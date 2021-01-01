« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 32505 times)

Offline Bennett

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 10:59:37 pm »
Praying Chelsea continue to shit the bed. Them missing out on UCL this season would be hilarious. I'd even rather United pipped them to it I'm that desperate for it to happen. They've risked their entire financial future on the basis they qualify.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 11:01:29 pm »
Chelsea is such a wrong club for young players. You can be pretty certain that any agent sending a young player there is doing so for money because they just chop and change players like clothes there so how much undue pressure it puts on young players still developing their game. The manager is more likely to not persist with you if you have a couple poor games or he gets the sack, so essentially every mistake is compounded when they need to be in perspective. Its just run like a capitalistic dystopia.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 11:03:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm
For what they have spent, they must win the league especially with no European football. No excuse is admissible.

Yes, and yet on the PL's international feed prior to the season kicking off, they were saying CL qualification was probably a step to far for them this season. Despite spending close to a £1 billion and having no European matches. The media have been soft on their spending
Offline Bennett

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 11:04:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:03:32 pm
Yes, and yet on the PL's international feed prior to the season kicking off, they were saying CL qualification was probably a step to far for them this season. Despite spending close to a £1 billion and having no European matches. The media have been soft on their spending

Yep, I think Caicedo and Lavia transfer fees changed the mood in that regard.

Offline Number 7

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 11:05:53 pm »
Jimmy Hell V2
🚨BREAKING: Chelsea have made an offer of £125m for Liverpool's Waturo Endo. #LFC #CFC
Online the_red_pill

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 11:40:58 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 10:29:08 pm
Moises is a good player, Chelsea is the wrong club. He might still end up doing well for them, but everything at the club is a basketcase.
Same was said about Cucurella....
You can be a good player... in a certain system, with certain teammates, under a certain manager.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:59:37 pm
Praying Chelsea continue to shit the bed. Them missing out on UCL this season would be hilarious. I'd even rather United pipped them to it I'm that desperate for it to happen. They've risked their entire financial future on the basis they qualify.

I don't think they're even guaranteed Europa League football, you know.

City, Liverpool and Arsenal surely get top 4 finishes IMO, and I think United/Spurs/Brighton are all better than Chelsea and likely to finish above them. I'd not put it past Villa finishing above them again. A manager who's best work ended in about 2017 in a completely different set up will not have them winning loads more games all of a sudden. Also, I think the quality of the players they've brought in under Boehly are hugely overrated on the whole. Mudryk is a great example of this, the price tag might blind people a bit, maybe it was the Arsenal/Chelsea bidding war, but he isn't a Premier League footballer and probably never will be now, he's scored 12 goals in his career and will be 23 in a few months. It's one of the worst transfer dealings of all time, seriously.

Caicedo has joined a side who aren't going to be serious challengers for the top trophies over the next few years, and Lavia might have pissed away good momentum that he'd built up, if he doesn't break into this side in the next 18 months/2 years I hope he enjoys a midtable Serie A loan, if that.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #487 on: Today at 12:02:55 am »
Unfortunately the fixtures fall kindly for Chelsea now until late october so I expect their mini slump to end
H Luton
H Wimbledon (LC)
H Forest
A Bournemouth
H Villa
A Fulham
A Burnley
H Arsenal  (21st Oct)
H Brentford
Online the_red_pill

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #488 on: Today at 12:17:32 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:02:55 am
Unfortunately the fixtures fall kindly for Chelsea now until late october so I expect their mini slump to end
H Luton
H Wimbledon (LC)
H Forest
A Bournemouth
H Villa
A Fulham
A Burnley
H Arsenal  (21st Oct)
H Brentford
It's the away matches that will give them issues (and Arsenal and Brentford)
Remember this is a new squad with young players and a new manager, therefore they will start focussing on securing all 3 points at home first and making that a habit.
I can still see them dropping quite a few points, and they will be clattered with experience against these sides.

That's a young, new team and they will fall apart like they did yesterday when the pressure gets piled on, they don't have their way, 30-year-old journeymen are laughing in their faces and kicking/taking the mickey out of 'em on the pitch and the supporters jeer them. On top of that the pressure of being a billion-pound team.

I do not want to be them.
Offline MBL?

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #489 on: Today at 12:31:06 am »
Their biggest problem will be goals.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #490 on: Today at 12:42:34 am »
Quote from: latortuga on August 18, 2023, 12:50:09 am
When you think about amortisation you should think about how that asset is going to be used and how much it cost you.

So in this case you buy the asset for 71m and you expect to use that asset over the defined period of the contract - 5 years.  You're not using it all up in the first year so to accurately reflect that you amortise the asset over its life - in this case the contract length - so we divide 71m by 5.  This is much the same as depreciating an asset if you are familiar with that concept?

Regarding the sale side of things because the business no longer has that asset they get to realise all the proceeds at the time of the sale.

This is why Chelsea are easily able to spend in such huge quantities because as long as the sales proceeds are bigger than the total size of transfers divided by their contract length they've got nothing to worry about - for the moment at least.  In the future profitability will be a factor in which case they could in theory be forced to sell players to meet their accounting needs but lets not over complicate it.

In many respects what Chelsea are doing is what is very common place in baseball, where there is a high frequency of trades in the offseason and during and up to the trade deadline during the season.  It's been often documented that players can 1 minute be out practicing with the squad and the next minute get a tap on their shoulder and told to clear out their locker as they have a new ball club to join.  It often seems like general managers are playing an expensive game of solving a Rubix cube in the hope that they land on the perfect combination of players to win a World Series.  Given this example, it might help to explain the way that Boehly has managed Chelsea so far.       
Thanks
The other concern is that clubs like City, Newcastle and Chelsea who are just desperate to spend the money they have in their back pocket can mutually assist each other to get around FFP
Lewis Hill may well be worth £28m but there is still the risk that clubs sweep up youngsters (who ostensibly cost nothing even if they do) they then sell them to increase short term profitability in order to fund spending that would otherwise be difficult.
An obvious trick is that Chelsea sell a £30m player to Newcastle from their youth system and Newcastle sell one of their youngsters to Chelsea for a similiar amount. They have both ended up (if they balance the players) with a promising youngster but more importantly both clubs have now financed more spending. Each £30m youngster (Hill being an example) allows each club to spend £150m instantly if spread over 5 years, £240m instant spending if used to fund 8 year contracts.
There, two cash rich clubs have wangled FFP and got that big up front spending they want. I've got my eye on Newcastle pulling a fast one like this because Chelsea are already doing it, City have done it (illegally probably) and Newcastle are probably waiting their moment and have more cash than anyone.
They could, of course, use Saudi clubs to sell to as another means of pulling this stunt and I am sure they are clever enough to make the right choices in terms of making sure it's seen as a 'fair price'
That is why I'm struggling with the different treatment of spending and income, even if I do understand it.

It massively favours overspending Investment of the type City managed which can then be funded by the machine that is built up behind the scenes.
Offline jckliew

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #491 on: Today at 01:12:00 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:31:06 am
Their biggest problem will be goals.
Boelly is probably reading this.
Offline MBL?

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #492 on: Today at 01:16:40 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:12:00 am
Boelly is probably reading this.
Goals to him are things like winning the transfer window.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #493 on: Today at 01:21:09 am »
Nearly a billion spent in the last 12 months and they had to bring on a 20 year old striker whos got 16 career appearances in League One.

Just a shambles of a club.
Offline jckliew

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #494 on: Today at 02:42:24 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:21:09 am
Nearly a billion spent in the last 12 months and they had to bring on a 20 year old striker whos got 16 career appearances in League One.

Just a shambles of a club.
TBF their goal getter is croaked at the moment.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #495 on: Today at 05:28:16 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:42:24 am
TBF their goal getter is croaked at the moment.
That's exactly the problem and why it's so damning - almost a billion spent and they have no backup strikers - not even 1 decent one.

Imagine the uproar if we only had Mohamed Salah and had to rely on a kid from the Academy as a backup, and we've spent a billion. No Jots, no Nunez.
