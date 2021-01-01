« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 31731 times)

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #480 on: Today at 10:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:50:55 pm
I mean I'm sure we're all desperate for Caicedo to fail, but for me he was pretty comfortably the second best DM in the league last year behind only Rodri, despite only being 21. He'll be very good for them, unfortunately. Whether collectively Chelsea can get their shit together enough for it to matter is a different thing entirely.

You can sort of see what Chelsea are attempting to do with the insane volume of promising youngsters bought, but for £1billion they really ought to have brought in a couple of proven top-level performers in their peak years, and Nkunku aside maybe, I can't see that they've signed any?? Sterling maybe, though I'd argue he's definitely post-peak now.

I mean Gusto, Colwill, Chukwuemeka, Jackson, Madueke, Burtsow, Mudryk all turned out for them today, and as promising/exciting as some of them may be they're not proven at the very top level are they? Their squad is insanely young/inexperienced now, so it's the type of situation where the manager will need lots of patience and space to do his thing, but he's not gonna get that is he? It's probably the worst environment for young players, with a trigger-happy owner, an enormous level of immediate expectation and relatively few senior pros to guide the team through any tough patches.
For what they have spent, they must win the league especially with no European football. No excuse is admissible.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #481 on: Today at 10:59:37 pm »
Praying Chelsea continue to shit the bed. Them missing out on UCL this season would be hilarious. I'd even rather United pipped them to it I'm that desperate for it to happen. They've risked their entire financial future on the basis they qualify.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #482 on: Today at 11:01:29 pm »
Chelsea is such a wrong club for young players. You can be pretty certain that any agent sending a young player there is doing so for money because they just chop and change players like clothes there so how much undue pressure it puts on young players still developing their game. The manager is more likely to not persist with you if you have a couple poor games or he gets the sack, so essentially every mistake is compounded when they need to be in perspective. Its just run like a capitalistic dystopia.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #483 on: Today at 11:03:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:56:57 pm
For what they have spent, they must win the league especially with no European football. No excuse is admissible.

Yes, and yet on the PL's international feed prior to the season kicking off, they were saying CL qualification was probably a step to far for them this season. Despite spending close to a £1 billion and having no European matches. The media have been soft on their spending
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #484 on: Today at 11:04:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:03:32 pm
Yes, and yet on the PL's international feed prior to the season kicking off, they were saying CL qualification was probably a step to far for them this season. Despite spending close to a £1 billion and having no European matches. The media have been soft on their spending

Yep, I think Caicedo and Lavia transfer fees changed the mood in that regard.

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #485 on: Today at 11:05:53 pm »
Jimmy Hell V2
🚨BREAKING: Chelsea have made an offer of £125m for Liverpool's Waturo Endo. #LFC #CFC
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #486 on: Today at 11:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:57:41 pm
I do think Chelsea will get better as the season goes on. Almost a whole new squad and a new manager means it will probably take them time to gel (if they do gel). Theyll definitely be a Top4 challenger.

My hope is that it does take a few months before Chelsea find their way and in the meantime we pull away from them in the league.  I think in general theres a fair few of the Big 6 who are in some sort of transition. I think Chelsea are most obvious but Spurs and ourselves are too.
And that's the problem right there. They don't have the season, because going by Boehly's form, Pochettino will be out after a run of games.

He doesn't have time for them to gel. The supporters will not give him time and the boss won't.
