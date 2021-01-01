I guess what they're doing is akin to amassing a property portfolio... they buy far more players than they need, leveraging amortisation rules (akin to some of the rich-favouring property tax laws like Australia's negative gearing), then renting them out, safe in the knowledge that player values are rising far in excess of general inflation, and of course the small matter of a Saudi bailout fund. Being competitive on the pitch is a nice bonus but ultimately unimportant.



Also, message to Chelsea: eat a bag of dicks you fucking clowns!



It's still a gamble in financial terms, a few years of mid table obscurity will do their players valuations no good at all and they have bought players way above their current market value. They are just hoping the inflation in the market will outstrip the natural decline in the valuations of deteriorating assets. Key to this is keeping the Saudi league clubs out of European competition, which is a ridiculous idea that should have no chance. Newcastle bombing this season and City getting convicted are also further deflationary risks for the strategy.The most important aspect to all this nonsense is it's not going to work for them on a football level, the PL is now brutally competitive and they can kiss goodbye to any idea of being in the champions League for the foreseeable, City, Us and Arsenal are more or less locks for top 4 and then you have Brighton and Spurs as the jokers in the pack, their will always be at least one of those every season. Even below that you have Man U, Newcastle and potentially old sleeping giants (relative to Chelsea) like Aston Villa and West Ham.Fuck em, they've done their worst in financial terms now and all the signs are, in football terms at least, that it will turn into a shit show for them.