Its really fucking simple. At Chelsea, whether fans or players will admit it, you can be a fantastic player who reduces themselves to a decent journeymen, only really interested in the money. Fine, if thats what you want. At Liverpool, a forgotten wayward player can elevate themselves to mythical cult status with hard work an application, adored by fans and fighting for a team (whilst still earning a good wage). I have no doubt Caicedo will do some good things for Chelsea, but his motivation is financial reward, rather than lasting legacy. His next move will be to Saudi Arabia. Again, these values are probably antiquated now, but I know which type of player id rather have on my team. Our team ethic is the only thing that keeps me still interested in modern football.