I've read a lot of comments - all negative - about Mudryk so last night I decided to watch him closely and I think a lot of ppl aren't being very analytical in their assessments.



he isn't a bad player. he is DEPLORABLY BAD player.



I hope Poch keeps faith with him because based on that display he shouldn't be allowed to wear boots never mind get paid as a professional.



Except he isnt. Talented player who lacks a few brain cells. Not too different from Adama Traore in that regard. I can see him as one that'll need to be coached to exactly what he needs to do in each situation to take away the decision making from him which makes him garbage. Chelsea were taken to the cleaners for sure on him.but if used in a certain way, he can make a difference. I think Arsenal had a specific plan for him while Chelsea didnt. They just thought he must be good because Arsenal want him so badly and now they dont know what to do with him. I think Chelsea is in a similar situation with a few of their players. Also, their squad is so young that there's no one to lead and organize ahead of Thiago Silva. Everyone is new and too young so how is this even expected to work in the short term?