Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 01:58:17 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:06:00 pm
Whats dodgy about it ?


They can fund massive spending on the back of selling Home Grown players for reasonable sums. £35m income means they can fund £280m of spending (assuming their use of 8 year contracts). Why are they putting off the income till next year (you can have him now but let's put the transfer in 24/25 accounts), makes no sense unless it benefits them (or Newcastle pushing the spending back to the next transfer window)


This is what I meant about treating expenditure and income equally otherwise it creates an imbalance. I would not be surprised if this deal allows both clubs to get around FFP somehow but I'm not an accountant.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 04:39:16 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 12:04:41 pm
Dodgy deal alert 🚨

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66580461

This deal is helping Newcastle, but not really helping Chelsea, by postponing the permanent deal until July 1st 2024. The Italian clubs have been doing it for years ...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 04:50:26 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 04:39:16 pm
This deal is helping Newcastle, but not really helping Chelsea, by postponing the permanent deal until July 1st 2024. The Italian clubs have been doing it for years ...


By using amortisation they are storing up problems for the future, this pushes back their problems (this year sorted by Mount+) for next year. They need a steady stream of selling youngsters to keep up the investment, it helps when they spread them over time.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 05:11:44 pm
What I dont understand is where Chelsea are getting the income to fund their spending. Amortisation doesnt magic up cash flow. Amortisation allows them to circumvent FFP but it doesnt circumvent actual pounds in and out.
They can only spend what they earn and FFP limits inflated sponsorship deals and cash injections.
They have a smallish ground , no Champions League etc..
they wont be paying Brighton over 8 years 
I know Im thick but I cant understand this.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 06:02:30 pm
more Chelsea financial bullshit ....

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-chelsea-premier-league-deal-27568472

While securing an uplift in sponsorship value was always going to be challenging given Chelsea's underperformance last season, maintaining the status quo prevents a potential decrease in the value of their sponsorship assets in future negotiations. Chelsea has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with Infinite Athlete, a sports-focused technology firm, reportedly worth $51m (£40m/47m) per year.

This deal would have provided some stability while giving the London club greater leverage in future sponsorship discussions. However, the Premier League is currently scrutinizing the deal under its "fair market value" guidelines.

The focus of the scrutiny lies in the connection between Boehly, Clearlake and Infinite Athlete. The company was created through a recent merger between Tempus Ex Machine and Biocore, with Tempus Ex Machine already being a technology partner of Chelsea.

Another concern is the involvement of US private equity firm Silver Lake, a major investor in Infinite Athlete and American sports apparel firm Fanatics. While the Premier League is expected to assess these complex investment links, they may also examine whether Infinite Athlete's annual turnover of around $15m (£12m/14m) aligns with the proposed $51m (£40m/47m) per year deal with the football club.

As things stand, a decision is yet to be made by the Premier League, leaving Chelsea in a state of uncertainty and potentially facing several more weeks without a front-of-shirt sponsor. The situation could have significant implications for the club if they are forced to seek new sponsors mid-season, considering that exposure opportunities for partners have already begun.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 06:06:18 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:02:30 pm
more Chelsea financial bullshit ....

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-chelsea-premier-league-deal-27568472

While securing an uplift in sponsorship value was always going to be challenging given Chelsea's underperformance last season, maintaining the status quo prevents a potential decrease in the value of their sponsorship assets in future negotiations. Chelsea has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with Infinite Athlete, a sports-focused technology firm, reportedly worth $51m (£40m/47m) per year.

This deal would have provided some stability while giving the London club greater leverage in future sponsorship discussions. However, the Premier League is currently scrutinizing the deal under its "fair market value" guidelines.

The focus of the scrutiny lies in the connection between Boehly, Clearlake and Infinite Athlete. The company was created through a recent merger between Tempus Ex Machine and Biocore, with Tempus Ex Machine already being a technology partner of Chelsea.

Another concern is the involvement of US private equity firm Silver Lake, a major investor in Infinite Athlete and American sports apparel firm Fanatics. While the Premier League is expected to assess these complex investment links, they may also examine whether Infinite Athlete's annual turnover of around $15m (£12m/14m) aligns with the proposed $51m (£40m/47m) per year deal with the football club.

As things stand, a decision is yet to be made by the Premier League, leaving Chelsea in a state of uncertainty and potentially facing several more weeks without a front-of-shirt sponsor. The situation could have significant implications for the club if they are forced to seek new sponsors mid-season, considering that exposure opportunities for partners have already begun.

Premier League will do nothing about it and we all know it.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 06:11:51 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:06:18 pm
Premier League will do nothing about it and we all know it.
of course they'll do something!

they will think about it.

for a very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very

... long time.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 06:15:41 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:50:26 pm

By using amortisation they are storing up problems for the future, this pushes back their problems (this year sorted by Mount+) for next year. They need a steady stream of selling youngsters to keep up the investment, it helps when they spread them over time.

Well, we've seen how it ended up at Leeds, some 20 years ago, and more recently at Everton. Betting on future revenues is never a good policy ...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 06:21:20 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:50:26 pm

By using amortisation they are storing up problems for the future, this pushes back their problems (this year sorted by Mount+) for next year. They need a steady stream of selling youngsters to keep up the investment, it helps when they spread them over time.
It's not like they'll stop spending.  Their squad is average for the £900m outlay.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 06:36:28 pm
I think we are overthinking it:

What is sketchy about a recently formed start-up, funded by Clearlake, making revenues* of 15m a year, offering to sponsor Clearlake funded Chelsea for 51m a year?

I'm not seeing it.

*alleged revenues.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 06:47:42 pm
Absolutely nothing dodgy about that. You gotta spend money to make money.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 06:48:11 pm
10 year stretch in prison or 10 years at Chelsea?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 07:25:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:48:11 pm
10 year stretch in prison or 10 years at Chelsea?

Chelsea, definitely! Loads of money for a start. And Im shit at football, so Id never get picked, and become that myth of a player fans are convinced is the missing link if only the manager would give me a chance. Every team has them.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 10:30:53 pm
At this point, Chelsea are like that gambler who gets into more and more debt with the loan sharks, hoping for that one big score that will clear his entire debt. We all know how it usually ends ...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 11:56:54 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:30:53 pm
At this point, Chelsea are like that gambler who gets into more and more debt with the loan sharks, hoping for that one big score that will clear his entire debt. We all know how it usually ends ...
Yeah everything Boehly does.. he's almost like an addict.
Like someone who just can't get that permanent fix.
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #575 on: Today at 12:50:08 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:02:30 pm
more Chelsea financial bullshit ....

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-chelsea-premier-league-deal-27568472

While securing an uplift in sponsorship value was always going to be challenging given Chelsea's underperformance last season, maintaining the status quo prevents a potential decrease in the value of their sponsorship assets in future negotiations. Chelsea has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with Infinite Athlete, a sports-focused technology firm, reportedly worth $51m (£40m/47m) per year.

This deal would have provided some stability while giving the London club greater leverage in future sponsorship discussions. However, the Premier League is currently scrutinizing the deal under its "fair market value" guidelines.

The focus of the scrutiny lies in the connection between Boehly, Clearlake and Infinite Athlete. The company was created through a recent merger between Tempus Ex Machine and Biocore, with Tempus Ex Machine already being a technology partner of Chelsea.

Another concern is the involvement of US private equity firm Silver Lake, a major investor in Infinite Athlete and American sports apparel firm Fanatics. While the Premier League is expected to assess these complex investment links, they may also examine whether Infinite Athlete's annual turnover of around $15m (£12m/14m) aligns with the proposed $51m (£40m/47m) per year deal with the football club.

As things stand, a decision is yet to be made by the Premier League, leaving Chelsea in a state of uncertainty and potentially facing several more weeks without a front-of-shirt sponsor. The situation could have significant implications for the club if they are forced to seek new sponsors mid-season, considering that exposure opportunities for partners have already begun.

Considering Ethiad, Etisalat and Man City are owned by the same people with a pretty transparent ownership and the Premier League seem to have no issue with that I wouldnt hold my breath over this one.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #576 on: Today at 01:52:15 am
Chelsea might have a higher ceiling to accumulate and absorb debt with creative accounting, but there is no way this is some brilliant strategy no one has thought about before these. Like Leeds before them, this crazy spending will catch up with the club, and plenty would love to see it happening.
