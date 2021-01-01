When you think about amortisation you should think about how that asset is going to be used and how much it cost you.



So in this case you buy the asset for 71m and you expect to use that asset over the defined period of the contract - 5 years. You're not using it all up in the first year so to accurately reflect that you amortise the asset over its life - in this case the contract length - so we divide 71m by 5. This is much the same as depreciating an asset if you are familiar with that concept?



Regarding the sale side of things because the business no longer has that asset they get to realise all the proceeds at the time of the sale.



This is why Chelsea are easily able to spend in such huge quantities because as long as the sales proceeds are bigger than the total size of transfers divided by their contract length they've got nothing to worry about - for the moment at least. In the future profitability will be a factor in which case they could in theory be forced to sell players to meet their accounting needs but lets not over complicate it.



In many respects what Chelsea are doing is what is very common place in baseball, where there is a high frequency of trades in the offseason and during and up to the trade deadline during the season. It's been often documented that players can 1 minute be out practicing with the squad and the next minute get a tap on their shoulder and told to clear out their locker as they have a new ball club to join. It often seems like general managers are playing an expensive game of solving a Rubix cube in the hope that they land on the perfect combination of players to win a World Series. Given this example, it might help to explain the way that Boehly has managed Chelsea so far.



ThanksThe other concern is that clubs like City, Newcastle and Chelsea who are just desperate to spend the money they have in their back pocket can mutually assist each other to get around FFPLewis Hill may well be worth £28m but there is still the risk that clubs sweep up youngsters (who ostensibly cost nothing even if they do) they then sell them to increase short term profitability in order to fund spending that would otherwise be difficult.An obvious trick is that Chelsea sell a £30m player to Newcastle from their youth system and Newcastle sell one of their youngsters to Chelsea for a similiar amount. They have both ended up (if they balance the players) with a promising youngster but more importantly both clubs have now financed more spending. Each £30m youngster (Hill being an example) allows each club to spend £150m instantly if spread over 5 years, £240m instant spending if used to fund 8 year contracts.There, two cash rich clubs have wangled FFP and got that big up front spending they want. I've got my eye on Newcastle pulling a fast one like this because Chelsea are already doing it, City have done it (illegally probably) and Newcastle are probably waiting their moment and have more cash than anyone.They could, of course, use Saudi clubs to sell to as another means of pulling this stunt and I am sure they are clever enough to make the right choices in terms of making sure it's seen as a 'fair price'That is why I'm struggling with the different treatment of spending and income, even if I do understand it.It massively favours overspending Investment of the type City managed which can then be funded by the machine that is built up behind the scenes.