I think it's more likely that Saudi are using Chelsea as a testbed and distraction from their actual project, which is Newcastle. First, they're attacking the domestic and European transfer market; trying to break it with huge fees and wages so that honest clubs can't compete. Second, they're taking players out of the market that other clubs might have been able to make use of. Third, they're testing the limits of European FFP and the PL's profit and sustainability rules to see how far they can actually go.





Thing you're overlooking here though is that there are an infinite number of footballers. Aside from the very highest elite, the vast majority of aspiring footballers are talented young lads who are the right coach away from becoming a professional.So while the Saudis sweep up the big names, there's a gigantic network of scouts picking out the next one and the next one and the next one. You can't sweep up every top footballer. Squads have a finite number - 18-24 players. That leaves a hell of a pool to pick from still. We're in an inflated market, but there's still and always will be value. Look at Brighton. Look at West Ham proving the improvements you can make to a squad when you get massive money in the transfer market. It's impossible to 'break' this market.