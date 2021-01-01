« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 49712 times)

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,685
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #760 on: Today at 07:52:55 pm »
For those who haven't read it, here's the Guardian article being discussed:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/30/chelsea-owners-may-see-clubs-own-fans-as-obstacles-in-violent-new-world


It is quite a lot of words for Ronay to admit that he doesn't really know what Chelsea are trying to do either.
The article doesn't really explain how Chelsea are trying to achieve success - be that football or financial.


For instance this:

Quote
The same studies suggest the key driver for younger consumers is not the relationship with the club but a connection with star players, who are the future of this sport under the US model.

Doesn't really line up with what Chelsea are doing. Under that system, surely you want to be the club the star players are playing at?
The biggest names are pretty much always the goalscorers, and that's the one area they've most neglected.



Or this:
Quote
factor in the lack of progress on the pitch and the decline in value of every player signed (there are no other Chelseas out there prepared to pay these prices) and it is hard to see any sense in which this project could qualify as a success.
Until, that is, we step into the Todd-verse and set our eyes on that longer horizon.

Ronay doesn't even attempt to explain how the big spending, scattergun transfer policy relates to this "longer horizon". Sure, values may keep rising generally. But piling up players so they get in the way of each other's development doesn't seem a great way to enhance value.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,746
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #761 on: Today at 08:18:31 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:09:58 pm
So he's gone from laughably suggesting an All Stars North v South game to full-on Machiavelli by spending a couple of billion just to disrupt the top European leagues and transfer market? Hmmm....

I don't think it's his plan at all. I think it's Saudi's plan.

I think it's more likely that Saudi are using Chelsea as a testbed and distraction from their actual project, which is Newcastle. First, they're attacking the domestic and European transfer market; trying to break it with huge fees and wages so that honest clubs can't compete. Second, they're taking players out of the market that other clubs might have been able to make use of. Third, they're testing the limits of European FFP and the PL's profit and sustainability rules to see how far they can actually go.

They're trying to make everything about the money, and as we've seen agents are greedy fuckers, so will happily be complicit. We've already seen more and more that people are becoming more fans of individual players rather than the clubs they play for - I guess that's another reason they want Mo. Probably the main reason, as it's certainly not about the football.

As I see it, Chelsea's being used as some kind of proxy club, an agent of chaos, to run cover for Newcastle. They are certainly highlighting the weaknesses in the system. I'm just wondering what the response might be.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:21:00 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,587
  • hippie at heart
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #762 on: Today at 08:27:19 pm »
Say what you will about Abramovich (too trigger happy with managers, cheated) but he hired competent people, put a solid structure and ran Chelsea like a proper club. The new owner is a complete lunatic.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #763 on: Today at 08:29:05 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 08:27:19 pm
Say what you will about Abramovich (too trigger happy with managers, cheated) but he hired competent people, put a solid structure and ran Chelsea like a proper club. The new owner is a complete lunatic.

Like fuck he did.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #764 on: Today at 08:30:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:24:44 pm
100% showpony.  the Chelsea scouts need to be fired for that transfer alone.

I saw him live when he was at shakthar. He looked quality. He made an awful career move though.. I have little sympathy for him though. A Ukrainian joining the club that was literally just owned by an oligarch who ultimately helped enable an illegal invasion of your homeland. Is pretty abysmal Imo. Says a lot about his character.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,890
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #765 on: Today at 08:32:51 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 08:27:19 pm
Say what you will about Abramovich (too trigger happy with managers, cheated) but he hired competent people, put a solid structure and ran Chelsea like a proper club. The new owner is a complete lunatic.
And long may it last until these Tory c*nts are Millwall again.
Logged

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #766 on: Today at 08:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:18:31 pm
I don't think it's his plan at all. I think it's Saudi's plan.

I think it's more likely that Saudi are using Chelsea as a testbed and distraction from their actual project, which is Newcastle. First, they're attacking the domestic and European transfer market; trying to break it with huge fees and wages so that honest clubs can't compete. Second, they're taking players out of the market that other clubs might have been able to make use of. Third, they're testing the limits of European FFP and the PL's profit and sustainability rules to see how far they can actually go.

They're trying to make everything about the money, and as we've seen agents are greedy fuckers, so will happily be complicit. We've already seen more and more that people are becoming more fans of individual players rather than the clubs they play for - I guess that's another reason they want Mo. Probably the main reason, as it's certainly not about the football.

As I see it, Chelsea's being used as some kind of proxy club, an agent of chaos, to run cover for Newcastle. They are certainly highlighting the weaknesses in the system. I'm just wondering what the response might be.

Good post!

Many people would say that this is a far fetched conspiracy theory, but I don't think it's unlikely at all. Remember that the Saudi state actually took control of the major clubs in their country. When a state, any state, has such clearly stated goal for an action they rarely restrain themselves to action on one level to achieve their goals. They will have identified what actors and systems they need to disrupt to get what they want and how to optimize gains for their own entities. As shown in any setting the Saudis are competing, they will have absolutely no scruples about how they go about their business. It's basically anything they can get away with, and then some. I mean, just looking at Newcastle playing today should be enough to illustrate how many fucks they don't give about any rules and regulations: They signed a document swearing they're not a Saudi gov owned entity, and then they change their away kit to the Saudi national team kit...
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,587
  • hippie at heart
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #767 on: Today at 08:33:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:29:05 pm
Like fuck he did.

There was a competent CEO, director of football etc etc. Dont think its a controversial statement. They were reasonably successful and won a few trophies as well. You dont achieve that unless you have a serious footballing operation in place.
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,587
  • hippie at heart
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #768 on: Today at 08:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:32:51 pm
And long may it last until these Tory c*nts are Millwall again.

Amen. Unlike Roman these lot dont have an unlimited pot of money even though it may look like they do at the moment.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,934
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #769 on: Today at 08:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:18:31 pm
I don't think it's his plan at all. I think it's Saudi's plan.

I think it's more likely that Saudi are using Chelsea as a testbed and distraction from their actual project, which is Newcastle. First, they're attacking the domestic and European transfer market; trying to break it with huge fees and wages so that honest clubs can't compete. Second, they're taking players out of the market that other clubs might have been able to make use of. Third, they're testing the limits of European FFP and the PL's profit and sustainability rules to see how far they can actually go.

They're trying to make everything about the money, and as we've seen agents are greedy fuckers, so will happily be complicit. We've already seen more and more that people are becoming more fans of individual players rather than the clubs they play for - I guess that's another reason they want Mo. Probably the main reason, as it's certainly not about the football.

As I see it, Chelsea's being used as some kind of proxy club, an agent of chaos, to run cover for Newcastle. They are certainly highlighting the weaknesses in the system. I'm just wondering what the response might be.

This might be very close to the truth, but I still think they are over-rating the importance of Chelsea in English football. Like most people only connected with the game in recent decades, they don't understand that Chelsea don't have the substance to challenge the system to the limits, and clear the path for Newcastle. They will be shot down much sooner than they can achieve their mission ...
Logged

Online GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,021
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #770 on: Today at 08:37:01 pm »
Poch thinks he is in the same level as Pep and Klopp 🤣
Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,934
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #771 on: Today at 08:38:40 pm »
Quote from: GBF on Today at 08:37:01 pm
Poch thinks he is in the same level as Pep and Klopp 🤣

Well, I like to think that I am 6'5", but in reality I am 5'10" ...
Logged

Offline kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,118
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #772 on: Today at 08:42:22 pm »
Chelsea, the Club players and managers go fill their bank accounts with blood money and Die!
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #773 on: Today at 08:44:21 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 08:33:27 pm
There was a competent CEO, director of football etc etc. Dont think its a controversial statement. They were reasonably successful and won a few trophies as well. You dont achieve that unless you have a serious footballing operation in place.

They owed him nearly £2B when he left & they didn't even have a new ground to show for it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,021
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #774 on: Today at 08:48:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:38:40 pm
Well, I like to think that I am 6'5", but in reality I am 5'10" ...

😂
Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,625
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #775 on: Today at 08:51:10 pm »
Quote from: GBF on Today at 08:37:01 pm
Poch thinks he is in the same level as Pep and Klopp 🤣





Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,464
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #776 on: Today at 08:52:27 pm »
Its really fucking simple. At Chelsea, whether fans or players will admit it, you can be a fantastic player who reduces themselves to a decent journeymen, only really interested in the money. Fine, if thats what you want. At Liverpool, a forgotten wayward player can elevate themselves to mythical cult status with hard work an application, adored by fans and fighting for a team (whilst still earning a good wage). I have no doubt Caicedo will do some good things for Chelsea, but his motivation is financial reward, rather than lasting legacy. His next move will be to Saudi Arabia. Again, these values are probably antiquated now, but I know which type of player id rather have on my team. Our team ethic is the only thing that keeps me still interested in modern football.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,625
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #777 on: Today at 08:54:36 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:52:27 pm
Its really fucking simple. At Chelsea, whether fans or players will admit it, you can be a fantastic player who reduces themselves to a decent journeymen, only really interested in the money. Fine, if thats what you want. At Liverpool, a forgotten wayward player can elevate themselves to mythical cult status with hard work an application, adored by fans and fighting for a team (whilst still earning a good wage). I have no doubt Caicedo will do some good things for Chelsea, but his motivation is financial reward, rather than lasting legacy. His next move will be to Saudi Arabia. Again, these values are probably antiquated now, but I know which type of player id rather have on my team. Our team ethic is the only thing that keeps me still interested in modern football.

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,464
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #778 on: Today at 08:57:30 pm »
To fucking right Rob. That man has wealth far beyond Chelseas money.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,625
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #779 on: Today at 08:58:20 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:57:30 pm
To fucking right Rob. That man has wealth far beyond Chelseas money.

He'll get a standing ovation when Forest come to Anfield
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,934
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #780 on: Today at 08:58:26 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:52:27 pm
Its really fucking simple. At Chelsea, whether fans or players will admit it, you can be a fantastic player who reduces themselves to a decent journeymen, only really interested in the money. Fine, if thats what you want. At Liverpool, a forgotten wayward player can elevate themselves to mythical cult status with hard work an application, adored by fans and fighting for a team (whilst still earning a good wage). I have no doubt Caicedo will do some good things for Chelsea, but his motivation is financial reward, rather than lasting legacy. His next move will be to Saudi Arabia. Again, these values are probably antiquated now, but I know which type of player id rather have on my team. Our team ethic is the only thing that keeps me still interested in modern football.

There are a lot of players who have earned a lot of money, played until 5-10 years ago, and these days no one is mentioning their name. On the other side, there are players who have earned a bit less money, but have this mythical status with the fans of the clubs they played for. You can assume who is having better retirement days ...
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,464
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #781 on: Today at 09:02:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:58:26 pm
There are a lot of players who have earned a lot of money, played until 5-10 years ago, and these days no one is mentioning their name. On the other side, there are players who have earned a bit less money, but have this mythical status with the fans of the clubs they played for. You can assume who is having better retirement days ...

The main reason Ill never understand Jordan Henderson. Could have been carried on shoulders around Anfield for the rest of his life. Couldnt give a shit about him now.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,746
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #782 on: Today at 09:12:23 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:02:31 pm
The main reason Ill never understand Jordan Henderson. Could have been carried on shoulders around Anfield for the rest of his life. Couldnt give a shit about him now.

He figured his legacy was intact after lifting the lot. I guess he doesn't understand the local fanbase as much as he thought he did.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,685
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #783 on: Today at 09:18:58 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 08:33:27 pm
There was a competent CEO, director of football etc etc. Dont think its a controversial statement. They were reasonably successful and won a few trophies as well. You dont achieve that unless you have a serious footballing operation in place.

But for years financial performance was essentially an irrelevance. That is not a luxury a "proper club" has.

They'd chop and change managers on a whim. They'd splash out on players, and if they didn't work out, splash out some more.

You cannot say they were run like a proper club. A simple test - if Roman had run Chelsea the way he did, but without putting any money in himself, what would have happened?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,746
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #784 on: Today at 09:20:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:35:08 pm
This might be very close to the truth, but I still think they are over-rating the importance of Chelsea in English football. Like most people only connected with the game in recent decades, they don't understand that Chelsea don't have the substance to challenge the system to the limits, and clear the path for Newcastle. They will be shot down much sooner than they can achieve their mission ...

to be honest, I think the Saudi's are fine with that. Chelsea are disposable to them; no one is going to mourn them when they come unstuck. So really, it could well just be part of their plan.

We don't know exactly how long this long game might be. Once Chelsea are done, the Saudis can move onto another club, like Everton perhaps, and do the whole thing all over again - only this time applying the lessons learned from their Chelsea experiment.

All we really know is that what Chelsea are doing is batshit and makes no sense, and even the plan they claim to be following doesn't really hold much water. Players tying themselves to a club on eight or nine year contracts is madness. I want to see what happens when one of these players decides they've had enough and want a move.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,094
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #785 on: Today at 09:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:20:47 pm
to be honest, I think the Saudi's are fine with that. Chelsea are disposable to them; no one is going to mourn them when they come unstuck. So really, it could well just be part of their plan.

We don't know exactly how long this long game might be. Once Chelsea are done, the Saudis can move onto another club, like Everton perhaps, and do the whole thing all over again - only this time applying the lessons learned from their Chelsea experiment.

All we really know is that what Chelsea are doing is batshit and makes no sense, and even the plan they claim to be following doesn't really hold much water. Players tying themselves to a club on eight or nine year contracts is madness. I want to see what happens when one of these players decides they've had enough and want a move.

The Saudi's aren't fucking stupid, there's no way they'd touch that fucking curse ;D
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,746
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #786 on: Today at 09:39:27 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:24:16 pm
The Saudi's aren't fucking stupid, there's no way they'd touch that fucking curse ;D

As a fanbase, they're ripe for sportswashing. But Everton aren't likely much use now, as they're on the verge of ceasing to exist. But they make a good example of what's possible. They would think they're going to be the next City or Newcastle, but more likely they'd just be used to run interference.

I can't quite find words to describe what I'm thinking. It's more a feeling than anything else. There's something missing because, as Peter points out, Chelsea on their own can't break much of anything. But what if a second club comes along and starts breaking shit?  Then a third, or fourth? An Everton, a Southampton? 

What happens if Saudi become proxy owners of several clubs, and they all start doing what Chelsea are doing? These "consortiums" coming in and buying clubs that are just fronts, like shell companies? That recent Chelsea "sponsorship" deal by the startup company for example.

I dunno, maybe I am being conspiratorial. But I do feel there's a bigger picture in play here. As if everything that's happened recently is connected. Something feels off to me.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 913
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #787 on: Today at 09:43:27 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:30:02 pm
I saw him live when he was at shakthar. He looked quality. He made an awful career move though.. I have little sympathy for him though. A Ukrainian joining the club that was literally just owned by an oligarch who ultimately helped enable an illegal invasion of your homeland. Is pretty abysmal Imo. Says a lot about his character.

Doubt he gave it that much thought. Let's give him the benefit of assuming ignorance.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,749
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #788 on: Today at 09:45:26 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:06:35 pm
So, Saudi Arabia basically.

As for Boehly, he's a front/stooge agreed, but his face is very far from being acceptable. Punchable, repeatedly, yes. Unless you mean, white and American.
It's mad to me that people equate a nationality with being hateful, I'd say 90% of Americans I've met have been good people......and coming from Ireland I was led to believe throughout childhood that the English were all wankers, again, nothing could be farther from the truth.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 