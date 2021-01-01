« previous next »
Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:19:35 pm
Shit Owners
Shit Backers
Shit Chairman
Shit Directors
Shit Sporting Directors
Shit Analysts
Shit Negotiators
Shit Manager
Shit Coaches
Shit Players
Shit Fans

Have I missed anyone?  ;D

Shit Ground.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 10:22:03 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm
What you say kind of makes sense, apart from the Everton bit, it's a fucking curse, you could own 99.99% of the wealth in the known universe but if you decide to invest in that rabble you might as well pour petrol on it and set it on fire, all that club does is suck the money out of billionaire's pockets and the souls out of once rational human beings

What noise would that make? BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 10:27:57 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:18:31 pm
I think it's more likely that Saudi are using Chelsea as a testbed and distraction from their actual project, which is Newcastle. First, they're attacking the domestic and European transfer market; trying to break it with huge fees and wages so that honest clubs can't compete. Second, they're taking players out of the market that other clubs might have been able to make use of. Third, they're testing the limits of European FFP and the PL's profit and sustainability rules to see how far they can actually go.


Thing you're overlooking here though is that there are an infinite number of footballers. Aside from the very highest elite, the vast majority of aspiring footballers are talented young lads who are the right coach away from becoming a professional.

So while the Saudis sweep up the big names, there's a gigantic network of scouts picking out the next one and the next one and the next one. You can't sweep up every top footballer. Squads have a finite number - 18-24 players. That leaves a hell of a pool to pick from still. We're in an inflated market, but there's still and always will be value. Look at Brighton. Look at West Ham proving the improvements you can make to a squad when you get massive money in the transfer market. It's impossible to 'break' this market.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 10:28:09 pm
This is some deeply weird stuff from Pochettino when he talked about being booed off..

You can understand the people that came from the past, they want to see the team winning had playing well

The people that came form the past??  What kind of Orwellian double speak is that?

Theyd be fans mate
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:52:27 pm
Its really fucking simple. At Chelsea, whether fans or players will admit it, you can be a fantastic player who reduces themselves to a decent journeymen, only really interested in the money. Fine, if thats what you want. At Liverpool, a forgotten wayward player can elevate themselves to mythical cult status with hard work an application, adored by fans and fighting for a team (whilst still earning a good wage). I have no doubt Caicedo will do some good things for Chelsea, but his motivation is financial reward, rather than lasting legacy. His next move will be to Saudi Arabia. Again, these values are probably antiquated now, but I know which type of player id rather have on my team. Our team ethic is the only thing that keeps me still interested in modern football.

Unfortunately a lot of our ex-reds are also showing their motivations.

Truth be told, probably 80% of players just take the best options presented to the them at the time, and then a bond forms with that club if they do well. Take Hendo for example  are you telling me he wouldnt have joined Chelsea 10+ years ago over us if theyd offered double the wage? Him going to Saudi suggests he probably would have.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 10:32:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:28:09 pm
This is some deeply weird stuff from Pochettino when he talked about being booed off..

You can understand the people that came from the past, they want to see the team winning had playing well

The people that came form the past??  What kind of Orwellian double speak is that?

Theyd be fans mate

Weird. Maybe they just want the new fans, not legacy fans, the ones who get more excited about shiny new players and one-upmanship on twitter rather  than actual football.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:28:09 pm
This is some deeply weird stuff from Pochettino when he talked about being booed off..

You can understand the people that came from the past, they want to see the team winning had playing well

The people that came form the past??  What kind of Orwellian double speak is that?

Theyd be fans mate
again - the Guardian article proposes that Chelsea under Boehly have no interest in keeping "fans of the past" happy ... they believe they need to persuade the fans of the future ie knobheads who think football is played ona  computer.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm
https://twitter.com/Carefree_Ray/status/1698049187533713662?s=20

We dodged a bullet.

He's a good player but worth nowhere near what they paid. Playing for such a beautifully well balanced and organised team like Brighton can make any player seem much better than they actually are in a normal team. Cucurella was another exactly like Caicedo (£62mil) but at a lower level of ability.

For this reason I wouldn't look at  Brighton players as you pay at least double what they are actually worth, though im much more hopeful about Mac as we've also seen how good he is for Argentina. Also a Brighton mate of mine said he was their best player. Plus we paid a reasonable £35 million quid.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 10:37:29 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
again - the Guardian article proposes that Chelsea under Boehly have no interest in keeping "fans of the past" happy ... they believe they need to persuade the fans of the future ie knobheads who think football is played ona  computer.

Got a link to that?

Long and short of it is legacy fans don't have deep enough pockets for a modern football owner. Once they've mastered how to properly monetise shite like NFTs, old-school and actual matchgoing fans will be the last on their list of priorities.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 10:39:12 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:37:29 pm
Got a link to that?

Long and short of it is legacy fans don't have deep enough pockets for a modern football owner. Once they've mastered how to properly monetise shite like NFTs, old-school and actual matchgoing fans will be the last on their list of priorities.

it's been posted twice upthread.

edit:
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/30/chelsea-owners-may-see-clubs-own-fans-as-obstacles-in-violent-new-world
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm
He's a good player but worth nowhere near what they paid. Playing for such a beautifully well balanced and organised team like Brighton can make any player seem much better than they actually are in a normal team. Cucurella was another exactly like Caicedo (£62mil) but at a lower level of ability.

For this reason I wouldn't look at  Brighton players as you pay at least double what they are actually worth, though im much more hopeful about Mac as we've also seen how good he is for Argentina. Also a Brighton mate of mine said he was their best player. Plus we paid a reasonable £35 million quid.

Mac was almost risk free, made perfect sense, if it didnt work out (I say didnt and not doesnt as to me its clear it will) then its not a big deal. If Caicedo doesnt work for Chelsea its a disaster, or at least it should be.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 10:49:55 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:39:12 pm
it's been posted twice upthread.

edit:
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/30/chelsea-owners-may-see-clubs-own-fans-as-obstacles-in-violent-new-world

Nice one - interesting read. I'm perversely interested in the experiment and also fascinated at what comes from their strategy if they continue to fall outside of the revenues Europe brings.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 10:54:49 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm
https://twitter.com/Carefree_Ray/status/1698049187533713662?s=20

We dodged a bullet.

wow that is pretty poor, but the thing is, he can reach somewhat near his level at Brighton, but he is still basically superfluous to what Chelsea needs, and him getting to his previous level wouldn't change the results much, albeit maybe they earn 1 point instead of 0, nothing to really take Chelsea to the top end of the table. Him, Enzo and Gallagher on the pitch is a bit of a strange one.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
The signings they've made since the takeover, 15 months ago:

W.Fofana
Cucurella
Sterling
Koulibaly
Chukwuemeka
Aubameyang
Slonina
Zakaria (loan)
Fernandez
Mudryk
Badiashile
Madueke
Gusto
Santos
D.Fofana
Felix (loan)
Caicedo
Nkunku
Lavia
Palmer
Disasi
Jackson
Ugochukwu
Sanchez
Petrovic
Washington
Angelo
Moreira

Even if you put the ridiculous transfer fees, agent fees, wages and contract lengths aside, it makes absolutely no sense. What system are they using? What system are they buying players for? Can anyone tell me what is their general idea?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Yesterday at 11:55:05 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
again - the Guardian article proposes that Chelsea under Boehly have no interest in keeping "fans of the past" happy ... they believe they need to persuade the fans of the future ie knobheads who think football is played ona  computer.

Boehly is right, if they want to keep their fans of the past happy then they need to go down a division or 2 so they're regularly playing the likes of Millwall, Stoke and Cardiff
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 12:00:05 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
Even if you put the ridiculous transfer fees, agent fees, wages and contract lengths aside, it makes absolutely no sense. What system are they using? What system are they buying players for? Can anyone tell me what is their general idea?

Stockpile players in an attempt to weatber the storm when they get another transfer ban :lmao
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 12:04:01 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
Even if you put the ridiculous transfer fees, agent fees, wages and contract lengths aside, it makes absolutely no sense. What system are they using? What system are they buying players for? Can anyone tell me what is their general idea?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MJLi5_dyn0
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 12:23:47 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
was curious about this insanity, so used number bullets to count. so 28 transfers in over last 15 month. and only 19 (maximum, i may have miscounted) of them are actually available:

2 sold:
Aubameyang
Koulibaly

5 loaned out:
Slonina
D Fofana
Angelo
Santos
Moreira

2 loans finished:
Zakaria
Felix
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:28 am by classycarra »
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Today at 03:29:53 am
I guess what they're doing is akin to amassing a property portfolio... they buy far more players than they need, leveraging amortisation rules (akin to some of the rich-favouring property tax laws like Australia's negative gearing), then renting them out, safe in the knowledge that player values are rising far in excess of general inflation, and of course the small matter of a Saudi bailout fund. Being competitive on the pitch is a nice bonus but ultimately unimportant.

Also, message to Chelsea: eat a bag of dicks you fucking clowns!
