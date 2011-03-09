« previous next »
Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 10:56:27 am
As talented as Caicedo is, he hasn't half acted like the dickhead the last 12 months.

Didn't he refuse to train and put up an insta story saying he is leaving for Arsenal? Then signed a new deal, then pushed for a move again to Chelsea.

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:10:47 am
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 06:08:41 am
What about Jackson?

Strikes me as a player better suited to being a wide forward who'll probably have seasons in which he scores 12+ in the league. But right now he's not near that level in terms of reliability.

Most teams who would spend what Chelsea have under Boehly would have loaded up on forwards and ensure they have a world class GK. They've ended up with a group of forwards that are either raw or spent at this level and a GK that lost his position to Jason Steele
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 12:16:17 pm
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 09:44:01 am
No professional football player in the Premier League is "shite"

I bet you would have found a few ready to argue that point down at Villa Park.
Only a few though, because most of them had left just after half time
 ;D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 02:14:56 pm
I've read a lot of comments - all negative - about Mudryk so last night I decided to watch him closely and I think a lot of ppl aren't being very analytical in their assessments.

he isn't a bad player.  he is DEPLORABLY BAD player.

I hope Poch keeps faith with him because based on that display he shouldn't be allowed to wear boots never mind get paid as a professional.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 02:50:13 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:14:56 pm
I've read a lot of comments - all negative - about Mudryk so last night I decided to watch him closely and I think a lot of ppl aren't being very analytical in their assessments.

he isn't a bad player.  he is DEPLORABLY BAD player.

I hope Poch keeps faith with him because based on that display he shouldn't be allowed to wear boots never mind get paid as a professional.

Mudryk going to Chelsea was one of those signings you simply know it is going to flop. The kid has talent, at least that much was obvious from his performances at Shakhtar, but he was completely unprepared to go to that complete mess at Chelsea. He will have a good career somewhere in Italy or Spain, once Chelsea send him there on loan ...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 03:18:11 pm
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 03:25:17 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 03:18:11 pm


Not posted by their official account. Thats been edited.

Was posted by a fan site.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 03:28:55 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:25:17 pm
Not posted by their official account. Thats been edited.

Was posted by a fan site.
I know that. It's funny though.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 03:32:00 pm
Id be very curious to see the next Chelsea lineup and see if it include Lavia or not. Who do they drop for him?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 03:35:33 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:32:00 pm
Id be very curious to see the next Chelsea lineup and see if it include Lavia or not. Who do they drop for him?
Caicedo?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 03:38:15 pm
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 03:44:25 pm
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 03:51:56 pm
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 03:53:07 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:32:00 pm
Id be very curious to see the next Chelsea lineup and see if it include Lavia or not. Who do they drop for him?


Shame it's Luton at home, would love to see Lavia and Caciedo struggle against better players, here's hoping Luton show some championship grit
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 05:27:22 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 03:18:11 pm

What a flop! (Yes I know I sound bitter).
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 06:01:28 pm
I thought Lavia was good yesterday. Can see why he didn't want to be second choice at Liverpool...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 06:05:55 pm
I presume there will be some last minute shenanigans and magically Lukaku will agree to go to Saudi for 60m-80m?

It's way too weird that he hasn't been loaned out yet.

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 06:49:30 pm
£900m spent for a top 4 battle. Why is the media quiet?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 06:50:42 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:49:30 pm
£900m spent for a top 4 battle. Why is the media quiet?

What top 4 battle? They are nowhere near the top 4 ...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 06:53:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 06:50:42 pm
What top 4 battle? They are nowhere near the top 4 ...
Why is the media quiet then?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 07:01:01 pm
Probably because no one cares about Chelsea ...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 07:02:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 07:01:01 pm
Probably because no one cares about Chelsea ...
Hmmmm.... Good point. Their fans think they're big but they get treated like the insignificant plastic club they are.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 07:13:33 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:14:56 pm
I've read a lot of comments - all negative - about Mudryk so last night I decided to watch him closely and I think a lot of ppl aren't being very analytical in their assessments.

he isn't a bad player.  he is DEPLORABLY BAD player.

I hope Poch keeps faith with him because based on that display he shouldn't be allowed to wear boots never mind get paid as a professional.
He is dreadful isn't he. He looks nowhere near their first 11. Just a vanity purchase.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 07:34:11 pm
Their next 6 fixtures are about as easy as you could get. Should be getting 15/18 as an absolute minimum
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #544 on: Yesterday at 08:42:30 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:32:00 pm
Id be very curious to see the next Chelsea lineup and see if it include Lavia or not. Who do they drop for him?
After the calamity that was Caicedo vs West Ham, I can see them trying out Lavia in the next game, and then making a decision for the next few games at least.

It would be the smart thing to do... but with great power comes great responsibility...
If he turns out better and they use him, "questions will need to be answered" (to quote that cringeworthy phrase from these slappable commentators) as to why there is an 11xm player on the bench while his 60m alternative is ahead of him.

If Pochettino has sense, he would give Lavia a look-in. If he doesn't.. well- he chose to be a football manager. I didn't choose for him. Can't complain about it.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:05:55 pm
I presume there will be some last minute shenanigans and magically Lukaku will agree to go to Saudi for 60m-80m?

It's way too weird that he hasn't been loaned out yet.



Pretty sure he already rejected a move to Saudi Arabia and Juventus fans don't want him there either, which has prevented a move there
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #546 on: Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm
Chelsea fan :

"I wish Liverpool took Caicedo, I wish he went to Liverpool, I'll drive him there myself, I'm an uber driver and ill drive him there for free, i don't care if he gives me a 1 star 2 star or 3, he is a disgrace"
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #547 on: Today at 12:47:04 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:42:30 pm
After the calamity that was Caicedo vs West Ham, I can see them trying out Lavia in the next game, and then making a decision for the next few games at least.

It would be the smart thing to do... but with great power comes great responsibility...
If he turns out better and they use him, "questions will need to be answered" (to quote that cringeworthy phrase from these slappable commentators) as to why there is an 11xm player on the bench while his 60m alternative is ahead of him.

If Pochettino has sense, he would give Lavia a look-in. If he doesn't.. well- he chose to be a football manager. I didn't choose for him. Can't complain about it.

No chance. They have spent 115 million on him, he is gonna get a run in the team for half a season at least before binning.

Lavia is not gonna start many games. They have no European football. He is not a polished enough player to start week in and week out. Chelsea also have 5-6 other midfielder who are probably as good as Lavia currently fighting for a place in the starting lineup.

I can kind of see why Caicedo chose to go to Chlesea but Lavia made a moronic decision and unless he put in a world class performances from the get go, he is gonna suffer the same fate as all the other Chelsea youngsters.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #548 on: Today at 12:50:24 am
Players would do shorter stint's in prison than Chelsea for fucks sakes.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #549 on: Today at 05:41:14 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:14:56 pm
I've read a lot of comments - all negative - about Mudryk so last night I decided to watch him closely and I think a lot of ppl aren't being very analytical in their assessments.

he isn't a bad player.  he is DEPLORABLY BAD player.

I hope Poch keeps faith with him because based on that display he shouldn't be allowed to wear boots never mind get paid as a professional.

Except he isnt. Talented player who lacks a few brain cells. Not too different from Adama Traore in that regard. I can see him as one that'll need to be coached to exactly what he needs to do in each situation to take away the decision making from him which makes him garbage. Chelsea were taken to the cleaners for sure on him.but if used in a certain way, he can make a difference. I think Arsenal had a specific plan for him while Chelsea didnt. They just thought he must be good because Arsenal want him so badly and now they dont know what to do with him. I think Chelsea is in a similar situation with a few of their players. Also, their squad is so young that there's no one to lead and organize ahead of Thiago Silva. Everyone is new and too young so how is this even expected to work in the short term?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #550 on: Today at 07:38:45 am
Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm
Chelsea fan :

"I wish Liverpool took Caicedo, I wish he went to Liverpool, I'll drive him there myself, I'm an uber driver and ill drive him there for free, i don't care if he gives me a 1 star 2 star or 3, he is a disgrace"
Twat! With supporters like that, who needs enemies?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #551 on: Today at 07:51:04 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:50:24 am
Players would do shorter stint's in prison than Chelsea for fucks sakes.

Chelsea is probably worse than prison in fairness... in footballing terms of course.

Imagine having to work for an employer to whom you don't give two hoots, a toxic work environment that is in chaos most of the time and a fanbase that can't stop hating you.. think of doing that day in and day out for 7 or 8 years.

Horrendous club owned and run by a toad.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #552 on: Today at 12:04:41 pm
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #553 on: Today at 12:06:00 pm
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #554 on: Today at 12:09:26 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:06:00 pm
Whats dodgy about it ?

Chelsea, shadow Saudi owned entity, sell child footballer for inflated fee to Saudi owned entity.

Completely legit innit
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #555 on: Today at 12:09:31 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:06:00 pm
Whats dodgy about it ?
Newcastle are owned by the Saudi's and Chelsea/Boehly are getting bankrolled by them? (allegedly)
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #556 on: Today at 12:09:46 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 05:41:14 am
Except he isnt. Talented player who lacks a few brain cells. Not too different from Adama Traore in that regard. I can see him as one that'll need to be coached to exactly what he needs to do in each situation to take away the decision making from him which makes him garbage. Chelsea were taken to the cleaners for sure on him.but if used in a certain way, he can make a difference. I think Arsenal had a specific plan for him while Chelsea didnt. They just thought he must be good because Arsenal want him so badly and now they dont know what to do with him. I think Chelsea is in a similar situation with a few of their players. Also, their squad is so young that there's no one to lead and organize ahead of Thiago Silva. Everyone is new and too young so how is this even expected to work in the short term?

So an absolutely shite player?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #557 on: Today at 12:16:07 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:09:26 pm
Chelsea, shadow Saudi owned entity, sell child footballer for inflated fee to Saudi owned entity.

Completely legit innit

Hes a Newcastle fan apparently 😂
