the response might be.

Look at how they bought golf. The Saudis simply walked in and threw unlimited cash and now they own the golf tour.
Soon they will have screwed the leagues and will no doubt think they can move all the big games to their stadia (executions permitting). The Saudi Super League is not that outlandish an idea.
As for the idea that fans follow players rather than clubs, They have bought the biggest available social media star in football, Ronaldo, Messi having chosen  America, all his fan boys in the emerging markets of Africa and the Far East followed him. Messi has a similar following but doesnt preen like the he who fannies about and dives around brand.
Similarly Salah, with a huge following amongst the Middle East/AFCON football base is now a target.
They snapped up Hendo and Fab, and Gerrard, because their marketing people will know just how popular Liverpool are globally especially the Far East. 
Its what happens when you allow corruption, somebody even more corrupt takes over. 
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,634
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #822 on: Today at 07:53:59 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:45:26 pm
It's mad to me that people equate a nationality with being hateful, I'd say 90% of Americans I've met have been good people......and coming from Ireland I was led to believe throughout childhood that the English were all wankers, again, nothing could be farther from the truth.

Cough brexit cough
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #823 on: Today at 07:55:24 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:29:53 am
I guess what they're doing is akin to amassing a property portfolio... they buy far more players than they need, leveraging amortisation rules (akin to some of the rich-favouring property tax laws like Australia's negative gearing), then renting them out, safe in the knowledge that player values are rising far in excess of general inflation, and of course the small matter of a Saudi bailout fund. Being competitive on the pitch is a nice bonus but ultimately unimportant.

Also, message to Chelsea: eat a bag of dicks you fucking clowns!

It's still a gamble in financial terms, a few years of mid table obscurity will do their players valuations no good at all and they have bought players way above their current market value. They are just hoping the inflation in the market will outstrip the natural decline in the valuations of deteriorating assets. Key to this is keeping the Saudi league clubs out of European competition, which is a ridiculous idea that should have no chance. Newcastle bombing this season and City getting convicted are also further deflationary risks for the strategy.

The most important aspect to all this nonsense is it's not going to work for them on a football level, the PL is now brutally competitive and they can kiss goodbye to any idea of being in the champions League for the foreseeable, City, Us and Arsenal are more or less locks for top 4 and then you have Brighton and Spurs as the jokers in the pack, their will always be at least one of those every season. Even below that you have Man U, Newcastle and potentially old sleeping giants (relative to Chelsea) like Aston Villa and West Ham.

Fuck em, they've done their worst in financial terms now and all the signs are, in football terms at least, that it will turn into a shit show for them.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:57:14 am by Bobsackamano »
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #824 on: Today at 07:56:21 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 07:20:26 am
Far too many players when you're not in Europe and purchased in just 1 year.

If they dont get into the CL at what point does their accounts trick start to fail?

This is what I dont get amortisation as far as I can see is just an accounting loophole to cover huge spending.
It doesnt actually create money though. they are still spending it, and I cant see how they can possibly afford it without selling lots of players. They arent allowed to create false sponsorship deals, their stadium is comparatively small, they only receive the same tv income as other teams.
Does this Boehly bloke think hes smarter than everybody else ?
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,263
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #825 on: Today at 08:01:28 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:56:21 am
This is what I dont get amortisation as far as I can see is just an accounting loophole to cover huge spending.
It doesnt actually create money though. they are still spending it, and I cant see how they can possibly afford it without selling lots of players. They arent allowed to create false sponsorship deals, their stadium is comparatively small, they only receive the same tv income as other teams.
Does this Boehly bloke think hes smarter than everybody else ?

Boehly probably doesnt care beyond the next few years. Hes 49 but looks about 70. Hell be picking daisies before the cash runs out.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #826 on: Today at 08:02:43 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:56:21 am

Does this Boehly bloke think hes smarter than everybody else ?


He's a capitalist who thinks he's found an angle to make some profit by utilising an asset (Chelsea) and debt to leverage a return. It doesn't always work, sometimes it goes tits up. My hunch is he's come in too late at the top of the market, the Glazers are of a similar ilk however they got in earlier and will swan off into the sunset with the loot.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,634
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #827 on: Today at 08:03:30 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm
Shit Ground.

That they don't even own
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,492
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #828 on: Today at 08:04:07 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:01:28 am
Boehly probably doesnt care beyond the next few years. Hes 49 but looks about 70. Hell be picking daisies before the cash runs out.

Hang on, what? Hes 49?! Surely not! :lmao
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,263
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #829 on: Today at 08:05:18 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:04:07 am
Hang on, what? Hes 49?! Surely not! :lmao

Seriously. He must have delivered papers to the moon as a teen.   ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,101
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #830 on: Today at 08:15:49 am »
Worn two bodies out with that head
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #831 on: Today at 08:18:20 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm
He's a good player but worth nowhere near what they paid. Playing for such a beautifully well balanced and organised team like Brighton can make any player seem much better than they actually are in a normal team. Cucurella was another exactly like Caicedo (£62mil) but at a lower level of ability.

For this reason I wouldn't look at  Brighton players as you pay at least double what they are actually worth, though im much more hopeful about Mac as we've also seen how good he is for Argentina. Also a Brighton mate of mine said he was their best player. Plus we paid a reasonable £35 million quid.

That was a genuinely horrific performance. I assumed that it had been made out to be much worse than was the reality to help us feel better about everything. But no, it was just abysmal.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 