Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #560 on: Today at 01:58:17 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:06:00 pm
Whats dodgy about it ?


They can fund massive spending on the back of selling Home Grown players for reasonable sums. £35m income means they can fund £280m of spending (assuming their use of 8 year contracts). Why are they putting off the income till next year (you can have him now but let's put the transfer in 24/25 accounts), makes no sense unless it benefits them (or Newcastle pushing the spending back to the next transfer window)


This is what I meant about treating expenditure and income equally otherwise it creates an imbalance. I would not be surprised if this deal allows both clubs to get around FFP somehow but I'm not an accountant.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #561 on: Today at 04:39:16 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:04:41 pm
Dodgy deal alert 🚨

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66580461

This deal is helping Newcastle, but not really helping Chelsea, by postponing the permanent deal until July 1st 2024. The Italian clubs have been doing it for years ...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #562 on: Today at 04:50:26 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 04:39:16 pm
This deal is helping Newcastle, but not really helping Chelsea, by postponing the permanent deal until July 1st 2024. The Italian clubs have been doing it for years ...


By using amortisation they are storing up problems for the future, this pushes back their problems (this year sorted by Mount+) for next year. They need a steady stream of selling youngsters to keep up the investment, it helps when they spread them over time.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #563 on: Today at 05:11:44 pm
What I dont understand is where Chelsea are getting the income to fund their spending. Amortisation doesnt magic up cash flow. Amortisation allows them to circumvent FFP but it doesnt circumvent actual pounds in and out.
They can only spend what they earn and FFP limits inflated sponsorship deals and cash injections.
They have a smallish ground , no Champions League etc..
they wont be paying Brighton over 8 years 
I know Im thick but I cant understand this.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #564 on: Today at 06:02:30 pm
more Chelsea financial bullshit ....

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-chelsea-premier-league-deal-27568472

While securing an uplift in sponsorship value was always going to be challenging given Chelsea's underperformance last season, maintaining the status quo prevents a potential decrease in the value of their sponsorship assets in future negotiations. Chelsea has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with Infinite Athlete, a sports-focused technology firm, reportedly worth $51m (£40m/47m) per year.

This deal would have provided some stability while giving the London club greater leverage in future sponsorship discussions. However, the Premier League is currently scrutinizing the deal under its "fair market value" guidelines.

The focus of the scrutiny lies in the connection between Boehly, Clearlake and Infinite Athlete. The company was created through a recent merger between Tempus Ex Machine and Biocore, with Tempus Ex Machine already being a technology partner of Chelsea.

Another concern is the involvement of US private equity firm Silver Lake, a major investor in Infinite Athlete and American sports apparel firm Fanatics. While the Premier League is expected to assess these complex investment links, they may also examine whether Infinite Athlete's annual turnover of around $15m (£12m/14m) aligns with the proposed $51m (£40m/47m) per year deal with the football club.

As things stand, a decision is yet to be made by the Premier League, leaving Chelsea in a state of uncertainty and potentially facing several more weeks without a front-of-shirt sponsor. The situation could have significant implications for the club if they are forced to seek new sponsors mid-season, considering that exposure opportunities for partners have already begun.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #565 on: Today at 06:06:18 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:02:30 pm
Premier League will do nothing about it and we all know it.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #566 on: Today at 06:11:51 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:06:18 pm
Premier League will do nothing about it and we all know it.
of course they'll do something!

they will think about it.

for a very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very

... long time.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #567 on: Today at 06:15:41 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:50:26 pm

By using amortisation they are storing up problems for the future, this pushes back their problems (this year sorted by Mount+) for next year. They need a steady stream of selling youngsters to keep up the investment, it helps when they spread them over time.

Well, we've seen how it ended up at Leeds, some 20 years ago, and more recently at Everton. Betting on future revenues is never a good policy ...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #568 on: Today at 06:21:20 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:50:26 pm

By using amortisation they are storing up problems for the future, this pushes back their problems (this year sorted by Mount+) for next year. They need a steady stream of selling youngsters to keep up the investment, it helps when they spread them over time.
It's not like they'll stop spending.  Their squad is average for the £900m outlay.
