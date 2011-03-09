« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 21799 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,479
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 08:11:51 pm »
I just cant get over the money spent.

And they arent even that good.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,237
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 09:07:35 pm »
Quote
Crystal Palace have considered formally reporting Chelsea for making an illegal approach to Michael Olise.

There are concerns at Palace that Chelseas move for Olise has contravened transfer rules and etiquette.

[@SamiMokbel81_DM]
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,952
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:08:11 pm
It will be delicious when they eventually crumble :D

I just cant see how all this spending doesnt eventually catch up with them. You just cant spend near a billion pounds in 18 months and not end up breaking FFP rules. They must be banking on selling 75mill of players each year for the next few seasons, without spending anything at all. Its absolute bonkers gambling by Boehly.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm
I just cant see how all this spending doesnt eventually catch up with them. You just cant spend near a billion pounds in 18 months and not end up breaking FFP rules. They must be banking on selling 75mill of players each year for the next few seasons, without spending anything at all. Its absolute bonkers gambling by Boehly.

I didn't hear it myself but apparently Simon Jordan (who is recovering from Prostate cancer and good wishes to him) did a piece yesterday on radio talking about how Bohely is working things and how he thinks they're not breaking FFP rules. It would be interesting to hear because I have no idea how they're doing it, it's just mental.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,952
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm
I didn't hear it myself but apparently Simon Jordan (who is recovering from Prostate cancer and good wishes to him) did a piece yesterday on radio talking about how Bohely is working things and how he thinks they're not breaking FFP rules. It would be interesting to hear because I have no idea how they're doing it, it's just mental.

I heard the same thing, and he said in the short term they can do it as they are selling players to balance the books. However long term it will catch up with them when they run out of players to sell and they are still paying for players they bought 2 or 3 seasons ago.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm
I heard the same thing, and he said in the short term they can do it as they are selling players to balance the books. However long term it will catch up with them when they run out of players to sell and they are still paying for players they bought 2 or 3 seasons ago.

Oh right, I didn't know about the part about how it works later on, cheers mate. Massive risk then. I just hope they finish outside the CL places for a couple of years and then maybe they won't be so smug
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 10:02:10 pm »
It's great that they spend so big to get the generational talent from under the noses of a rival. Can only sit back and admire it really

Big money, big transfers, big wages, big names. Here we go, here we go. I love it.   Its what i Iive for.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:15:02 pm by darragh85 »
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 10:09:05 pm »
Fcuk this
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,923
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 10:20:28 pm »
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:46:40 pm
They lose around £150m-£200m every year before transfers. Last season, they had a bloated wage bill and they spent £600m (still adds up regardless of amortization). I don't see how they pass PL's FFP when considering the last 3 seasons.

According to the PL rules, a club can lose £105m in 3 seasons. In the first two seasons (I.e 20/21 and 21/22), they have an accumulated loss of £260m (before adjustments) which is almost double the limit and there is no way they made a profit last season.

I'm honestly baffled by journalists' attempts to portray them as compliant. "Oh, they sold some players! Very smart!".

It's like that summer they spent £300 odd million on loads of players, but it was all explained away with the transfer ban (the same "ban" where they still managed to sign Kovacic and Pulisic for a combined £100m), and the Hazard money, which seemed to be a magically bottomless pot of gold.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:23:27 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,194
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm »
Bizarre that they were so desperate to shift Mount for £55m (+£5m), player of the year for 20/21 and 21/22 and only 24 and then rush out and spend the same amount on a 19 YO who has played 29 games and was so good last year as a DM his team finished bottom conceding an average of 2 goals a game. He may be good but it is a strange gamble, both ways.

Same with the desire to shift Gallagher
Something is not right
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:15 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,194
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm
I heard the same thing, and he said in the short term they can do it as they are selling players to balance the books. However long term it will catch up with them when they run out of players to sell and they are still paying for players they bought 2 or 3 seasons ago.
It was posted here, sounded logical but assumed long contracts meant spending was spread over years/amortized. That said, reports were that Brighton were getting their £115 pretty quickly so something not right. Would love to hear from the selling clubs about how the deals are structured, I suspect Southampton can't wait 8 years for their money either.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,781
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #332 on: Today at 12:23:52 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Yesterday at 05:04:31 pm
How exactly?
Good question. It was on Sky. Their calculations.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:36:17 pm
Why is that surprising they have sold around players for around £215m.
They've spent half that amount on 1 player that's why.

Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 12:33:52 pm
Not sure that's right. I think you'd have to count all of MacAllister's add-ons, and none of Chelsea's.
It would have been true prior to the Caicedo signing, mainly due to the sales of Mount and Havertz.

In any case, it's a daft statistic because they've spent 200m+ in the two previous windows as well.
I was bemused by it and then it was how they've spent nearly a billion quid. All a load of shite.

For all this spending they don't really have many players to be envious of.

Hope they finish outside top 5.

Logged

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,924
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #333 on: Today at 03:24:02 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm
It was posted here, sounded logical but assumed long contracts meant spending was spread over years/amortized. That said, reports were that Brighton were getting their £115 pretty quickly so something not right. Would love to hear from the selling clubs about how the deals are structured, I suspect Southampton can't wait 8 years for their money either.

I think it doesnt matter for accounting purposes how fast the selling club receives the money, it will still be on expense books as amortised over the contract length 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #334 on: Today at 06:11:06 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 03:24:02 am
I think it doesnt matter for accounting purposes how fast the selling club receives the money, it will still be on expense books as amortised over the contract length 

Yes, and it is the single reason why Chelsea are so utterly screwed in the future.

Almost all of this money they have spent so far has seemingly been on failed players, with the jury obviously still out on the most recent signings. For all those failed players (E.g Cucurella, Mudryk etc etc etc) there are only two things that will happen from an accounting perspective.

1) Chelsea have to sell them at a huge loss, meaning in addition to the annual amortisation they are also likely to incur a loss in the year they are sold. This means they are totally fecked in the future.
2) Nobody wants to buy the player because they are awful and on obscene wages. This is the issue that has been plaguing Man United for years. They are therefore stuck with the players and cant improve their squad much beyond it.

So unless Chelsea get all these signing right, which it seems in most cases they already have not done, Boehlys nonsense strategy has already killed their future.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #335 on: Today at 07:45:19 am »
For anyone thinking these are actually being clever and finding a shortcut, their costs just amortising fees are surely going to be close to £200m a year, even without making any more big buys. Not to mention the enormous squad and wage bill. They can't simply sell two or three players for big money every year to balance it. Players like Mount and Havertz also need replacing with big money signings, and for all that there have been some sellable assets, there are more of the category of Cucurella and Kepa, who were signed for ridiculous money and are now going on loan.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,308
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #336 on: Today at 08:26:50 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm
I didn't hear it myself but apparently Simon Jordan (who is recovering from Prostate cancer and good wishes to him) did a piece yesterday on radio talking about how Bohely is working things and how he thinks they're not breaking FFP rules. It would be interesting to hear because I have no idea how they're doing it, it's just mental.

They're doing a Ridsdale. Betting the farm on future success. It didn't work for Leeds in the end and I'm not sure it will work for Chelsea. Chelsea's gamble depends on them winning Leagues, European Cups and massively increasing their off-field revenues before the shit hits the fan. But they aren't in a farmer's league or two-team league - the possible challengers for the trophies and top four include Man City, Newcastle (in coming years), Liverpool, Man United & Arsenal.

When Mourinho took over in 2004-05 Chelsea already had a good team and half a billion made a huge difference against the rest of the league. The advantage this time is far less, paartly because they've pissed away large parts of their latest splurge on players that aren't worth the money spent.

I hope they crash and burn but with Pochettino and some decent players they'll do ok for a while. Whether it's enough to justify the outlay is debatable.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,640
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #337 on: Today at 08:41:32 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm
Bizarre that they were so desperate to shift Mount for £55m (+£5m), player of the year for 20/21 and 21/22 and only 24 and then rush out and spend the same amount on a 19 YO who has played 29 games and was so good last year as a DM his team finished bottom conceding an average of 2 goals a game. He may be good but it is a strange gamble, both ways.

Same with the desire to shift Gallagher
Something is not right



For FFP purposes it makes sense, at least in the short term. Mount is home grown, so his sale is 100% profit this year.
With purchases spread over 5 years, essentially his 60m sale balances 300m of purchases this summer.

Obviously that's only this year though. Next year you'd have to find another way of balancing the 60m amortisation from purchases this year.
Possibly the plan is to buy multiple players and sell off the ones that don't work, with the assumption that continuing inflation in transfer prices will offset any decline in their real value. If that is the plan though, they may find players with 6/7 years still left on their contract aren't that bothered about moving on.
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
  • Boss Tha
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #338 on: Today at 09:01:09 am »
I hope they end up with a whole team of Winston Bogardes!
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 657
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #339 on: Today at 09:32:39 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:41:32 am

For FFP purposes it makes sense, at least in the short term. Mount is home grown, so his sale is 100% profit this year.
With purchases spread over 5 years, essentially his 60m sale balances 300m of purchases this summer.

Obviously that's only this year though. Next year you'd have to find another way of balancing the 60m amortisation from purchases this year.
Possibly the plan is to buy multiple players and sell off the ones that don't work, with the assumption that continuing inflation in transfer prices will offset any decline in their real value. If that is the plan though, they may find players with 6/7 years still left on their contract aren't that bothered about moving on.

And this is when the real enemy will make themselves known. Clearlake will step in with their A(rab)counting where money will start magically appearing out of thin air. Like City. Boehly knows this. New sponsors: Air Saudia, 10 billion sponsorship over 15 years.

The Arabs have their third club in the PL already.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 