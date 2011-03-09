What about Jackson?
No professional football player in the Premier League is "shite"
I've read a lot of comments - all negative - about Mudryk so last night I decided to watch him closely and I think a lot of ppl aren't being very analytical in their assessments.he isn't a bad player. he is DEPLORABLY BAD player.I hope Poch keeps faith with him because based on that display he shouldn't be allowed to wear boots never mind get paid as a professional.
Not posted by their official account. Thats been edited.Was posted by a fan site.
Id be very curious to see the next Chelsea lineup and see if it include Lavia or not. Who do they drop for him?
Caicedo?
Its all about winning shiny things.
£900m spent for a top 4 battle. Why is the media quiet?
What top 4 battle? They are nowhere near the top 4 ...
Probably because no one cares about Chelsea ...
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
I presume there will be some last minute shenanigans and magically Lukaku will agree to go to Saudi for 60m-80m?It's way too weird that he hasn't been loaned out yet.
After the calamity that was Caicedo vs West Ham, I can see them trying out Lavia in the next game, and then making a decision for the next few games at least.It would be the smart thing to do... but with great power comes great responsibility...If he turns out better and they use him, "questions will need to be answered" (to quote that cringeworthy phrase from these slappable commentators) as to why there is an 11xm player on the bench while his 60m alternative is ahead of him.If Pochettino has sense, he would give Lavia a look-in. If he doesn't.. well- he chose to be a football manager. I didn't choose for him. Can't complain about it.
Chelsea fan :"I wish Liverpool took Caicedo, I wish he went to Liverpool, I'll drive him there myself, I'm an uber driver and ill drive him there for free, i don't care if he gives me a 1 star 2 star or 3, he is a disgrace"
Players would do shorter stint's in prison than Chelsea for fucks sakes.
Dodgy deal alert 🚨 https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66580461
Whats dodgy about it ?
Except he isnt. Talented player who lacks a few brain cells. Not too different from Adama Traore in that regard. I can see him as one that'll need to be coached to exactly what he needs to do in each situation to take away the decision making from him which makes him garbage. Chelsea were taken to the cleaners for sure on him.but if used in a certain way, he can make a difference. I think Arsenal had a specific plan for him while Chelsea didnt. They just thought he must be good because Arsenal want him so badly and now they dont know what to do with him. I think Chelsea is in a similar situation with a few of their players. Also, their squad is so young that there's no one to lead and organize ahead of Thiago Silva. Everyone is new and too young so how is this even expected to work in the short term?
Chelsea, shadow Saudi owned entity, sell child footballer for inflated fee to Saudi owned entity.Completely legit innit
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.7]