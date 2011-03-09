I think it doesnt matter for accounting purposes how fast the selling club receives the money, it will still be on expense books as amortised over the contract length



Yes, and it is the single reason why Chelsea are so utterly screwed in the future.Almost all of this money they have spent so far has seemingly been on failed players, with the jury obviously still out on the most recent signings. For all those failed players (E.g Cucurella, Mudryk etc etc etc) there are only two things that will happen from an accounting perspective.1) Chelsea have to sell them at a huge loss, meaning in addition to the annual amortisation they are also likely to incur a loss in the year they are sold. This means they are totally fecked in the future.2) Nobody wants to buy the player because they are awful and on obscene wages. This is the issue that has been plaguing Man United for years. They are therefore stuck with the players and cant improve their squad much beyond it.So unless Chelsea get all these signing right, which it seems in most cases they already have not done, Boehlys nonsense strategy has already killed their future.