While securing an uplift in sponsorship value was always going to be challenging given Chelsea's underperformance last season, maintaining the status quo prevents a potential decrease in the value of their sponsorship assets in future negotiations. Chelsea has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with Infinite Athlete, a sports-focused technology firm, reportedly worth $51m (£40m/47m) per year.
This deal would have provided some stability while giving the London club greater leverage in future sponsorship discussions. However, the Premier League is currently scrutinizing the deal under its "fair market value" guidelines.
The focus of the scrutiny lies in the connection between Boehly, Clearlake and Infinite Athlete. The company was created through a recent merger between Tempus Ex Machine and Biocore, with Tempus Ex Machine already being a technology partner of Chelsea.
Another concern is the involvement of US private equity firm Silver Lake, a major investor in Infinite Athlete and American sports apparel firm Fanatics. While the Premier League is expected to assess these complex investment links, they may also examine whether Infinite Athlete's annual turnover of around $15m (£12m/14m) aligns with the proposed $51m (£40m/47m) per year deal with the football club.
As things stand, a decision is yet to be made by the Premier League, leaving Chelsea in a state of uncertainty and potentially facing several more weeks without a front-of-shirt sponsor. The situation could have significant implications for the club if they are forced to seek new sponsors mid-season, considering that exposure opportunities for partners have already begun.