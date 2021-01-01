So he's gone from laughably suggesting an All Stars North v South game to full-on Machiavelli by spending a couple of billion just to disrupt the top European leagues and transfer market? Hmmm....



I don't think it's his plan at all. I think it's Saudi's plan.I think it's more likely that Saudi are using Chelsea as a testbed and distraction from their actual project, which is Newcastle. First, they're attacking the domestic and European transfer market; trying to break it with huge fees and wages so that honest clubs can't compete. Second, they're taking players out of the market that other clubs might have been able to make use of. Third, they're testing the limits of European FFP and the PL's profit and sustainability rules to see how far they can actually go.They're trying to make everything about the money, and as we've seen agents are greedy fuckers, so will happily be complicit. We've already seen more and more that people are becoming more fans of individual players rather than the clubs they play for - I guess that's another reason they want Mo. Probably the main reason, as it's certainly not about the football.As I see it, Chelsea's being used as some kind of proxy club, an agent of chaos, to run cover for Newcastle. They are certainly highlighting the weaknesses in the system. I'm just wondering what the response might be.