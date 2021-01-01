I don't think it's his plan at all. I think it's Saudi's plan.
I think it's more likely that Saudi are using Chelsea as a testbed and distraction from their actual project, which is Newcastle. First, they're attacking the domestic and European transfer market; trying to break it with huge fees and wages so that honest clubs can't compete. Second, they're taking players out of the market that other clubs might have been able to make use of. Third, they're testing the limits of European FFP and the PL's profit and sustainability rules to see how far they can actually go.
They're trying to make everything about the money, and as we've seen agents are greedy fuckers, so will happily be complicit. We've already seen more and more that people are becoming more fans of individual players rather than the clubs they play for - I guess that's another reason they want Mo. Probably the main reason, as it's certainly not about the football.
As I see it, Chelsea's being used as some kind of proxy club, an agent of chaos, to run cover for Newcastle. They are certainly highlighting the weaknesses in the system. I'm just wondering what the response might be.
Look at how they bought golf. The Saudis simply walked in and threw unlimited cash and now they own the golf tour.
Soon they will have screwed the leagues and will no doubt think they can move all the big games to their stadia (executions permitting). The Saudi Super League is not that outlandish an idea.
As for the idea that fans follow players rather than clubs, They have bought the biggest available social media star in football, Ronaldo, Messi having chosen America, all his fan boys in the emerging markets of Africa and the Far East followed him. Messi has a similar following but doesnt preen like the he who fannies about and dives around brand.
Similarly Salah, with a huge following amongst the Middle East/AFCON football base is now a target.
They snapped up Hendo and Fab, and Gerrard, because their marketing people will know just how popular Liverpool are globally especially the Far East.
Its what happens when you allow corruption, somebody even more corrupt takes over.