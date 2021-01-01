Chelsea is such a wrong club for young players. You can be pretty certain that any agent sending a young player there is doing so for money because they just chop and change players like clothes there so how much undue pressure it puts on young players still developing their game. The manager is more likely to not persist with you if you have a couple poor games or he gets the sack, so essentially every mistake is compounded when they need to be in perspective. Its just run like a capitalistic dystopia.